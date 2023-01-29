ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Four Juventus players named as flops in Serie Round 20 worst formation

In back-to-back shockers, Milan and Juventus were both embarrassed at their own turfs on Sunday. The reigning champions suffered another humbling defeat, as Sassuolo emerged victorious in a 5-2 result at the San Siro. A few hours later, Monza completed the double over the sorry Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
FOX Sports

Low-activity transfer window in Italy limps to an end

MILAN (AP) — A quiet deadline day in Italy brought to an end a winter transfer period that saw the lowest spending by Serie A clubs in almost two decades. Serie A clubs spent a total of 28.42 million euros ($30.89 million) on transfers in January, their lowest expenditure since 2006, when they spent 13.56 million euros ($14.7 million).
Yardbarker

Marcelo Brozovic, Denzel Dumfries & Samir Handanovic Will All Be Fit & Available For Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A Clash, Italian Media Report

All of midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, and wingback Denzel Dumfries will be fit for the Nerazzurri in Sunday’s Serie A clash with AC Milan. This according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that all three of the trio will be fit and available to be in the squad for the Milan derby against the Rossoneri over the weekend.
Yardbarker

Inter Milan President Steven Zhang Offered To Break Wage Structure In Last-Ditch Attempt To Extend Milan Skriniar’s Contract, Italian Broadcaster Reports

Inter President Steven Zhang made a last-ditch attempt to extend the contract of Milan Skriniar by offering wages that went beyond the club’s existing wage structure. This according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri President tried to convince the 27-year-old late on in the January transfer window, but that the player ultimately declined.

