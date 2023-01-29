ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody Stamann eyes Daniel Marcos after UFC 283 win over Luan Lacerda: “I love derailing people’s hype and shutting down a hype train”

By Cole Shelton
 4 days ago
bjpenndotcom

Leon Edwards believes Jorge Masvidal matchup will be made if ‘Gamebred’ defeats Gilbert Burns: “Let’s settle it once and for all”

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards believes he could be facing Jorge Masvidal later this year. ‘Rocky’ has been out of action since his clash with Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 last August. The bout was a rematch of their prior encounter in December 2015, where ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ dominated en route to a unanimous decision victory.
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier believes Derrick Lewis is no longer a viable contender in the UFC’s heavyweight division: “I think Derrick’s absolutely done at the top

Daniel Cormier, a former opponent of Derrick Lewis, believes “The Black Beast” is no longer a contender among the UFC heavyweight elites. However, he does back Lewis when competing against the lower echelon of the division. The heavyweight knockout artist is set to face Serghei Spivac in Saturday’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Dana White responds to fans critical about Power Slap athlete pay

Dana White is responding to fans critical about Power Slap athlete pay. The UFC eight-episode ‘Power Slap: Road to the Title’ reality series debuted on TBS on Wednesday, January 18th of this year. The UFC’s new venture ‘Power Slap League’ has been making headlines as of late, but...
bjpenndotcom

Fedor Emelianenko reveals he has no regrets about never fighting in the UFC: “I fought many UFC champions and I was beating them all”

Days away from ending his career, Fedor Emelianenko has no regrets. ‘The Last Emperor’ is set to make the final walk this Saturday night at Bellator 290. In the main event, the Russian will look to avenge his defeat to Ryan Bader. ‘Darth’ knocked out Emelianenko in round one in the finals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix in 2019.
bjpenndotcom

Michael Chandler knows a potential fight against Conor McGregor wouldn’t last long: “Can you imagine the first round?”

Michael Chandler knows a fight against Conor McGregor would be exciting, but he doesn’t think it would last long. Chandler has called out McGregor ever since he got to the UFC and Dana White has come out and said it is a fight he wants to make. Although it hasn’t happened yet, Chandler believes the timing makes sense now for the two to coach The Ultimate Fighter and then fight afterward.
bjpenndotcom

Diego Sanchez “would love to” have retirement fight in the UFC: “I’m going to hit up Dana”

Diego Sanchez is open to fighting one last time in the UFC. Sanchez was supposed to have his UFC retirement fight back in May of 2021 against Donald Cerrone, yet Sanchez was released from the UFC due to his relationship with former champion, Joshua Fabia. The exit was not a good one, but Sanchez left Fabia and is now set for his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania 3 on February 17.
bjpenndotcom

Jamahal Hill eyeing future superfight with Jon Jones at heavyweight: “It’s never stopped crossing my mind”

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is eyeing a future superfight with Jon Jones. ‘Sweet Dreams’ is fresh off his showdown with Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 earlier this month. Despite heading into the Brazilian’s home country, Hill dominated in his first title shot. He wound up claiming the vacant 205-pound gold by a lopsided unanimous decision.
bjpenndotcom

Eddie Hearn confirms talks underway with Francis Ngannou to make Anthony Joshua clash: “Is just probably one of the biggest fights that could be made”

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has confirmed that he’s in discussions with Francis Ngannou. ‘The Predator’ exited the UFC last month after fighting out his deal with the promotion. As a result, he was stripped of his heavyweight gold and looked for greener pastures. For their part, the UFC quickly booked Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the vacant title in March.
bjpenndotcom

Johnny Eblen plans to “maul” Anatoly Tokov at Bellator 290 to defend title, eyes becoming champ-champ soon: “I’m gonna put it on him, man. It’s going to be fun”

Johnny Eblen knew Anatoly Tokov would be next for him. Eblen became Bellator’s middleweight champion last June with a dominant decision win over Gegard Mousasi. After the win, Eblen didn’t know when he would fight but after the Nemkov-Romero scrap was called off, he figured his first title defense would be added to Bellator 290.
bjpenndotcom

