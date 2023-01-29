Update: Our latest story on Chicago area store closures can be found here, as more stores have been added to the chain's list. Our original story continues below. The once booming home goods chain Bed, Bath & Beyond will shutter a slew of more stores in addition to previously announced closures after the struggling retailer last week announced that it's in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.

