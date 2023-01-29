Read full article on original website
Juventus striker ‘offers himself to Real Madrid’ in last-gasp transfer in blow to Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea hopes
JUVENTUS star Dusan Vlahovic wants a move to Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Vlahovic has been enduring a rough campaign with Juve, who have been slapped with a 15-point deduction that dropped them to 13th place in the Serie A table. The Bianconeri were accused...
Napoli's 13, Iheanacho's 17 and Inaki Williams' 251: Stats
ESPN brings you the best stats from the weekend's football action.
Barcelona look to raid Bayern Munich in stunning double transfer swoop after German giants’ shock move for Joao Cancelo
BARCELONA are lining up a double transfer raid on Bayern Munich, according to reports. The Spanish giants have identified two major stars as key targets. However, they will wait until the summer before launching their bids. According to Fabrizio Romano, there are no talks ongoing between the two European heavyweights...
Liverpool's FA Cup exit further proof of their slide, Bayern Munich mini-crisis, Real Madrid drop points, more
The biggest challenge Jurgen Klopp faces at Liverpool? How to bring back the swagger and confidence. PLUS: It was a tough weekend for big clubs.
Jose Mourinho sends warning to Victor Osimhen over Premier League transfer
Jose Mourinho sends a warning to Victor Osimhen ahead of a possible transfer to the Premier League.
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action
Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup
Four Juventus players named as flops in Serie Round 20 worst formation
In back-to-back shockers, Milan and Juventus were both embarrassed at their own turfs on Sunday. The reigning champions suffered another humbling defeat, as Sassuolo emerged victorious in a 5-2 result at the San Siro. A few hours later, Monza completed the double over the sorry Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium.
Nesta discusses Milan’s summer market, defensive errors plus Theo and Leao’s potential
Former AC Milan defender Alessandro Nesta has given his thoughts on why the club are in the current crisis, pointing at the summer market and the ‘psychophysical’ condition of the squad. Many hoped and thought that the Scudetto win last season could be the springboard towards a more...
Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo ‘agreed Bournemouth deal and had plane ready before owners opted for Hamed Traore transfer’
NICOLO ZANIOLO was ready to fly to England and join Bournemouth, according to reports. The Italian has been linked to Premier League sides this month as he looks for an exit route from Serie A side Roma. Bournemouth were tipped as the destination for the player before the move broke...
MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
On pace to match LaLiga points record, Barcelona look unstoppable with half the season to go
Halfway through the LaLiga season, Barcelona are on pace to hit 100 points after a sixth consecutive win, this time at Real Betis.
Low-activity transfer window in Italy limps to an end
MILAN (AP) — A quiet deadline day in Italy brought to an end a winter transfer period that saw the lowest spending by Serie A clubs in almost two decades. Serie A clubs spent a total of 28.42 million euros ($30.89 million) on transfers in January, their lowest expenditure since 2006, when they spent 13.56 million euros ($14.7 million).
Marcelo Brozovic, Denzel Dumfries & Samir Handanovic Will All Be Fit & Available For Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A Clash, Italian Media Report
All of midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, and wingback Denzel Dumfries will be fit for the Nerazzurri in Sunday’s Serie A clash with AC Milan. This according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that all three of the trio will be fit and available to be in the squad for the Milan derby against the Rossoneri over the weekend.
Inter Milan Wingback Robin Gosens: “Dimarco In Extraordinary Form But Today I Repayed Inzaghi’s Confidence In Me”
Inter wingback Robin Gosens feels that he showed how valuable he can be to the Nerazzurri with his performance in the team’s 1-0 win over Atalanta in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, via FCInterNews, the 28-year-old noted that he’s happy to have...
Holder Inter beats Atalanta 1-0 to reach Italian Cup semis
MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan warmed up for its upcoming Serie A derby with a 1-0 victory over Atalanta in the Italian Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday. Defending champion Inter will face either Juventus or Lazio in a two-legged semifinal in April. Inter, which is second in the league, faces...
Inter Milan President Steven Zhang Offered To Break Wage Structure In Last-Ditch Attempt To Extend Milan Skriniar’s Contract, Italian Broadcaster Reports
Inter President Steven Zhang made a last-ditch attempt to extend the contract of Milan Skriniar by offering wages that went beyond the club’s existing wage structure. This according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri President tried to convince the 27-year-old late on in the January transfer window, but that the player ultimately declined.
Liverpool midfield target forcing through surprise move to Barcelona
The Reds are set to miss out on improving their midfield, as a World Cup star opts for Barcelona over Liverpool
Lionel Messi Shares Emotions Over Absence of Diego Maradona After Winning 2022 FIFA World Cup
Lionel Messi, being Argentinian and one of the best player’s the country has ever produced, has his legacy tied with Diego Armando Maradona. As the 35-year-old marched toward GOAT status and rivaled the career of Argentina’s best footballer, there was a missing trophy in the Paris Saint-Germain star’s cabinet, a FIFA World Cup.
FIFA Club World Cup Begins As Al Ahly Beat Auckland City To Set Up Seattle Sounders Clash
The 2022 FIFA Club World Cup got underway on Wednesday as Al Ahly beat Auckland City 3-0 in Tangier, Morocco.
Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Jorginho ANNOUNCED, shirt number UNVEILED, Moises Caicedo LATEST, Lokonga confirmed
ARSENAL have announced the deadline day signing of Jorginho from Chelsea for a reported £12m. And Jorginho's shirt number with the Gunners has been unveiled. The Gunners were forced to turn to Plan B having failed to land top target Moises Caicedo from Brighton. Meanwhile, Albert Sambi-Lokonga completed a...
