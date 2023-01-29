The Lincoln Land Loggers men’s basketball team came out slow, but overcame the bad start to come away victorious 62-53 over Illinois Wesleyan JV. Lincoln Land came in winners of three in a row, and started the contest like they were going to walk away with the victory. Wesleyan’s JV started the aggressor, quick ball movement and sharp shooting raced the Titans out to a 8 point lead. The Loggers were able to crawl back and tied the game at 13 and subsequently took a one point lead with about 8:00 to go in the half. Illinois Wesleyan called a timeout and reestablished their groove to immediately run back out to an 8 point advantage. The half brought a 27-22 deficit for LLCC.

LINCOLN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO