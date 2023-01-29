Read full article on original website
Fatal shooting in Sevierville, possibility of criminal charges
Sevier County Sheriff's Office said deputies found 59-year-old Walter Hall dead on Friday. Officials said no one has been charged.
TBI investigating, saying U.S. Marshals shot and wounded a man after he pointed a gun at officers
SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents are investigating after U.S. Marshals shot and wounded a man, saying the man pointed a gun at officers when they tried to get him to surrender. Deputy U.S. Marshals from the Knoxville U.S. Marshals office and members of the...
SCSO: Man found dead Friday from gunshot wound in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call that a man had been shot on Friday, at around 6:15 p.m. They said they went to the 3000 block of Camp Smoky Lane and found a man dead with a gunshot wound. They said he was later identified as Walter T. Hall, 59, from Sevierville.
LCSO: Man found after driving away from police, crashing and running away
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said a 34-year-old man was found and taken into custody after they said he drove away from police and crashed his car, before running away from authorities on foot on Wednesday. They said Christopher Taylor, from Rockwood, was found after...
Hawkins County homeowner captures footage of escaped inmates now in custody
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hawkins County homeowner shared footage of escaped inmates, who are now in custody. Cody Fobber said his girlfriend woke up to a Ring security camera alert Friday, Jan. 27, and saw two men wandering around the property. You can watch the video here. "Around...
KCSO: Detroit woman arrested for transporting meth and fentanyl to Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman from Detroit is in custody after Knox County deputies said they found more than a pound of methamphetamine and more than 2 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop. According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a Lyft driver for a traffic...
Program at Anderson Co. Jail gives inmates range of classes aimed at reducing recidivism
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Detention Center is the first in Tennessee to try out a new state program in an effort to lower the recidivism rate. The jail said that up to 45% of inmates released from behind its bars usually end up returning. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they hope the new program will help reduce those recidivism rates.
Silver Alert canceled after missing 87-year-old Knoxville man found safe in Kingsport
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update: The Knoxville Police Department said Jack Hartgrove has been found safe in Kingsport. The Knoxville Police Department said a Silver Alert has been issued for an 87-year-old man with dementia who disappeared Tuesday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert Tuesday night after KPD...
Union Co. deputies cite 98 people after raiding illegal cockfighting derby
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — Nearly 100 people in Union County were cited after deputies broke up a cockfighting derby that happened Saturday. According to the charity organization Animal Wellness Action, the Union County Sheriff's Office received a tip about cockfighting in the area. Deputies raided a derby as it was happening Saturday afternoon and cited 98 people for crimes related to cockfighting.
TBI: 4 kids, 1 adult dead after house fire in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is working alongside the Union County Sheriff's Office after four children and one adult died in a house fire on Sunday, Jan. 30. The fire occurred in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell, according to...
TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for Maryville 8-year-old
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Maryville Police Department early Monday morning. 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson is 4 feet tall, weighs 72 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the TBI. The TBI said Rogerson was...
Greene County woman sentenced after man found dead in vehicle in 2020
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Greene County woman arrested after a man's body was found inside a wrecked vehicle has entered a plea to the facilitation of second-degree murder. Elizabeth Phillips was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with a determinate release, meaning she must serve at least 30 percent of her sentence.
U.S. Marshals: Fugitive from Indiana caught in Maryville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Indiana fugitive was arrested in Maryville on Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Shawn Carter-Mincy was wanted out of Knox County, Indiana, for shooting a family member twice with a handgun during a domestic dispute, USMS said. Carter-Mincy was charged in Indiana with "aggravated...
Knox Co. leaders present new Emergency Mobility Equipment Trailer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Knox County leaders gathered to unveil a new Emergency Mobility Equipment Trailer, which is stocked with equipment many people use to move around, such as wheelchairs. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said the new trailer would be used for emergency situations and in cases where...
Kentucky man arrested for stealing $41,000 worth of TV, internet and telephone wire
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. — A 52-year-old man in Knox County, Kentucky was arrested for stealing several thousands of feet of TV, internet and telephone wire, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Department. Tony Gray stole the wiring from utility poles in Flat Lick. This caused the loss of TV,...
KPD: Man killed after crashing into bridge pillar on I-40 entrance ramp
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man died Tuesday after police said he crashed his car into a concrete pillar in West Knoxville. The Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to a crash on the entrance ramp to Interstate 40 East from Bridgedale Drive around 4:40 p.m. Police said a red...
KPD: 13-year-old and 14-year-old arrested after fight at West Town Mall
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police took two young teenagers into custody after a fight at West Town Mall Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The fight broke out and involved a "large group of juveniles" around the Regal Cinema, KPD said. Police arrested a 13-year-old and 14-year-old male....
JCSO: Three men arrested after drug, weapons bust in Dandridge
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies made three arrests with drug and weapons charges on Thursday, according to JCSO's Facebook post. Randall Boling from Dandridge, 43, Michael Presnell from Cosby, 50, and Corey Johnson from Strawberry Plains, 32, were arrested. Deputies and the Special Operations...
SPD looking for men who used counterfeit checks at different locations in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for multiple men who paid with counterfeit checks in Sevierville. On Jan. 6, between 2:30 and 3 p.m., 26 men entered the TN State Bank on Dolly Parton Parkway and passed 26 counterfeit checks, according to crime stoppers.
Board says Sevier Co. Utility District president placed on leave for using district resources at his own home
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The president of the Sevier County Utility District, Matt Ballard, was placed on leave Monday after its board of commissioners said he used district resources and employees at his own home, and at the home of a relative. The SCUD Board of Commissioners said they...
