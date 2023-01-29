Man facing vehicular homicide charge dies while out on bond

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clifford Ringer, a man who was accused of killing a 23-year-old is dead after being out on bond.

Clay County police have confirmed the death and will release more information once the cause of death is further investigated.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

At the time of the fiery crash, Ringer was driving with a suspended license.

The victim that was hit was in the ICU for four months then passed away.

Action News Jax will provide more information throughout the investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]