Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Small child drowned in family pool in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a small child drowned near a Jacksonville Heights neighborhood at 8500 Noroad Saturday afternoon.

According to JSO, at around 4:45 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of Norad to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on a possible drowning that was called in for the location.

After some investigation, JSO reported that a small child between the ages of 2 to 3 was found unresponsive inside the family’s pool.

The small child was transported to a nearby hospital, where lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

Currently, JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives are on the scene conducting our investigation. They will be coordinating their efforts with the Department of Children and Families.

At this time JSO reports there is nothing to suggest that the incident is not accidental.

The family is cooperating with JSO in the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

Gwendolyn Everett
2d ago

You can not let them out of your eye sack for one second heaven knows. my condolences to family and precious love ones life gone to soon so 😔

Witchy Old Lady
3d ago

People need to watch their children, never let them go outside without you. Cover over your pool when youre not using it! 😡

