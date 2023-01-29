ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, MO

krcgtv.com

Three charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop in High Point

Three men face drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in High Point. According to a press release from the Moniteau County Sheriff, deputies helped Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force agents. The driver, who they identified as Cameron Upton, 21, of Barnett, said there was fentanyl in the vehicle. Officers said...
HIGH POINT, MO
KMZU

Three Morgan County residents facing drug trafficking charges

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic stop by Moniteau County deputies results in the arrest of three Morgan County residents. Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley indicates in a press release the vehicle stop occurred Tuesday in High Point. The driver, Cameron Upton, of Barnett, allegedly admitted to the presence of fentanyl inside the vehicle. While speaking with Upton, deputies allegedly observed a back seat passenger, Landon McKinley, of Barnett, throw items out the window. The items were reportedly identified as fentanyl tablets.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Two mid-Missouri men sentenced to federal prison for running methamphetamine operation in Boone and Callaway counties

Two central Missouri men are headed to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. He was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in a federal prison.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man charged for shooting roommate Monday night

Prosecutors charged a Columbia man for shooting another man Monday night. Sean Colton, 22, was charged with one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, one count of Domestic Assault, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. The probable cause statement reveals more about the shooting. Someone called the police...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia man arrested after shooting

COLUMBIA — Columbia police say they have arrested a man in connection to a shooting Monday night. Sean Colton, 21, of Columbia, is accused of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Columbia police say the shooting happened around 6:30 Monday night in the...
COLUMBIA, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia police request public help in finding missing teen

COLUMBIA — Columbia police are asking for help from the public in locating a 18-year-old-girl who has been reported as missing. The department posted on social media Tuesday Elexis Martin was last seen on the afternoon of January 26 in the 200 block of North Garth Avenue. She is...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: Mid-Missouri parolee facing murder/arson charges in death of his mother

A mid-Missouri parolee charged with first degree murder and arson for the December death of his mother in an apartment fire was paroled from prison on December 15, about a week before the incident. Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) Major Brice Mesko says 43-year-old Brandon Spears is charged with first...
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports

One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday. A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman injured in crash on Highway WW

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One person had to be pulled from a vehicle after they were pinned, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. The crash involved two vehicles on Highway WW east of Purdy Lane. Highway WW was closed for 45 minutes. The crash occurred as Melody Kosmatka, 47, of Fulton, crossed the The post Woman injured in crash on Highway WW appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Nearly 30 dogs lost in Little Rays of Sunshine Animal Rescue fire

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) More than two dozen dogs were killed in a fire that started in a kennel at a private animal rescue early Sunday morning, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Wayne Cummins, with the Boone County Fire Protection District Captain, said crews were dispatched to a structure fire on the The post Nearly 30 dogs lost in Little Rays of Sunshine Animal Rescue fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

MoDOT warns of heavy, wet snow heading to mid-Missouri

State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City outlasts Rock Bridge on the road in CMAC showdown

Columbia — Get your popcorn ready because Jefferson City and Rock Bridge was a battle until the very end Tuesday evening. Jays led by 13 points at halftime, before Rock Bridge would storm back in the 2nd half. Jefferson City would pull away thanks to performances from Steven Samuela...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

