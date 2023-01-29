ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

San Francisco seeks to snap No. 18 Saint Mary’s streak

Red-hot Saint Mary’s will take aim at its 11th straight victory and a regular-season sweep of San Francisco when the West Coast Conference rivals clash on Thursday night at Moraga, Calif. The No. 18 Gaels (19-4, 8-0) have defeated the Dons (15-9, 4-5) seven straight times, including a 78-61...
No. 12 Gonzaga looks to start new home win streak vs. Santa Clara

No. 12 Gonzaga’s most recent game at the McCarthey Athletic Center, known as “The Kennel,” didn’t go well. The Bulldogs had a 75-game home winning streak — the longest in the modern era of NCAA Division I men’s basketball (since the NCAA Tournament expanded in 1985) — snapped with a 68-67 loss to Loyola Marymount on Jan. 19.
Suddenly soaring Stanford travels to Utah

Can Utah rediscover its offense when the Utes host rejuvenated Stanford in Salt Lake City on Thursday?. That’s a valid concern following a 68-56 loss to Oregon on Saturday. Utah saw a three-game winning streak end amid one of its worst offensive performances of the season. The Utes shot a season-low 28 percent from the field. Poor shooting offset a season-low six turnovers and allowed the Ducks to sweep the season series.
