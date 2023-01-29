ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Man facing vehicular homicide charge dies while out on bond

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452a9G_0kUs4gBg00

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clifford Ringer, a man who was accused of killing a 23-year-old is dead after being out on bond.

Clay County police have confirmed the death and will release more information once the cause of death is further investigated.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

At the time of the fiery crash, Ringer was driving with a suspended license.

The victim that was hit was in the ICU for four months then passed away.

Action News Jax will provide more information throughout the investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 26

Sherri Medlin Foster
4d ago

Well.... well..... well!!! Karma does take care of some 👍👍👍

Reply(11)
13
Rich Ski
3d ago

Get back to us when the story is complete!!

Reply
14
Related
ocala-news.com

18-year-old motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash in Marion County

An 18-year-old man from Reddick died on Tuesday morning after his motorcycle collided with a sedan on NW 100th Avenue in Marion County. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., a motorcycle was traveling northbound on NW 100th Avenue and a sedan was traveling southbound on the same road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Three arrested at GRACE Marketplace with a child and drugs in the car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Minleshia Renee Janece Jackson, 28; Andria Mychelle Lamari White, 29; and Michael Donavon Wright, 26, were arrested last night and charged with various drug charges. Jackson was also charged with child neglect because her 8-year-old was “in an environment where dangerous narcotics were present and accessible.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
10NEWS

32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody. Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports. After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
128K+
Followers
151K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy