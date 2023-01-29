ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Disturbance ends in pursuit and arrest

By Christopher Walker
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzuBL_0kUs6dT500

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man after he reportedly broke some windows at his ex’s house and ran from police.

According to police, on Saturday, around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to an address on Chase Drive for a disturbance involving a man that was possibly armed with a gun. The suspect fled, leading the officers on a high-speed pursuit.

Local News: Two injured in head-on collision

The chase ended when the suspect crashed his car into a fence near at the intersection of Harrison and 11 th Street. He fled on-foot, but was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Sgt. Paul Newton said the suspect is facing several felony charges, including criminal mischief and evading. He was taken to the hospital before going to jail. No other injuries were reported.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Inmate back in jail after monitoring device disappears

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County inmate officers said took an inmate monitoring device as he was being processed for release is back in jail for that alleged theft and an alleged liquor store break-in. Guillermo Luera Junior is now charged with theft over $750 and burglary of a building.On January 23, 2023 detention […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Police arrest alleged compressed air thief

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who wanted to buy canned air and was declined the purchase wrecked a shelf and stole three cans before fleeing the store, according to police. Jennifer Ruiz is charged with criminal mischief greater than $2,500 according to records. Ruiz was arrested Sunday, January 29, for the alleged […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Man arrested for hitting child with whip, exposing himself

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Monday after he allegedly hit a child with a whip and exposed himself to a different child. 58-year-old Aurelio Saldana was arrested on charges of injury to a child and indecency with a child. Police responded to...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Defendant in forging operation pleads

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The first of three suspects arrested in a forging and ID theft operation run in a Wichita Falls apartment has pleaded guilty. John Wade Williams is sentenced to five years in prison for fraud and possession of other persons’ I.D. information. Special investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Victim, suspect identified in shooting on NW Birch Ave

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released new information in the death a man near NW Fort Sill Blvd and Birch Ave. According to a release, police say the victim has been identifed as Joe Sawyer. Sawyer was found inside the residence at 1102 NW Birch Ave. dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

2nd suspect in bank fraud case sentenced to prison

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Both women accused in a Wichita Falls checking kiting scheme have now been sentenced to prison. According to court documents, on Friday, January 27, 2023, Debra Jo Carroll pleaded guilty to four charges in 78th District Court. She received sentences of eight years in prison for forgery and 12 months state […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD anticipates winter weather car accidents

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is preparing for an increase in wrecks as road conditions become increasingly dangerous. WFPD believes drivers have done a relatively good job at being cautious so far since the beginning of the week saying there’s been about 16 crashes caused by road conditions.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
okcfox.com

Three children die in house fire in Davidson, Oklahoma

DAVIDSON, Okla. (KOKH) — Three children were killed in a house fire in Davidson, Oklahoma on Sunday, according to the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office. Around 10 p.m. on Jan. 29, a fire was reported in a single-family home. Firefighters were informed that there was possibly a child trapped inside.
DAVIDSON, OK
kswo.com

Duncan names new Police Chief

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) -The City of Duncan has announced Acting-Police Chief Bo Walker will be taking over the full time job. In November, Walker was named Acting Chief after longtime Police Chief Danny Ford announced his retirement. Walker is a 31-year veteran of law enforcement and has served numerous roles...
DUNCAN, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy