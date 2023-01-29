ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarendon, TX

fox4news.com

North Texas Jeep club rescues drivers stranded on icy roads

DUNCANVILLE, Texas - The roads are tough for every driver but even more so for drivers of 18-wheelers. Across the metroplex, big rig drivers have struggled to keep traction. That happened Tuesday at Spur 408 and I-20 in southern Dallas County. Truckers were stranded for hours and needed some reinforcements...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Fatal Ten Car Pileup, Other Crashes Caused By Freezing Weather

The freezing weather is being blamed for hundreds of crashes on Texas roads. Among them is a ten-car pileup in Austin Tuesday morning that killed one person and a collision involving multiple 18-wheelers in Kerrville that has shut down part of I-10. In Fort Worth, officials said more than 100...
KERRVILLE, TX
WFAA

Jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down I-35W in Denton

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Winter weather hitting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Tuesday has caused some traffic issues in the area. The Denton Police Department tweeted around 9 a.m. Tuesday that Interstate 35W was shut down at Crawford Road due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler, which was blocking all lanes.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

TxDOT Fort Worth District gives an update on road conditions

The Texas Department of Transportation's crews in Fort Worth will be working long hours to clear the roads. Good Day talked to Val Lopez with TxDOT in Fort Worth about how the pre-treated roads are holding up and where the sand trucks are being used. Plus, it'll soon be time to bring out the plows.
FORT WORTH, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Hotel employee assaulted by gunman during armed robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A hotel employee was assaulted Wednesday morning by a gunman during an armed robbery. According to Amarillo police, the Extend a Suites at 3411 I-40 W was robbed around 7 a.m. A man wearing a black mask hit an employee in the head and threatened...
AMARILLO, TX
WFAA

Deadly crash shuts down U.S. 80 in Mesquite, police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Drivers were being diverted away from a deadly accident on U.S. Highway 80 in the Mesquite area, police said Monday morning. Officials shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway between Gross/Gus Thomasson Road and Big Town Boulevard. Officials were diverting drivers to the south service road of the highway.
MESQUITE, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo woman reports estranged son, 55, missing

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a missing man. Gregory Francis Pratillo, 55, was reported missing by his estranged mom on Jan. 26. According to police, she last had contact with him approximately eight to nine years ago. The photo of Pratillo is from 2013. Police...
AMARILLO, TX
fox44news.com

Numerous crashes reported due to icy road Conditions

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Most Central Texas cities and counties reported numerous crashes Tuesday morning because of the icy road conditions. Below you will find the reports we have received so far. BOSQUE CO. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT — There are multiple reports of ice on all major roadways across...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Woman injured in Dallas drive-by shooting

DALLAS - Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in west Dallas. It happened overnight at a home on Navaro Street, which is in a neighborhood north of Interstate 30 near Hampton Road. Police said several shooters opened fire on the home. Officers found the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Freezing rain has created treacherous road conditions across North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you were out driving earlier Monday afternoon, a band of freezing rain made the freeway ramps and overpasses treacherous.  Once that passed, conditions started to improve throughout the evening but there are still dangerous areas that you will need to know about. The exit ramp from Highway 75 onto the Bush Turnpike in Plano has been shut down most of Monday evening because a FedEx truck was stuck on the icy overpass. Not far away, a car lost control and hit the concrete barrier on the elevated exit ramp to Plano Parkway from southbound Highway 75. Farther north, the...
PLANO, TX

