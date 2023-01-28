In the fourth episode of ‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible‘ titled ‘Red Heart and Secret Admirer,’ Shiraishi becomes extremely self-conscious after he arrives at school wearing mismatched pair of socks. Later that day, he goes to the market with Nagisa and the two almost end up sharing food before something unexpected occurs. Since valentine’s day is approaching, the students in school are quite excited but Shiraishi feels that it is just any other ordinary day for him. However, he is quite shocked to find an unexpected gift on his desk. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible’ episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD!

18 HOURS AGO