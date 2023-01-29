Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Three charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop in High Point
Three men face drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in High Point. According to a press release from the Moniteau County Sheriff, deputies helped Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force agents. The driver, who they identified as Cameron Upton, 21, of Barnett, said there was fentanyl in the vehicle. Officers said...
KMZU
Three Morgan County residents facing drug trafficking charges
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic stop by Moniteau County deputies results in the arrest of three Morgan County residents. Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley indicates in a press release the vehicle stop occurred Tuesday in High Point. The driver, Cameron Upton, of Barnett, allegedly admitted to the presence of fentanyl inside the vehicle. While speaking with Upton, deputies allegedly observed a back seat passenger, Landon McKinley, of Barnett, throw items out the window. The items were reportedly identified as fentanyl tablets.
kjluradio.com
Two mid-Missouri men sentenced to federal prison for running methamphetamine operation in Boone and Callaway counties
Two central Missouri men are headed to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. He was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in a federal prison.
krcgtv.com
Man charged for shooting roommate Monday night
Prosecutors charged a Columbia man for shooting another man Monday night. Sean Colton, 22, was charged with one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, one count of Domestic Assault, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. The probable cause statement reveals more about the shooting. Someone called the police...
krcgtv.com
Columbia man arrested after shooting
COLUMBIA — Columbia police say they have arrested a man in connection to a shooting Monday night. Sean Colton, 21, of Columbia, is accused of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Columbia police say the shooting happened around 6:30 Monday night in the...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
krcgtv.com
Defendant in Santulli hazing case to get jury from Warren County
BOONE COUNTY — A judge in Boone County has allowed an outside jury to hear the case against one of the defendants charged in the hazing of University of Missouri student Danny Santulli. Judge Joshua Devine ruled in favor of a change of venue motion filed by Benjamin Karl's...
KOMU
Judge sets joint status hearing for three defendants in shooting death of Battle High student
COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge set a joint status hearing for three young men accused of being involved in shooting death of 15-year-old Aubry Doxley in February 2022. Oscar Ashford, 18, Tavan Williams-Patrick, 17, and Samarion Robins, 17, are all charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
krcgtv.com
Columbia police request public help in finding missing teen
COLUMBIA — Columbia police are asking for help from the public in locating a 18-year-old-girl who has been reported as missing. The department posted on social media Tuesday Elexis Martin was last seen on the afternoon of January 26 in the 200 block of North Garth Avenue. She is...
kwos.com
UPDATE: Mid-Missouri parolee facing murder/arson charges in death of his mother
A mid-Missouri parolee charged with first degree murder and arson for the December death of his mother in an apartment fire was paroled from prison on December 15, about a week before the incident. Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) Major Brice Mesko says 43-year-old Brandon Spears is charged with first...
Trailer fire response shuts down highway near Hallsville
A trailer fire led authorities to shut down part of a highway in northern Boone County on Tuesday morning. The post Trailer fire response shuts down highway near Hallsville appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports
One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday. A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Woman injured in crash on Highway WW
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One person had to be pulled from a vehicle after they were pinned, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. The crash involved two vehicles on Highway WW east of Purdy Lane. Highway WW was closed for 45 minutes. The crash occurred as Melody Kosmatka, 47, of Fulton, crossed the The post Woman injured in crash on Highway WW appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Nearly 30 dogs lost in Little Rays of Sunshine Animal Rescue fire
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) More than two dozen dogs were killed in a fire that started in a kennel at a private animal rescue early Sunday morning, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Wayne Cummins, with the Boone County Fire Protection District Captain, said crews were dispatched to a structure fire on the The post Nearly 30 dogs lost in Little Rays of Sunshine Animal Rescue fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
City of Columbia employees protesting proposed public transit cuts and low salaries
Columbia — Several dozen City of Columbia employees gathered in front of city hall to protest a wide bevy of issues Monday evening. The most pressing issues centered around potential cuts to the city's transit routes, as well as working conditions during the city's ongoing worker shortage. LiUna Local...
kwos.com
MoDOT warns of heavy, wet snow heading to mid-Missouri
State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
krcgtv.com
Columbia Public Schools superintendent apologizes for frustration from diversity event
The superintendent of Columbia Public School apologized after an incident where some students saw drag performers at an event held by the City of Columbia. In a letter to parents, Dr. Brian Yearwood said that he recognized the strong feelings and emotions over the performance at the Diversity Day event.
krcgtv.com
Historic George Washington Carver School in Fulton will become apartments for seniors
Fulton — The Missouri Housing Development Commission recently approved the renovations for the George Washington Carver School in Fulton to become a new senior living complex. The school will become Carver School Apartments for seniors 55 and older. The school was built in 1937 and was the first school...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City outlasts Rock Bridge on the road in CMAC showdown
Columbia — Get your popcorn ready because Jefferson City and Rock Bridge was a battle until the very end Tuesday evening. Jays led by 13 points at halftime, before Rock Bridge would storm back in the 2nd half. Jefferson City would pull away thanks to performances from Steven Samuela...
