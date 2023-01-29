What did Oklahoma State learn from rout of Ole Miss? Cowboys 'starting to find our juice'

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton considered Saturday a great day.

A dominant 82-60 win over Ole Miss to clinch the SEC/Big 12 Challenge victory was sweet.

Doing it on the same day the Cowboys honored the 10 members of their program who lost their lives in a plane crash more than two decades ago was even better.

“A great way to honor the lives of 10 members of our family who were lost 22 years ago,” Boynton opened his postgame news conference. “Just really proud of the way our guys seemed to take hold of that message and play in a way that hopefully they’re all really proud that they were associated with the program.”

In an all-around impressive performance, the Cowboys never trailed while picking up a needed win to avoid another problematic loss on their March résumé.

OSU (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) has won three of its past four games.

And the break from conference play came just at the right time.

Four different Cowboys scored in double figures. Kalib Boone had 18 points, while Avery Anderson III followed with 17. Woody Newton finished with 12, and John-Michael Wright had 10.

OSU led by double digits throughout the final 19:45 of the game, keeping short-handed Ole Miss (9-12, 1-7 SEC) at arm’s length even when the offense hit some down stretches.

Confidence is building.

“All Coach Boynton teams, we always get better at the end,” Anderson said. “We’re starting to find our juice and what players do what and how we really get wins when it’s time to get it in crunch time.”

The Rebels shot 36% overall and particularly struggled from 3-point range in the second half, missing all seven treys. They also played without star guard Matthew Murrell (injury) and guard Daeshun Ruffin (coach’s decision).

“When we’re dialed in defensively, we’re a problem,” Boynton said.

Here are three takeaways from the win.

Not even a drought of more than six minutes without a field goal could really slow down the Cowboys’ offense.

OSU had a much-needed good shooting night entering the last portion of conference play.

The Cowboys made 53% of their shots, including 6 of 17 from deep. They made a whopping 22 of 25 free throws.

And though they committed 13 turnovers, they still were mostly in control.

“I thought we just let the game come to us,” Boynton said. “I didn’t feel like anybody tried to force bad shots. We just took the game as it came and you see that play out in the balance of the scoring. Guys took shots when they were open.”

Anderson scored 15 of his points in the second half, making all three shots he took along with all nine free throws. Boone scored nine points in the second half.

But for a nearly three-minute stretch in the second half, OSU got out of control. Anderson, Wright and Caleb Asberry combined for five turnovers.

That led to a pointed message from Boynton as a 21-point lead dwindled to 13.

“Stop turning the ball over,” Boynton told his team.

During that stretch and beyond, OSU did not make a field goal for more than six minutes. But six free throws kept things in control.

That helped complete its best offensive performance since routing Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in late December.

With less than eight minutes remaining in the opening half, Ole Miss opted to go to a zone defense.

And Newton immediately went to work, cutting to the basket on a double team against Moussa Cisse. Newton made the layup as he was fouled before completing the three-point play.

The Cowboys’ surging forward cut to the basket multiple times, either finding a soft spot in the zone or taking advantage of a double team elsewhere.

It led to four layups in the final 7:51 of the half.

By the break, Newton had 12 points, matching his career high he set 10 days ago in the Bedlam win.

“Scoring the ball, like a layup, a jump shot, it don’t matter, it’s scoring,” Newton said. “It goes toward the scoreboard, your stats. I’ll take the easy points. I’m fine with it.”

He did not score in the second half. He did not even attempt a shot in nine minutes while also facing foul trouble.

“It just wasn’t my second half,” Newton said. “Avery got off, KB started to get 1-on-1 plays. They went off in the second half and I can just be happy for them, the same they were happy for me in the first half.”

Newton has averaged 8.6 points in his past five games, taking advantage of OSU reshaping its identity with a smaller lineup.

After missing Tuesday’s loss at Texas, 7-foot-1 center Moussa Cisse returned to the rotation and looked his best since a Jan. 2 ankle injury.

The big man blocked a shot, had four rebounds and an assist in seven minutes. He impacted multiple shots with just his presence in the paint.

More importantly, he appeared more confident on his ankle. He was aggressive in the low post on offense, though the Cowboys have yet to push him with a lob attempt. He had more energy.

“He’s getting close,” Boynton said. “It’s obviously going to be a deal we monitor closely. He felt really good today and so we thought we’d throw him out there and give him a shot to get a little bit of wind in his legs and go from there.”

It was perhaps the best sign of the game for the Cowboys, who have lost just once in Big 12 play with Cisse in the rotation.

Especially with Bedlam’s rematch coming Wednesday in Norman.

“I’d say he’s getting back to his old self,” Anderson said.

OU vs. OSU

TIPOFF: 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman (ESPN2)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What did Oklahoma State learn from rout of Ole Miss? Cowboys 'starting to find our juice'