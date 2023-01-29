Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Reveals Shigaraki's Trojan Horse
My Hero Academia's "Final Arc" might just be the biggest battle of the Shonen franchise to date, which is really saying something considering the Paranormal Liberation War was unlike anything seen in the series to date. With the nefarious Shigaraki gaining the strength of All For One as a result of the experiments performed on him by the maniacal Dr. Garaki, the grandson of Nana Shimura has been struggling with his mentor's influence since the War Arc. Luckily, the young villain came up with an interesting play to take back control of his body.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Flashback Explains Lady Nagant's Comeback
My Hero Academia fans were given a big surprise in the latest chapters of the manga, as some of the key villains that Izuku Midoriya did battle with along the way to this Final War showed a change of heart and came to Deku's aid against Tomura Shigaraki and All for One! Danjuro Tobita – aka "Gentle Criminal" – showed up with his assistant La Brava, to keep the floating arena containing Shigaraki from finally crashing – while superpowered sniper/assassin Kaina Tsutsumi (aka "Lady Nagant") showed up to make a clutch shot that kept Shigaraki from disintegrating everything in sight.
ComicBook
No, Dragon Ball Wasn't Actually Bulma's First Anime
Dragon Ball is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and its legacy continues to grow by the day. Goku and Vegeta have woven a wild tale during their tenure that fans are exploring to this day. Of course, the show's popularity means new fans are coming to Dragon Ball in droves, so some of the anime's wildest history can be overlooked. But right now, it seems the conversation about Bulma and her shocking anime debut has taken over the fandom.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Season 3 May Have Japan's Top Band Do Its Theme Song
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is slated to drop its new season this year, and of course, fans are eager to see what the show has in store. Season three will kick off the Swordsmith Village arc, and this means two Hashira will take center stage with Tanjiro's group. With so much to cover, season three is expected to be one of this year's big anime events, so it will need to have a bomb theme song. And if a new report is right, then one of Japan's top bands will be taking care of the song.
ComicBook
Trigun Stampede Has Unleashed Anime's New Thirst Trap
These days, the anime industry knows what fans want, and what they want is simple. Regardless of their fandom, netizens will never say no to cute characters, and the industry keeps churning them out in spades. Guys like Gojo have had a vice grip on the scene for years, and now, it looks like Trigun Stampede has brought out anime's newest thirst trap.
ComicBook
Does Batman's The Brave and the Bold Movie Hint That Nightwing Is Part of the DCU?
Considering Batman is one of the most popular comic book heroes ever created, there was never a chance DC Studios would develop its DC Universe without a version of the Caped Crusader. That much was confirmed Tuesday when DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran announced The Brave and the Bold, a live-action featuring Batman and Robin. Not just that, but it was confirmed the movie is going to be a father-and-son story following Bruce and Damian Wayne. Given that Damian Wayne is the fifth person to don the Robin mantle, we've got to ask—where's Dick Grayson in all of this?
ComicBook
Knock at the Cabin Director Explains Why He Avoided Explicit Violence
M. Night Shyamalan's new film Knock at the Cabin marks the filmmaker's first R-rated film since 2008's The Happening, but despite that rating allowing him the freedom to showcase explicit violence, he recently recalled that he ultimately showed restraint on what he graphicly filmed as to allow audiences to conjure far more frightening imagery. Shyamalan expressed the challenge of being able to satisfy a variety of audiences, as some of his fans would prefer he went more violent as others would hope he throttled back the gore. Knock at the Cabin lands in theaters on February 3rd.
ComicBook
James Gunn On Future R-Rated DC Projects, Reveals Superman: Legacy's Rating
Times are changing in the DC Universe. Co-heads of DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled their plans for Chapter 1 of a semi-rebooted DC Universe today, one which will still release upcoming already-finished projects like Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Blue Beetle but will also include a number of new films and television programs that take the franchise in a fresh direction. Much of that will be thanks to The Flash, as Gunn confirmed that the events of that film "reset" the entire DC Universe. Superman: Legacy and beyond will be proper canon in the DC Universe going forward, while upcoming sequels like The Batman: Part II and Joker: Folie à Deux will exist in their own elseworlds pockets.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Unites The Anime's Deadly Siblings
Spy x Family easily earned its place as one of the biggest new anime to hit the scene last year, introducing fans to the trio that is Loid, Yor, and Anya as they attempt to keep their secrets safe from the world, as well as from one another. The trio wasn't the only ones who were hiding some big secrets, as the Twilight Princess's brother, Yuri, had to hide his profession as well as an interrogator for the state, with two cosplayers bringing back the deadly siblings.
ComicBook
Legend of Zelda LEGO Set Apparently Leaked Online
An official LEGO set based on The Legend of Zelda has seemingly leaked online. The set apparently appeared in a paid marketing survey, alongside several other licensed sets currently in development. The set features the Great Deku Tree, which can be built in a style resembling its appearance in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, or as it appears in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Three Mini-figs will come with the set, including versions of Link based on both games, as well as a Zelda based on her BotW appearance. As with any leak, readers should take this with a grain of salt pending official confirmation!
Comments / 0