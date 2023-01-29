AUBURN, Ala. (AP)Johni Broome scored 19 points and matched a career high with 18 rebounds, Allen Flanigan scored a season-high 22 points, and No. 25 Auburn defeated Georgia 94-73 on Wednesday night. Wendell Green Jr. added 18 points and six assists and made two 3-pointers during a 17-0 first-half run...

