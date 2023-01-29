Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Railer Girls Earn Win No. 26 At Mt. Zion
The Lincoln girls are still undefeated after they beat Mt. Zion on Tuesday night on the road with a 62-25 victory over the Braves in Apollo conference action. Lincoln is just four games away from completing perfect season and their next test will come Friday at home against Effingham.
channel1450.com
LLCC Women’s Basketball Take Down Lakeland in Midweek Match Up
The Lincoln Land women’s team went on the road to take on the #7 ranked Lakeland Lakers. The Loggers jumped out early and lead wire to wire for the victory. Lincoln Land took a ten point lead into halftime and managed to never allow Lakeland to cut into the lead section until the final minute. Late in the fourth quarter the Loggers extended their lead to as much as 18 on their way to a hard fought road victory.
channel1450.com
Who Runs The CS8? SHG and Rochester Girls Find Out Friday
The Rochester girls (15-0 in CS8) are still unbeaten in CS8 play and SHG (13-2 in CS8) is coming off a City tournament win. We’ll find out on Friday who runs the CS8.
channel1450.com
New Berlin’s Offense Explodes In Fourth Quarter For Sangamo Win Over PORTA
Gavin Arthalony took over in the first quarter and PORTA built a big lead, but the Pretzels went on a 14-0 run to end the third quarter and start the fourth quarter. New Berlin beat PORTA 58-38 led by Ben Hermes’ 14 points at the Pretzel Dome on Tuesday night.
channel1450.com
Men’s Basketball Team Strikes Again as Loggers Win on the Road
The Lincoln Land Loggers men’s basketball team came out slow, but overcame the bad start to come away victorious 62-53 over Illinois Wesleyan JV. Lincoln Land came in winners of three in a row, and started the contest like they were going to walk away with the victory. Wesleyan’s JV started the aggressor, quick ball movement and sharp shooting raced the Titans out to a 8 point lead. The Loggers were able to crawl back and tied the game at 13 and subsequently took a one point lead with about 8:00 to go in the half. Illinois Wesleyan called a timeout and reestablished their groove to immediately run back out to an 8 point advantage. The half brought a 27-22 deficit for LLCC.
channel1450.com
Pleasant Plains Pulls Away Early For Road At Riverton
Zach Powell scored 23 points and the Cardinals built a 31 point halftime lead on their way to a 62-34 victory for Pleasant Plains over Riverton. Evan Houser added 12 points and Cooper Schallenberg had 10 for the Cardinals who are on the road at Auburn on Wednesday. Riverton was led by Isaac Crumrine’s 8 points, the Hawks are on the road Tuesday night at Stanford Olympia.
KYTV
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a strong odor smelled in west Springfield was a small ammonia leak from a business. A hazmat team with the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District responded to the area near West Junction Street near Chestnut and I-44 on Wednesday morning.
wmay.com
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes Present the Hot Stove Social
The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes present the Hot Stove Social at Motorheads on Monday, January 30th from 6p-8p. Featuring Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting for the St. Louis Cardinals, Randy Flores. AEW superstar, Jeff Jarrett, will be on hand, too! Get more information here.
wlds.com
Former Greenfield Coach, IHSA Official Grooming Case Continued Due to Evidence Discovery
A former Greenfield baseball coach and IHSA official appeared in Greene County Court on Friday for a pretrial status hearing. 24 year old Austin L. Bishop of Greenfield faces a charge of unlawful grooming, stemming from an arrest by Greenfield Police and Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies in September 2021. According to charging documents filed in the case by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office at the time, Bishop is alleged to have requested nude photographs and videos of a juvenile via text messages.
25newsnow.com
Dancers take center stage in IHSA dance competition
BLOOMINGTON, IL (25 News Now) - Competitive dancers took part in the two-day Illinois High School Association’s state finals. Following the preliminary competition on Friday, the top 12 teams -- from both 1-A and 2-A -- competed Saturday afternoon inside Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. Jacksonville High School, located...
WAND TV
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Taylor Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Crews are battling a structure fire with heavy smoke in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave. according to Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37. As of 3:32 p.m., most of the fire has been knocked down. WAND News will update this story with more information as it comes in.
WAND TV
Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
wmay.com
City Treasurer Buscher plans to renovate the beach house at Lake Springfield
A candidate for Springfield mayor has some big plans for the beach house at Lake Springfield. City Treasurer Misty Buscher says she would like to turn the area around the beach house into a summertime gathering spot, with picnic tables, a playground, an area for bocce ball, and a small stage that could feature acoustic music and other performances.
KSDK
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
WAND TV
Springfield firefighters called to fire at Nudo Products building
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called to a fire at one of the Nudo Products buildings Tuesday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department were called out for a fire in a commercial building in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave. Heavy smoke was showing from the...
muddyrivernews.com
Springfield attorney to assist with defense of Quincy man in 2019 murder case
QUINCY — A 2019 murder case that has been delayed multiple times because of changes in defense attorneys took a step forward Tuesday afternoon when a new attorney entered an appearance. Carlos Williams, 58, appeared in a wheelchair for the first time in Adams County Circuit Court with attorney...
WAND TV
Rock and gem show to be hosted at Decatur Conference Center
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Rockhounds of Central and Southern Illinois will be hosting their annual Rock and Gem Show at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The event will take place on April 15 and 16 with doors opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. According to the club...
Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
nprillinois.org
Race cars part of downtown Springfield | Community Voices
Geoff Isringhausen joined Community Voices to share a grant program Isringhausen Imports is helping fund in downtown Springfield. Geoff, his family, and company are also involved in auto racing including in Europe. In addition to the high-end brands they sell, they also sell race cars out of their downtown showroom. Plans are in motion to add another showroom as part of their downtown complex.
nowdecatur.com
Parnell Named Decatur Memorial Hospital January Colleague of Month
January 31, 2023 – Michelle Parnell, an environmental services tech (EVS) at Decatur Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for January. Parnell received seven nominations for the Colleague of the Month award. Patients and colleagues appreciate Michelle’s compassionate attitude toward others even when she is busy managing numerous tasks. She works with other departments to make sure patients and families are cared for, and she makes kindness a priority.
