Louisiana State

DOTD encourages drivers to stay home during winter weather threat

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - The Department of Transportation and Development is urging people to stay off the roads Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to wintry weather. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the ArkLaTex as freezing rain moves across the U.S. Departments in Texas and Louisiana are working around...
City Councilwoman in Louisiana Charged Following a Complaint About an Alleged Altercation with Police Officers

City Councilwoman in Louisiana Charged Following a Complaint About an Alleged Altercation with Police Officers. Richland Parish, Louisiana – A city councilwoman in Louisiana has been charged with simple battery of persons with infirmities and public intimidation following a complaint about an alleged altercation with police officers. Louisiana State...
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana Child Is Found Safe

UPDATE: Louisiana State Police say this child has been found safe. Louisiana State Police have issued an alert for a missing boy. This endangered child advisory has been issued on behalf of the Covington Police Department for 8-year-old, Jett Gremillion. The 8-year-old non verbal boy was last seen in Covington...
11 Odd Things People Say When They Find Out You’re From Louisiana

When you’re from Louisiana it usually doesn’t take long for others to figure out that you come from some place special. Louisiana is a great “small talk” destination. I call it a “small talk” destination because even people you’re just meeting for the first time know at least a little something about our state. So, it generally leads into a conversation. That’s why folks think we are so friendly.
Christian brother planning to bike 6,000 miles for special needs charity

NEW ORLEANS - A Christian brother from Louisiana is planning to bike 6,000 miles across the country to help raise money for a charity supporting the special needs community. Ride for Reid starts March 1 in New Orleans, with Brother Chris Sweeney riding along the Gulf coast to Florida and then onto Washington, D.C. before biking across the country to reach San Francisco. He is riding for his nephew, Reid Sweeney, a 7-year-old with Down Syndrome.
2 Louisiana Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America

Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country. LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using...
