thecinemaholic.com
Quantum Leap Episode 11 Recap and Ending, Explained
NBC’s sci-fi drama ‘Quantum Leap’ introduces the concept of time loops in its eleventh episode. Until now, the focus was on time travel. Even with the quantum accelerator and Ben Song already in the past, there are still a lot of things that the team doesn’t know about. With Ben’s every leap they are trying to figure out the mechanics of his time travels while helping him get out of every leap safely. In this episode, they discover something that changes a crucial aspect of Ben’s journey. Here’s what happens by the end. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Welcome to Demon School Season 3 Episode 16 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the sixteenth episode of ‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-Kun’ season 3 titled ‘The End of the Harvest Festival,’ Asomdeus gets disqualified after he attacks Orobas Coco. Meanwhile, Iruma and Lied are about to embark on their quest to take back the Vase of Ending when they get a surprise. Crocell and her army of magical beasts fail to infiltrate Agares’ castle but she learns that her companions are willing to make a surprising sacrifice for her. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun’ Season 3 Episode 16. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the fourth episode of ‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible‘ titled ‘Red Heart and Secret Admirer,’ Shiraishi becomes extremely self-conscious after he arrives at school wearing mismatched pair of socks. Later that day, he goes to the market with Nagisa and the two almost end up sharing food before something unexpected occurs. Since valentine’s day is approaching, the students in school are quite excited but Shiraishi feels that it is just any other ordinary day for him. However, he is quite shocked to find an unexpected gift on his desk. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible’ episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Are Bill and Frank Gay in The Last of Us? What’s Their Relationship?
The third episode of HBO’s post-apocalyptic action drama series ‘The Last of Us’ is almost entirely devoted to two relatively minor characters: Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). Despite the small roles they are bound to play in the series’ overall narrative, their story makes episode 3 one of the finest hours of television. It is poignant, wistful, and tragic, and it is also remarkably fulfilling. If you are wondering whether Frank and Bill are gay in the show and the 2013 Naughty Dog video game it is based on, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.
