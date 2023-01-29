A Long Beach man is asking for the public’s help finding his dog, which was inside his car when it was stolen from a convenience store parking lot Friday afternoon.

Aaron Ganz, 44, says he parked his car at a 7-Eleven on Pacific Coast Highway and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue sometime around 6:40 p.m., leaving his dog, Bauer, a 7-year-old Maltese-poodle mix, inside while he made a quick trip to the store.

But when Ganz walked back outside three minutes later, his car, a 2016 dark gray Ford Escape, was gone, and so was Bauer.

The first thing he thought, he said, was that maybe he forgot where he parked his car, but eventually, it began to set in that someone may have taken it.

Police confirmed they’ve received a report about Ganz’s stolen car; however, no further information was immediately available.

Ganz, who is originally from Canada, met Bauer while living in San Pedro. Ganz said he didn’t think he’d keep the 3-month-old puppy at first, but the two quickly bonded and they’ve been inseparable since.

He described their relationship as two best friends who have never been apart, that’s why he’s been particularly worried and “can’t imagine” how this time without each other might be affecting Bauer.

“That’s my best friend in the world,” Ganz said about Bauer. “He’s the closest thing I have to family right now.”

Bauer was last seen wearing his checkered harness and a brown collar, Ganz said, adding that his dog is also microchipped.

“Anybody who brings him back can name their pay-it-forward price,” Ganz said.

Ganz asks anyone who may know where Bauer is to contact him at 424-535-7333.

The post Long Beach man pleads for help finding dog stolen along with car appeared first on Long Beach Post .