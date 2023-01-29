Read full article on original website
Baseball Icon Dies
Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
CBS Sports
Guardians superfan John Adams, who drummed at Cleveland home games for nearly 50 years, dies at 71
John Adams, a Cleveland baseball superfan that served as a ballpark drummer for nearly 50 years, died at 71, the Cleveland Guardians announced Monday. Adams' drum, a fixture in the outfield bleachers, could be heard at Cleveland home games dating back to the 1973 season. "For nearly five decades the...
Legendary Cleveland baseball fan John Adams has died
The Cleveland Guardians confirmed in a post on Twitter that beloved drummer and super fan John Adams has died at 71.
Cleveland Guardians 2023 broadcast schedule features 10 national TV games
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Mariners, Cardinals, Cubs and Angels will be among Cleveland’s opponents in 10 nationally-televised games during the 2023 regular season as the Guardians announced on Tuesday their broadcast schedule and game times. Bally Sports Great Lakes, the Guardians flagship TV partner, will air 155 regular...
cleveland19.com
Fan who threw bottle at Browns owner being placed in court diversion program
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns fan who threw a bottle at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during a September 2022 game is being placed in a Cleveland Municipal Court diversion program. At a hearing on Tuesday morning, Jeffery Miller, 51, of Rocky River, was approved for the Selective Intervention...
Former Ohio state Rep. Dan Ramos has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Dan Ramos, a former Democratic state representative from Lorain, died Saturday, according to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. He was 41. The cause of Ramos’ death has not yet been released, according to the newspaper. During his eight years in the Ohio House, Ramos was an outspoken liberal who,...
WOUB
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Marlon Primes values the start he got at Ohio University and WOUB
ATHENS, OH – When Marlon Primes came to Ohio University from Akron, Ohio in the early 1980s, he wanted to be a news anchor or reporter. Little did he know that he would end up using his voice in a different way. “There was a couple of people I...
cleveland19.com
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
cleveland19.com
City of Akron overwhelmed by thousands of illegally dumped tires
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - They call it the rubber city and Akron is now becoming known for its problem with illegal tire dumping. 19 News first told you about this issue last week, but we discovered the problem is even more pervasive than we thought. The city of Akron has...
Has "shrinkflation" come to Swenson's?
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
cleveland.com
How dare they? Failed Senate candidate Mike Gibbons plans to punish disobedient House Republicans: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons spent his own $18 million last year running for the U.S. Senate. Now Gibbons plans to spend his fortune to defeat new Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens when he runs for reelection next year as well as the 21 Republican Ohio state representatives who teamed up with Democrats to elect Stephens. Why? We’re wondering on Today in Ohio.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
spectrumnews1.com
New Akron Community Entertainment District designed to dovetail with Merriman Valley master plan
AKRON, Ohio — A proposal to create Akron’s fourth Community Entertainment District in the Merriman Valley met with strong support during an Akron City Council public hearing Monday. If approved by council, the CED would cover more than 24 acres along Merriman and Riverview roads, including Liberty Commons....
27 First News
Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp transitioned from her earthly labor on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Boardman, Ohio. Twana affectionately called “Tee Rich” and “Tee Bone” was born December 15, 1977 in Youngstown, a daughter of James E. ” Preacher” Richardson, Sr. and Racheryl Clark.
How to score free burritos on Groundhog Day
While it may not be clear if Punxsutawney Phil has ever tasted a burrito, Moe's Southwest Grill is giving away free burritos to those who purchase a burrito in his honor on Feb. 2.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your morning?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're searching for a delicious breakfast, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Fans of corned beef hash should check out the Red Eye hash, which is made with house-made corned beef and has a bit of a kick due to the addition of green chilis, hot sauce, and pepper jack cheese. Other customer recommendations include the wake up call omelet (which is filled with potatoes, chorizo sausage, pepper jack cheese, and green chilis), the E.O. Boughnut (which is a deep-fried biscuit that's topped with sugar and jam), and classic eggs benedict (you can add crabmeat to it, and a vegetarian option with tomato and spinach is also available). Each breakfast is served with a side of jam from Cooper's Mill, an Ohio-based company.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Cleveland, Ohio
Planning on spending some time in Cleveland? Set on the shores of Lake Erie, the second largest city in Ohio is a great base for exploring some of the Buckeye State’s top attractions and travel destinations. From beautiful state parks to quaint lakeside towns, there are so many incredible places to explore on day trips from Cleveland, Ohio.
