ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libertyville, IL

Comments / 2

Dawn Smith
3d ago

I pray she found peace when she left this world. Condolences to those who loved her.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com

Highland Park parade shooting suspect back in court

The man charged with the Highland Park parade shooting was back in court on Tuesday. Highland Park parade shooting suspect back in court. The man charged with the Highland Park parade shooting was back in court on Tuesday. Rockford Walgreens employee accused of stealing $25K. Tajanae Glass, 22, has been...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fire erupts at historic Haley Mansion in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. - An historic mansion in Joliet, which is used as a wedding venue, caught fire Wednesday afternoon, leaving couples wondering, what's next?. The venue is located at 17 S. Center Street and crews were on the scene around 4:45 p.m. For about 40 minutes, flames were shooting from...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Lake View East: police

CHICAGO - A teenage boy is in custody after a 27-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood Tuesday night. Police said a 15-year-old boy and another suspect, at least one armed with a handgun, demanded the victim’s vehicle around 6:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Broadway.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond

A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center's "School's United! to Save Lives" program.
ROCKFORD, IL
NBC Chicago

2 More Chicago-Area Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close

Update: Our latest story on Chicago area store closures can be found here, as more stores have been added to the chain's list. Our original story continues below. The once booming home goods chain Bed, Bath & Beyond will shutter a slew of more stores in addition to previously announced closures after the struggling retailer last week announced that it's in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person found shot in West Pullman

CHICAGO - A person was shot Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The male, whose age was unknown, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the elbow and chest around 9:22 p.m. in the 900 block of West 118th Street, police said. He was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Remains found in Lake County in 2022 identified as Chicago woman

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — The human remains of a woman found last year in Libertyville have been identified as a 54-year-old woman from Chicago, the Lake County Coroner’s Office announced Saturday. On Nov. 19, partial skeletal remains were found in a building in the 1800 block of Hollister Drive. A K-9 from the Lake County Sheriff’s […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Waukegan apartment fire leaves 2 injured

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Two people were injured in an apartment fire early Tuesday in Waukegan. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of an apartment building at 520 N. Genesee St., according Waukegan police. Residents were evacuated from the building as crews extinguished the fire which...
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 96, found dead at Northwest Side Chicago home: police

CHICAGO - An elderly woman was found dead at a home in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood on Monday. The 96-year-old woman was found unresponsive around 4:33 p.m. at a residence in the 5500 block of West Melrose Street, police said. She was pronounced dead. According to reports, the woman's body...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Company: fire at Waukegan Walmart was intentionally set

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Frightening video on TikTok shows flames shooting feet above an aisle inside a Waukegan Walmart.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Tuesday, the investigation into the fire now includes a search for an arsonist.Early Tuesday evening, the parking lot of Waukegan's only Walmart, at 3900 Fountain Square Pl., was still pretty busy. But no customers got inside the front door – green signs warned shoppers that the store was closed.The reason was massive flames that were seen raging inside the building on Sunday. Video shows smoke filling the air with customers still in the building.A Walmart representative...
WAUKEGAN, IL
ourquadcities.com

Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal.
NORMAL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy