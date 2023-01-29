Read full article on original website
Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 125 Results in the Death of One Louisiana Woman and Injured Another
Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 125 Results in the Death of One Louisiana Woman and Another Injured. LaSalle Parish, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 125 resulted in the death of one Louisiana woman and injured another. Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that on January 28, 2023, at...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with the burglary and theft of a UTV, generators, and other property. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on January 31, 2023,...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Man Missing Since June 2022
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Man Missing Since June 2022. Louisiana – On January 31, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that it is attempting to locate Christopher Smith, of DeRidder, Louisiana for a welfare concern. According to authorities, Christopher was last seen in June...
KSLA
DOTD encourages drivers to stay home during winter weather threat
EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - The Department of Transportation and Development is urging people to stay off the roads Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to wintry weather. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the ArkLaTex as freezing rain moves across the U.S. Departments in Texas and Louisiana are working around...
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
City Councilwoman in Louisiana Charged Following a Complaint About an Alleged Altercation with Police Officers
City Councilwoman in Louisiana Charged Following a Complaint About an Alleged Altercation with Police Officers. Richland Parish, Louisiana – A city councilwoman in Louisiana has been charged with simple battery of persons with infirmities and public intimidation following a complaint about an alleged altercation with police officers. Louisiana State...
Louisiana Man Killed and Woman Injured in House Fire Caused by a Space Heater too Close to Combustibles
Louisiana Man Killed and Woman Injured in House Fire Caused by a Space Heater too Close to Combustibles. Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana – A disabled man has died and his wife was injured in a house fire in Louisiana caused by a space heater placed too close to combustible objects.
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
Louisiana Child Dies in Fire Caused by Space Heater Too Close to Bedding
Louisiana Child Dies in Fire Caused by Space Heater Too Close to Bedding. Webster Parish, Louisiana – According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM), deputies determined that a fire in Sarepta, Louisiana that claimed the life of a child was caused by a space heater placed too close to combustible objects.
theadvocate.com
This national apparel retailer to open in Acadiana Mall, others Louisiana markets
Daily Thread, a newer retail concept that specializes in off-price fashion, will open a store March 10 in the Acadiana Mall. The retailer will open in the 5,000-square-foot space next to H&M in space E-188, records show, amid plans to open 15 stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Daily Thread,...
KSLA
Continuous rain causes growing concern for flooding; sandbags available
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The ArkLaTex has seen many rounds of rain this month, leading to a rising concern for flooding. The National Weather Service says northwest Louisiana can expect two to four inches of rainfall throughout the week, and some local waterways are expected to crest above flood stage.
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana Child Is Found Safe
UPDATE: Louisiana State Police say this child has been found safe. Louisiana State Police have issued an alert for a missing boy. This endangered child advisory has been issued on behalf of the Covington Police Department for 8-year-old, Jett Gremillion. The 8-year-old non verbal boy was last seen in Covington...
11 Odd Things People Say When They Find Out You’re From Louisiana
When you’re from Louisiana it usually doesn’t take long for others to figure out that you come from some place special. Louisiana is a great “small talk” destination. I call it a “small talk” destination because even people you’re just meeting for the first time know at least a little something about our state. So, it generally leads into a conversation. That’s why folks think we are so friendly.
Louisiana fishing boat captain accused of fraud, arrested
A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested after allegedly issuing worthless checks, and taking payment for trips and not following through, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Theft After Allegedly Stealing from His Employer Using Company Debit Card
Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Theft After Allegedly Stealing from His Employer Using Company Debit Card. Bossier City, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on January 31, 2023, that an employee of the Louisiana company Magnolia Plumbing was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the company. Brad...
NBC 10 News Today: Missing Louisiana child
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Louisiana State Police are searching for a missing child. 8-year-old Jett Gremillion was last seen in Covington on Sunday night when he was taken by his non-custodial mother.
theadvocate.com
What was killing Louisiana horses? Mysterious outbreak led to hunt for clues
Jerome Bellard had no idea what was coming. It was early afternoon on Dec. 3, and one of the workers at the Vermilion Parish horse farm Bellard manages had asked for a ride to town to get a six-pack. As the pickup truck rolled down the driveway, the horses in...
wbrz.com
Christian brother planning to bike 6,000 miles for special needs charity
NEW ORLEANS - A Christian brother from Louisiana is planning to bike 6,000 miles across the country to help raise money for a charity supporting the special needs community. Ride for Reid starts March 1 in New Orleans, with Brother Chris Sweeney riding along the Gulf coast to Florida and then onto Washington, D.C. before biking across the country to reach San Francisco. He is riding for his nephew, Reid Sweeney, a 7-year-old with Down Syndrome.
Portions of Northeast Louisiana to be under Winter Weather Advisory starting January 31st at 6 PM
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Shreveport, La. announced that a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from January 31, 2023, at 6 PM, to February 1, 2023, at 9 AM for portions of Northeast Louisiana. According to officials, temperatures will fall to near freezing in the evening of […]
iheart.com
2 Louisiana Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country. LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using...
