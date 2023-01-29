Cody Stamann eyes Daniel Marcos after UFC 283 win over Luan Lacerda: “I love derailing people’s hype and shutting down a hype train”

Read full article on original website
Charles Oliveira explains why he will no longer callout Conor McGregor: “I’ve asked for this fight plenty of times and he never says anything”
UFC star Charles Oliveira has explained why he has decided to stop calling for a fight against Conor McGregor. For the longest time now, we’ve seen plenty of questions circulating regarding Conor McGregor. He hasn’t been seen for almost two years in the Octagon since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier.
Leon Edwards believes Jorge Masvidal matchup will be made if ‘Gamebred’ defeats Gilbert Burns: “Let’s settle it once and for all”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards believes he could be facing Jorge Masvidal later this year. ‘Rocky’ has been out of action since his clash with Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 last August. The bout was a rematch of their prior encounter in December 2015, where ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ dominated en route to a unanimous decision victory.
UFC star claims Conor McGregor turned down huge super-fight ahead of MMA return
UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal claims that Conor McGregor has “shot down” a huge super-fight with him ahead of the Irishman’s return to MMA. McGregor has been sidelined for nearly two years after suffering a nasty ankle injury in his second loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.
Paulo Costa reacts after being called out by Sean Strickland: “He’s kind of living on a permanent concussion”
Paulo Costa has reacted to a recent call-out from Sean Strickland as the middleweights continue to trade verbal blows. The eccentric personality of Paulo Costa has been there for all to see in recent years. In many ways, he’s been one of the most entertaining fighters in and outside of the cage for the UFC.
Daniel Cormier believes Derrick Lewis is no longer a viable contender in the UFC’s heavyweight division: “I think Derrick’s absolutely done at the top
Daniel Cormier, a former opponent of Derrick Lewis, believes “The Black Beast” is no longer a contender among the UFC heavyweight elites. However, he does back Lewis when competing against the lower echelon of the division. The heavyweight knockout artist is set to face Serghei Spivac in Saturday’s...
Jorge Masvidal reveals why he believes ‘Conor McGregor doesn’t want to fight’ him
Jorge Masvidal is set to return to action against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. ‘Gamebred’ was last seen losing a unanimous decision to Colby Covington at UFC 272 in April 2021. Since then, the BMF title holder has endured a legal battle with former friend ‘Chaos’ and split from long-time representatives, First Round Management.
Ben Askren believes Jorge Masvidal was pressured into accepting fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287: “He doesn’t think he’s gonna win either”
Ben Askren has explained why he doesn’t believe Jorge Masvidal will defeat Gilbert Burns when they meet at UFC 287. It’s no secret that Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal don’t like each other. After all, ‘Gamebred’ was the one who knocked Askren out cold when they met back in 2019.
Dana White responds to fans critical about Power Slap athlete pay
Dana White is responding to fans critical about Power Slap athlete pay. The UFC eight-episode ‘Power Slap: Road to the Title’ reality series debuted on TBS on Wednesday, January 18th of this year. The UFC’s new venture ‘Power Slap League’ has been making headlines as of late, but...
Ryan Bader believes Cain Velasquez was the “best” heavyweight not Bellator 290 opponent Fedor Emelianenko
Ryan Bader thinks Cain Velasquez is the best heavyweight ever. The heavyweight GOAT is one many have no clear-cut answer on, as some think it is Velasquez while others lean towards Fedor Emelianenko or even Stipe Miocic. Yet Bader believes Emelianenko’s resume is the best out of anyone but he thinks Velasquez was the most skilled.
Fedor Emelianenko reveals he has no regrets about never fighting in the UFC: “I fought many UFC champions and I was beating them all”
Days away from ending his career, Fedor Emelianenko has no regrets. ‘The Last Emperor’ is set to make the final walk this Saturday night at Bellator 290. In the main event, the Russian will look to avenge his defeat to Ryan Bader. ‘Darth’ knocked out Emelianenko in round one in the finals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix in 2019.
Laura Sanko to make history at UFC Vegas 68 as first female color commentator in the Zuffa era
Laura Sanko will be making history this Saturday night at UFC Vegas 68. Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivak are currently slated to headline the event at the UFC Apex this weekend. Other key matchups on the card include heavyweight contenders Marcin Tybura and Blagoy Ivanov colliding, as well as the return of Doo Ho Choi against Kyle Nelson.
Sean O’Malley is not a fan of Dana White’s Power Slap League: “I know how bad it is to do that to your brain”
Sean O’Malley is making it known that he is not a fan of Dana White’s Power Slap League. “Power Slap: Road to the Title” airs on Wednesdays on TBS. The reality series debuted on January 18th and is filmed at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. While...
Michael Chandler knows a potential fight against Conor McGregor wouldn’t last long: “Can you imagine the first round?”
Michael Chandler knows a fight against Conor McGregor would be exciting, but he doesn’t think it would last long. Chandler has called out McGregor ever since he got to the UFC and Dana White has come out and said it is a fight he wants to make. Although it hasn’t happened yet, Chandler believes the timing makes sense now for the two to coach The Ultimate Fighter and then fight afterward.
WWE legend Kurt Angle announces he will be a judge on PFL’s Challenger Series: “Oh it’s true, it’s damn true”
WWE legend Kurt Angle has revealed that he will serve as a guest judge on PFL’s Challenger Series. For so many years now, Kurt Angle has been heralded as a legend in professional wrestling. Rightly so, too, given what he’s accomplished as a multi-time world champion in both WWE and TNA.
Diego Sanchez “would love to” have retirement fight in the UFC: “I’m going to hit up Dana”
Diego Sanchez is open to fighting one last time in the UFC. Sanchez was supposed to have his UFC retirement fight back in May of 2021 against Donald Cerrone, yet Sanchez was released from the UFC due to his relationship with former champion, Joshua Fabia. The exit was not a good one, but Sanchez left Fabia and is now set for his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania 3 on February 17.
Darren Till shares his prediction for the Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane title fight at UFC 285: “I still think he’ll prove too strong”
UFC middleweight Darren Till has given his thought on the upcoming showdown between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. On March 4, Jon Jones will return to the Octagon for the first time in three years. He’ll take on Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight championship.
Jamahal Hill eyeing future superfight with Jon Jones at heavyweight: “It’s never stopped crossing my mind”
UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is eyeing a future superfight with Jon Jones. ‘Sweet Dreams’ is fresh off his showdown with Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 earlier this month. Despite heading into the Brazilian’s home country, Hill dominated in his first title shot. He wound up claiming the vacant 205-pound gold by a lopsided unanimous decision.
Eddie Hearn confirms talks underway with Francis Ngannou to make Anthony Joshua clash: “Is just probably one of the biggest fights that could be made”
Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has confirmed that he’s in discussions with Francis Ngannou. ‘The Predator’ exited the UFC last month after fighting out his deal with the promotion. As a result, he was stripped of his heavyweight gold and looked for greener pastures. For their part, the UFC quickly booked Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the vacant title in March.
Tyron Woodley blasts KSI over “disrespectful” fight negotiations: “It made me want to hurt him”
Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has cast light on his negotiations with KSI. ‘The Chosen One’ has been out of action since his rematch with Jake Paul in December 2021. While their first outing months prior saw Woodley have some success and lose by split decision, the former UFC champion wasn’t as lucky for the second encounter.
Johnny Eblen plans to “maul” Anatoly Tokov at Bellator 290 to defend title, eyes becoming champ-champ soon: “I’m gonna put it on him, man. It’s going to be fun”
Johnny Eblen knew Anatoly Tokov would be next for him. Eblen became Bellator’s middleweight champion last June with a dominant decision win over Gegard Mousasi. After the win, Eblen didn’t know when he would fight but after the Nemkov-Romero scrap was called off, he figured his first title defense would be added to Bellator 290.
