Claiborne County, TN

SCSO: Man found dead Friday from gunshot wound in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call that a man had been shot on Friday, at around 6:15 p.m. They said they went to the 3000 block of Camp Smoky Lane and found a man dead with a gunshot wound. They said he was later identified as Walter T. Hall, 59, from Sevierville.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Program at Anderson Co. Jail gives inmates range of classes aimed at reducing recidivism

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Detention Center is the first in Tennessee to try out a new state program in an effort to lower the recidivism rate. The jail said that up to 45% of inmates released from behind its bars usually end up returning. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they hope the new program will help reduce those recidivism rates.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Union Co. deputies cite 98 people after raiding illegal cockfighting derby

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — Nearly 100 people in Union County were cited after deputies broke up a cockfighting derby that happened Saturday. According to the charity organization Animal Wellness Action, the Union County Sheriff's Office received a tip about cockfighting in the area. Deputies raided a derby as it was happening Saturday afternoon and cited 98 people for crimes related to cockfighting.
UNION COUNTY, TN
TBI: 4 kids, 1 adult dead after house fire in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is working alongside the Union County Sheriff's Office after four children and one adult died in a house fire on Sunday, Jan. 30. The fire occurred in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell, according to...
UNION COUNTY, TN
TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for Maryville 8-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Maryville Police Department early Monday morning. 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson is 4 feet tall, weighs 72 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the TBI. The TBI said Rogerson was...
MARYVILLE, TN
U.S. Marshals: Fugitive from Indiana caught in Maryville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Indiana fugitive was arrested in Maryville on Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Shawn Carter-Mincy was wanted out of Knox County, Indiana, for shooting a family member twice with a handgun during a domestic dispute, USMS said. Carter-Mincy was charged in Indiana with "aggravated...
MARYVILLE, TN
Knox Co. leaders present new Emergency Mobility Equipment Trailer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Knox County leaders gathered to unveil a new Emergency Mobility Equipment Trailer, which is stocked with equipment many people use to move around, such as wheelchairs. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said the new trailer would be used for emergency situations and in cases where...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
JCSO: Three men arrested after drug, weapons bust in Dandridge

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies made three arrests with drug and weapons charges on Thursday, according to JCSO's Facebook post. Randall Boling from Dandridge, 43, Michael Presnell from Cosby, 50, and Corey Johnson from Strawberry Plains, 32, were arrested. Deputies and the Special Operations...
DANDRIDGE, TN
Knoxville, TN
