One person hurt in a fall from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth
One person is in the hospital after apparently falling from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth during some of Tuesday’s worst weather. A 911 caller reported the fall on east-bound 30 near Highway 287
KWTX
Texas man died after car went ‘airborne’ off slick overpass, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 45-year-old man is dead after his car went “airborne” off an overpass in Arlington Monday night, police said. Around 8:45 p.m. Jan. 30, police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20, near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp.
fox4news.com
North Texas Jeep club rescues drivers stranded on icy roads
DUNCANVILLE, Texas - The roads are tough for every driver but even more so for drivers of 18-wheelers. Across the metroplex, big rig drivers have struggled to keep traction. That happened Tuesday at Spur 408 and I-20 in southern Dallas County. Truckers were stranded for hours and needed some reinforcements...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Driver dies after going 'airborne' off icy Arlington overpass, witnesses say
ARLINGTON, Texas - The severe weather and dangerous driving conditions across North Texas is being blamed for the death of a man in Arlington Monday night. Arlington police were called to I-20 near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp to investigate a rollover crash. Witnesses told police a black 1997...
kurv.com
Fatal Ten Car Pileup, Other Crashes Caused By Freezing Weather
The freezing weather is being blamed for hundreds of crashes on Texas roads. Among them is a ten-car pileup in Austin Tuesday morning that killed one person and a collision involving multiple 18-wheelers in Kerrville that has shut down part of I-10. In Fort Worth, officials said more than 100...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into SUV, Richardson police say
RICHARDSON, Texas — Police said a 55-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident in Richardson on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at 4:25 p.m. at East Arapaho Road and Westminster Drive. According to police, Lance McGehee was riding a motorcycle in the eastbound lanes of Arapaho while a SUV was...
Jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down I-35W in Denton
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Winter weather hitting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Tuesday has caused some traffic issues in the area. The Denton Police Department tweeted around 9 a.m. Tuesday that Interstate 35W was shut down at Crawford Road due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler, which was blocking all lanes.
fox4news.com
TxDOT Fort Worth District gives an update on road conditions
The Texas Department of Transportation's crews in Fort Worth will be working long hours to clear the roads. Good Day talked to Val Lopez with TxDOT in Fort Worth about how the pre-treated roads are holding up and where the sand trucks are being used. Plus, it'll soon be time to bring out the plows.
fox4news.com
Ice on I-20 causes 20-mile traffic backup in Palo Pinto and Parker counties
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Hundreds of drivers are stuck in a 20-mile traffic backup on Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto and Parker counties Tuesday morning because of icy road conditions. According to FOX 4 Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner, the traffic is still at a standstill on eastbound I-20 from Highway 4...
abc7amarillo.com
Hotel employee assaulted by gunman during armed robbery
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A hotel employee was assaulted Wednesday morning by a gunman during an armed robbery. According to Amarillo police, the Extend a Suites at 3411 I-40 W was robbed around 7 a.m. A man wearing a black mask hit an employee in the head and threatened...
Deadly crash shuts down U.S. 80 in Mesquite, police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Drivers were being diverted away from a deadly accident on U.S. Highway 80 in the Mesquite area, police said Monday morning. Officials shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway between Gross/Gus Thomasson Road and Big Town Boulevard. Officials were diverting drivers to the south service road of the highway.
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after Saturday crash at 34th, Western
Update (2:19 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released that the driver of the motorcycle involved in an early Saturday wreck has died. According to a news release from the department, the driver, identified as 29-year-old Travis Duvall Mitchell, died at a local hospital from injuries received in the crash. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas […]
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo woman reports estranged son, 55, missing
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a missing man. Gregory Francis Pratillo, 55, was reported missing by his estranged mom on Jan. 26. According to police, she last had contact with him approximately eight to nine years ago. The photo of Pratillo is from 2013. Police...
fox44news.com
Numerous crashes reported due to icy road Conditions
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Most Central Texas cities and counties reported numerous crashes Tuesday morning because of the icy road conditions. Below you will find the reports we have received so far. BOSQUE CO. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT — There are multiple reports of ice on all major roadways across...
Hundreds of drivers gridlocked for hours on ice-bound I-20 in Parker County
Hundreds of people were stuck for hours in a gridlocked I-20 near Weatherford Monday night into Tuesday morning due to what the TxDOT Fort Worth office calls “treacherous conditions impacting travel.”
abc7amarillo.com
Police chase suspect driving 100 mph, throwing cocaine, fentanyl out the window
SHAMROCK, Texas (KVII) — A police chase suspect is accused of driving 100 mph while throwing cocaine and fentanyl out of the window. The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office said it tried to stop a vehicle Monday that was "clearly trying to avoid law enforcement." During the chase, Triston Darvelle...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police looking for Chevrolet Impala driven by suspect in first homicide of 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a Chevrolet Impala driven by the suspect in the city's first homicide of 2023. Around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, police officers were called to the 4100 block of South Travis Street for a report of gunshots. They found Markell Damarion Toombs-Reed,...
fox4news.com
Woman injured in Dallas drive-by shooting
DALLAS - Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in west Dallas. It happened overnight at a home on Navaro Street, which is in a neighborhood north of Interstate 30 near Hampton Road. Police said several shooters opened fire on the home. Officers found the...
KHOU
How bad are the roads in Dallas-Fort Worth? Here are some scenes from North Texas
DALLAS — Wednesday was the same story as Tuesday: Slick, icy roads across North Texas, and temperatures still below freezing. The National Weather Service early Wednesday expanded the ice storm warning to include Dallas and Collin counties, meaning almost all of North Texas should expect heavy ice into Thursday morning.
Freezing rain has created treacherous road conditions across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you were out driving earlier Monday afternoon, a band of freezing rain made the freeway ramps and overpasses treacherous. Once that passed, conditions started to improve throughout the evening but there are still dangerous areas that you will need to know about. The exit ramp from Highway 75 onto the Bush Turnpike in Plano has been shut down most of Monday evening because a FedEx truck was stuck on the icy overpass. Not far away, a car lost control and hit the concrete barrier on the elevated exit ramp to Plano Parkway from southbound Highway 75. Farther north, the...
