The CW's Gotham Knights Releases New Cast Photos
This spring will bring a new corner of DC television to The CW, with the premiere of Gotham Knights. The live-action series will center around some new and familiar names from Batman's supporting cast, and a new set of photos provide one of the best looks yet at that ensemble. On Tuesday, the network unveiled a series of official photos showcasing the cast of Gotham Knights — Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row, Misha Collins as Harvey Dent, and Rahart Adams as Brody March.
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Matlock Reboot Casts Kathy Bates as Lead for New CBS Series
CBS is rebooting Matlock, with a twist. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that CBS has ordered a pilot for a new version of the classic series, with Oscar winner set to play the titular lawyer. It's a twist on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC before then running for an additional three on ABC and starred Andy Griffith as folksy criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock.
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Releases New Images
Lionsgate has released new images from John Wick: Chapter 4. The images come via Total Film as part of the magazine's cover story on the upcoming movie. The new images include shots of returning stars Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as the Continental manager Winston, and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King. There's also a new look at Donnie Yen, playing blind assassin Caine, one of Wick's old allies and a member of the High Table. That likely means that he'll be making trouble for Wick in the sequel after Wick went against the High Table in the previous films.
Babylon Featurette Highlights the Magic of Margot Robbie (Exclusive)
Of the many things that earned Babylon praise, Margot Robbie's performance as Nellie LaRoy was a standout element, with her work on the project not only impressing her costars, but with the opportunity also offering Robbie the chance to embrace a character she connected with on deeply personal levels. In a new featurette honoring the film's release on home video, you can learn more about Robbie taking on the role of Nellie and the impact the role had on both the actor and her costars. Check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Babylon on Digital HD and Premium VOD on today and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on March 21st.
How Will King of the Hill's Revival Address Luanne and Lucky?
King of the Hill has been officially announced to return for new episodes with a special revival coming to Hulu, and one of the immediately pressing questions of this new series is how the team will address the absence of Luanne and Lucky, previously voiced by the late Brittany Murphy and Tom Petty. King of the Hill was one of Fox's biggest animated sitcoms during its initial run several years ago, and much of that was due to the strength of the main cast. But unfortunately in the years since the series came to an end, there have been several unfortunate losses in that regard.
Showtime Cancels New Series Before Season 1 Despite Filming Being Finished
Showtime is being integrated into the Paramount+ brand, and it means that some of the plans that Showtime had for its programming slate are quickly being changed. As a result, one series that Showtime was about to premiere is getting canceled before Season 1 even premieres. That show is Three...
Does Batman's The Brave and the Bold Movie Hint That Nightwing Is Part of the DCU?
Considering Batman is one of the most popular comic book heroes ever created, there was never a chance DC Studios would develop its DC Universe without a version of the Caped Crusader. That much was confirmed Tuesday when DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran announced The Brave and the Bold, a live-action featuring Batman and Robin. Not just that, but it was confirmed the movie is going to be a father-and-son story following Bruce and Damian Wayne. Given that Damian Wayne is the fifth person to don the Robin mantle, we've got to ask—where's Dick Grayson in all of this?
Another DC Show Canceled After James Gunn's Chapter 1 Plans Take Shape
While Tuesday may have been an exciting day for DC fans with the reveal of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate, Wednesday brought some bad news for fans of Pennyworth. HBO Max has canceled the prequel series centered around Batman's iconic butler Alfred Pennyworth after three seasons. The series, which was rebranded as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler, recently concluded its third and now final season in late November.
Netflix Reveals Filming Begins on Final Season of Fan-Favorite Show
Stranger Things isn't the only fan-favorite Netflix show that's coming to an end after its next season. Netflix announced last year that they would be making a fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy. In November, showrunner Steve Blackman shared a photo of the fourth season premiere's script cover page and revealed the season will have six episodes. Today, one of the official Twitter accounts for Netflix shared a photo from the start of production.
Fast X: Vin Diesel Teases "End of The Road" in First Poster
Fast X has a brand new poster ahead of Super Bowl week. The solemn image hypes the end of the road for Dominic Toretto and his rogue family of highly-capable drivers. Plot details of this film have basically been kept under-wraps for a while now. But, small peeks at the production and cast have made their way to social media. Vin Diesel has been teasing a trailer for months now. After the success of F9, fans want to see what's going on for the big finale to this years long journey with Toretto and his crew. Aquaman star Jason Momoa has signed on to be the bad guy this time. Marvel actress Brie Larson is also in the fold somehow. (Admiring some temporary ink that she may have gotten for filming no less.) Check out the first step on the road to the end of the line right here.
Booster Gold: Could Blue Beetle Appear in the DCU's HBO Max Show?
The future of the DC Universe was unveiled on Tuesday, with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran outlining their plans for new movies and HBO Max-exclusive television shows. One of the most surprising — and long-awaited — entries in that list is Booster Gold, a television series that will follow the titular hero from the future. The prospect of seeing Michael Carter / Booster Gold in his own solo project has enticed fans for quite a while now, and while we know next-to-nothing about the series, there are definitely some tropes from Booster Gold comics that could make their way onscreen. Chief among them might be: could we see one or more characters from DC's Blue Beetle mantle appear in the show?
The Flash Confirmed To Reset The Entire DC Universe
It's a new era in the DC Universe. This past fall, Warner Bros. branded its superhero division under one specific umbrella, DC Studios, led by The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and Shazam! producer Peter Safran. While things remained relatively abstract in the subsequent months, it was clear that in order for the DC Universe to progress further, some of its past must be retired. That began with Henry Cavill's Superman, as the British actor confirmed that despite his cameo in Black Adam, he would not be part of the DC Universe going forward.
Paramount+ Now Streaming an Underseen Horror Gem
As with every new month, streamers have premiered a slew of new content for their subscribers, but Paramount+ may have just nabbed a crown jewel that no one else will have. Now available to watch on the streaming platform is 2009's The Loved Ones, an Australian horror movie that arrives with critical acclaim and is seldom is available to be seen online at all, making this a huge get for Paramount+. We've included the trailer for the movie below, but frankly it does spoil a few great moments, so watch at your own direction and maybe just see what we have to say below. You can sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's Potential New Title Revealed
Norman Reedus has already teased that his Walking Dead spinoff series, tentatively titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, would raise hell in post-apocalyptic Paris, France. ("We're destroying the Louvre and stuff," Reedus says of the show, which emblazoned The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon name across an image of the zombie apocalypse's eroding Eiffel Tower.) But now the actor may have revealed the spinoff's potential new title: Raise the Dead. It's unclear if the new name, marked on make-up department boxes in a behind-the-scenes image Reedus shared on Instagram, is a working title or one of the possible titles he's hinted at in the past.
FOX Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3
FOX has renewed a fan-favorite series for Season 3. The Cleaning Lady – the action-drama series starring Daredevil's Élodie Yung – is going to be coming back for its third season, after two successful seasons on the network (5.4 million viewers per episode, on average, in Season 2). There will be some creative changes: series co-showrunner Melissa Carter is exiting after Season 2, and will be replaced by Jeannine Renshaw (Grey's Anatomy, Angel, Manifest), who will also executive produce.
Peacock Now Streaming Two Fan-Favorite Movie Trilogies
Two fan-favorite movie trilogies are now available to stream on Peacock for the month of February. The beginning of each month brings a host of new TV shows and movies to streaming services. It can also become somewhat frustrating to keep up with where a program you want to watch is currently streaming. Aside from original shows and movies, content can switch providers month-to-month without much warning in advance. However, fans of John Wick and Men in Black are in for a treat, as the first three movies in each franchise are now streaming on Peacock.
My Hero Academia Reveals Shigaraki's Trojan Horse
My Hero Academia's "Final Arc" might just be the biggest battle of the Shonen franchise to date, which is really saying something considering the Paranormal Liberation War was unlike anything seen in the series to date. With the nefarious Shigaraki gaining the strength of All For One as a result of the experiments performed on him by the maniacal Dr. Garaki, the grandson of Nana Shimura has been struggling with his mentor's influence since the War Arc. Luckily, the young villain came up with an interesting play to take back control of his body.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods Get China Release Date
We're about a month and a half out from the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the first of four DC films that will be arriving in 2023. The project, which is the sequel to 2019's Shazam!, has wowed fans with the family-friendly superhero antics across its two trailers thus far, and there's definitely been a lot of speculation as to how that will translate into box office numbers. On Wednesday, a report from The Wrap confirmed that Fury of the Gods has scored a release in China, with the film expected to release in the country at the same time as it launches domestically, March 17th.
