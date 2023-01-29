ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Baseball Icon Dies

Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Former Ohio state Rep. Dan Ramos has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Dan Ramos, a former Democratic state representative from Lorain, died Saturday, according to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. He was 41. The cause of Ramos’ death has not yet been released, according to the newspaper. During his eight years in the Ohio House, Ramos was an outspoken liberal who,...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Akron overwhelmed by thousands of illegally dumped tires

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - They call it the rubber city and Akron is now becoming known for its problem with illegal tire dumping. 19 News first told you about this issue last week, but we discovered the problem is even more pervasive than we thought. The city of Akron has...
AKRON, OH
Jake Wells

Has "shrinkflation" come to Swenson's?

If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
AKRON, OH
cleveland.com

How dare they? Failed Senate candidate Mike Gibbons plans to punish disobedient House Republicans: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons spent his own $18 million last year running for the U.S. Senate. Now Gibbons plans to spend his fortune to defeat new Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens when he runs for reelection next year as well as the 21 Republican Ohio state representatives who teamed up with Democrats to elect Stephens. Why? We’re wondering on Today in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
27 First News

Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp transitioned from her earthly labor on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Boardman, Ohio. Twana affectionately called “Tee Rich” and “Tee Bone” was born December 15, 1977 in Youngstown, a daughter of James E. ” Preacher” Richardson, Sr. and Racheryl Clark.
BOARDMAN, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your morning?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're searching for a delicious breakfast, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Fans of corned beef hash should check out the Red Eye hash, which is made with house-made corned beef and has a bit of a kick due to the addition of green chilis, hot sauce, and pepper jack cheese. Other customer recommendations include the wake up call omelet (which is filled with potatoes, chorizo sausage, pepper jack cheese, and green chilis), the E.O. Boughnut (which is a deep-fried biscuit that's topped with sugar and jam), and classic eggs benedict (you can add crabmeat to it, and a vegetarian option with tomato and spinach is also available). Each breakfast is served with a side of jam from Cooper's Mill, an Ohio-based company.
AKRON, OH
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Cleveland, Ohio

Planning on spending some time in Cleveland? Set on the shores of Lake Erie, the second largest city in Ohio is a great base for exploring some of the Buckeye State’s top attractions and travel destinations. From beautiful state parks to quaint lakeside towns, there are so many incredible places to explore on day trips from Cleveland, Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH

