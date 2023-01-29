ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart County, KY

Hart County inmate escapes custody during work release

By Matthew Duckworth
 4 days ago

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police are searching for a Hart County inmate who walked away from work release on Saturday.

According to KSP, Abdullah O. Qasem, 29, was on work release at the Hart County Animal Shelter when he walked away just before 8 a.m.

Qasem is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 250 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green animal shelter hooded sweatshirt.

He was serving his sentence in the Hart County Jail for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, promoting contraband, and tampering with physical evidence.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Qasem should contact Kentucky State Police at 270-782-2010.

k105.com

Grayson Co. man wanted for attempted arson, serving alcohol to minors, leads deputy on lengthy foot pursuit

A Grayson County man wanted for attempted arson and serving alcohol to minors has been arrested after a lengthy foot chase. Friday night at approximately 10:15, Deputy Caleb Owens attempted to serve two arrest warrants on 44-year-old Mark B. Dennis, of St. Paul, at a residence in the 5000 block of St. Paul Road. Dennis, though, fled on foot, according to the arrest citation, running “down Floyd Clark Drive” and into a wooded area. Owens gave chase as Dennis “circled back and ran towards St. Paul Road” before he again entered the woods.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Ohio County Sheriff’s Office working seven vehicle wreck scene

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is working a seven vehicle accident on southbound U.S. 231 at the Ohio County and Butler County line. The roadway is shut down at this time, and police are asking drivers to use caution this morning as roadways are “very hazardous.”
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Warren County Deputy Jailer arrested, on administrative suspension

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County Deputy Jailer was arrested Monday, Jan. 30 on several charges. Kevin Schmidt, 26, of Bowling Green, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence, impersonating a peace officer and fourth-degree assault. According to court records, Bowling Green...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Grayson County juvenile charged with murder in man’s death

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - A 15-year-old juvenile has been taken into custody after the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office found a man stabbed. Deputies responded to Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield on Monday around 7 p.m. for a call that a man had been stabbed during an altercation. Once on...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Metcalfe man faces indictment in case involving assault on officer

EDMONTON — A Metcalfe County man was indicted last month on a slew of charges, including resisting arrest and assault of a police officer. Dustin W. Rupe, 22, of Edmonton, was charged on Nov. 22, 2022, in connection to an incident in Metcalfe County where he allegedly fled police, endangered the lives of two people, assaulted a police officer and caused damage to a man’s property. The indictment said he was driving at least 120 mph in a 55 mph area.
METCALFE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

15-year-old boy in Grayson County charged with stabbing, killing stepfather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old boy in Grayson County is charged with the murder of his stepfather. In a release, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said deputies were called to a home on Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield about 7 p.m. Monday. They were responding to a report that an adult male had been stabbed during an altercation with his stepson.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Juvenile charged with murder in death of stepfather

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. – A 15-year-old has been arrested following what police say was the stabbing death of his stepfather. On Monday, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 7 p.m. to Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield. Police say they received a report that a man had been stabbed in an altercation with his stepson.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
14news.com

Ohio Co. man arrested after nine-month long drug investigation

UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they executed a search warrant in the 12000 block of US 231 North of Hartford. Troopers say it happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. after a nine-month long investigation. They say several grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking...
HARTFORD, KY
wdrb.com

Former Bullitt County court official accused of 'misappropriating' funds for years, yet no criminal charges

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – When attorney Shelley Alvey took over as Bullitt County Master Commissioner in December 2019, she had an immediate crisis on her hands. The previous commissioner, John Schmidt, was missing – as was money from the commissioner’s office, whose duties include conducting sales of foreclosed property for circuit courts.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Franklin man killed in Jan. 31 wreck

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin man was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon. Albert Jones, 52, was killed in a head on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road that happened at 4:34 p.m., police reported. Police said that Jones was driving a Silver 2023 GMC...
FRANKLIN, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested on meth, other charges in Columbia

A Russell Springs man was arrested in Columbia on Sunday afternoon on meth and other charges following an incident in the Walmart parking lot, according to the Columbia Police Department. Law enforcement initially responded to a suspicious person call at Walmart on Burkesville St. Upon arrival, law enforcement called the...
COLUMBIA, KY
Wave 3

1 killed in Meade County crash

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A two vehicle crash in Meade County has claimed the life of one person and left another person injured. The crash between a passenger car and a tractor trailer happened at 6:51 a.m. on US 60 where it intersects with Hill Grove Road and Shumate Road.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Man charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Allen County. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Sunday around 8:30 p.m. on Maysville Road. Police say a probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a plastic...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOX56News.com

 https://fox56news.com/

