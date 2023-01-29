Hart County inmate escapes custody during work release

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police are searching for a Hart County inmate who walked away from work release on Saturday.

According to KSP, Abdullah O. Qasem, 29, was on work release at the Hart County Animal Shelter when he walked away just before 8 a.m.

Qasem is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 250 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green animal shelter hooded sweatshirt.

He was serving his sentence in the Hart County Jail for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, promoting contraband, and tampering with physical evidence.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Qasem should contact Kentucky State Police at 270-782-2010.

