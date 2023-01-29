On Jan. 25 at 9:22 a.m. officers responded to the Park Tower Apartment complex for a theft report. The woman said that sometime the night before, her ex-boyfriend stole some of her property. She noticed the thefts when she got home from work. The woman gave her ex permission to be inside the residence. They had an on again off again relationship and the night before they had rekindled the relationship. He asked if he could stay over because he did not have a place to stay the night. She said ‘yes.’ The woman went to work and came home around 4 a.m. The ex was not at the apartment. She noticed that her belongings had been rifled through and belongings missing. Most of the missing items belonged to the previous boyfriend of the woman. Items taken included shoes, clothes, and jewelry. The case is still under investigation.

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO