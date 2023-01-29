Read full article on original website
Dawn Smith
3d ago
I pray she found peace when she left this world. Condolences to those who loved her.
Chicago woman, 96, found dead in freezer
A 96-year-old woman was found dead inside a freezer Monday behind a Chicago home.
Woman charged after 96-year-old mother found dead in freezer at Cragin home
The 96-year-old woman found dead in a freezer on the Northwest Side was identified as a Polish immigrant who survived World War II.
MyStateline.com
Highland Park parade shooting suspect back in court
The man charged with the Highland Park parade shooting was back in court on Tuesday. Highland Park parade shooting suspect back in court. The man charged with the Highland Park parade shooting was back in court on Tuesday. Rockford Walgreens employee accused of stealing $25K. Tajanae Glass, 22, has been...
Chicago shooting: Man, woman charged in connection with O'Hare home invasion on NW Side
Two people have been charged after an 80-year-old man, who was badly injured in a Northwest Side home invasion, fought off his attackers.
fox32chicago.com
Fire erupts at historic Haley Mansion in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - An historic mansion in Joliet, which is used as a wedding venue, caught fire Wednesday afternoon, leaving couples wondering, what's next?. The venue is located at 17 S. Center Street and crews were on the scene around 4:45 p.m. For about 40 minutes, flames were shooting from...
Body found in NW Side freezer ID'd, may be landlord's elderly mother, residents say
"It started off with a wellness check and it ended with someone being found in the freezer," Regina Michalski's granddaughter said.
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to Arrest
An individual was taken into custody on Tuesday evening following a police pursuit that began on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. After receiving reports of a vehicle driving erratically on the freeway, police immediately began their high-speed pursuit of the vehicle.
fox32chicago.com
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Lake View East: police
CHICAGO - A teenage boy is in custody after a 27-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood Tuesday night. Police said a 15-year-old boy and another suspect, at least one armed with a handgun, demanded the victim’s vehicle around 6:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Broadway.
MyStateline.com
Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond
A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center's "School's United! to Save Lives" program.
Alleged Highland Park gunman appears in court
Also in attendance was Highland Park survivor Ashbey Beasley.
2 in custody after armed carjacking in Lakeview
Two people are in custody after an armed carjacking in Lakeview, Chicago police said.
2 More Chicago-Area Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close
Update: Our latest story on Chicago area store closures can be found here, as more stores have been added to the chain's list. Our original story continues below. The once booming home goods chain Bed, Bath & Beyond will shutter a slew of more stores in addition to previously announced closures after the struggling retailer last week announced that it's in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.
fox32chicago.com
Person found shot in West Pullman
CHICAGO - A person was shot Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The male, whose age was unknown, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the elbow and chest around 9:22 p.m. in the 900 block of West 118th Street, police said. He was transported...
Remains found in Lake County in 2022 identified as Chicago woman
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — The human remains of a woman found last year in Libertyville have been identified as a 54-year-old woman from Chicago, the Lake County Coroner’s Office announced Saturday. On Nov. 19, partial skeletal remains were found in a building in the 1800 block of Hollister Drive. A K-9 from the Lake County Sheriff’s […]
fox32chicago.com
Suspect led police on two-state pursuit in stolen vehicle, crashed into two patrol units: police
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A 23-year-old man is accused of leading Lake County police officers on a two-state pursuit in a stolen vehicle and crashing into two police patrol units Monday. Shortly before 1 p.m., a Lake County Sheriff's Department officer noticed a light blue Honda crossover SUV traveling at...
fox32chicago.com
Waukegan apartment fire leaves 2 injured
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Two people were injured in an apartment fire early Tuesday in Waukegan. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of an apartment building at 520 N. Genesee St., according Waukegan police. Residents were evacuated from the building as crews extinguished the fire which...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 96, found dead at Northwest Side Chicago home: police
CHICAGO - An elderly woman was found dead at a home in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood on Monday. The 96-year-old woman was found unresponsive around 4:33 p.m. at a residence in the 5500 block of West Melrose Street, police said. She was pronounced dead. According to reports, the woman's body...
Company: fire at Waukegan Walmart was intentionally set
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Frightening video on TikTok shows flames shooting feet above an aisle inside a Waukegan Walmart.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Tuesday, the investigation into the fire now includes a search for an arsonist.Early Tuesday evening, the parking lot of Waukegan's only Walmart, at 3900 Fountain Square Pl., was still pretty busy. But no customers got inside the front door – green signs warned shoppers that the store was closed.The reason was massive flames that were seen raging inside the building on Sunday. Video shows smoke filling the air with customers still in the building.A Walmart representative...
ourquadcities.com
Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal.
Demonstrators in Chicago, suburbs rally for change and transparency after Tyre Nichols' death
"We saw, on Friday night, one of America's most brutal acts!" said Bishop Tavis Grant with the Rainbow Push Coalition.
