Can Utah rediscover its offense when the Utes host rejuvenated Stanford in Salt Lake City on Thursday?. That’s a valid concern following a 68-56 loss to Oregon on Saturday. Utah saw a three-game winning streak end amid one of its worst offensive performances of the season. The Utes shot a season-low 28 percent from the field. Poor shooting offset a season-low six turnovers and allowed the Ducks to sweep the season series.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 5 HOURS AGO