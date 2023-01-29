ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Rexburg’s Winter Fest encouraging people to have fun in winter

By Braydon Wilson
 4 days ago
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- The city of Rexburg held their annual Winter Fest on Saturday, trying to encourage city residents to get out and explore everything that winter has to offer. The festivities helped people find ways to get out and have fun during the coldest months of the year.

"It's getting a little stormy now, but there's still people over here sledding and there's a lot of people out on the cross-country course. And we've got people down here on the ice rink skating. And so we've had a lot of fun out here," said Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill.

All of the activities led people to enjoy what the Teton Winer park had to offer.

"We've been coming out every year. It's nice seeing this, but we've been coming out long time ago cross-country skiing. So when it's this big, it just makes us more happy," said Jason Oberhansley.

Winter Fest has slowly become a tradition for everyone involved, and people are grateful for the efforts from the city so people can unlock the outdoors during the winter. "So this much snow. Can't there's no other way but to have fun," said Oberhansley.

"This is a fun tradition and, you know, it's always good. Our motto here is Winter is to be enjoyed, not endured. So we want to keep this winter fest going and help people to be able to get out and have fun in the wintertime and and not just be hunkered down in their house and and, you know, get depressed. So it's good to get out here and have some fun," Mayor Merrill said.

The City adds that they are looking forward to continuing the tradition next year as well.

