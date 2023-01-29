Man facing vehicular homicide charge dies while out on bond
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clifford Ringer, a man who was accused of killing a 23-year-old is dead after being out on bond.
Clay County police have confirmed the death and will release more information once the cause of death is further investigated.
At the time of the fiery crash, Ringer was driving with a suspended license.
The victim that was hit was in the ICU for four months then passed away.
Action News Jax will provide more information throughout the investigation.
