Officers react quickly to vehicle theft but cannot make recovery: South Euclid Police Blotter
A resident reported at 4:13 a.m. Jan. 23 that his vehicle was just stolen by a group of male suspects who arrived in the area in another vehicle. The incident is under investigation. Stolen vehicle recovered: Greenvale Drove. A stolen vehicle was located unoccupied in the rear of an apartment...
Officers arrest several drunk drivers: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Jan. 24 at 3:59 p.m. a woman came to the police station to have her car released from impound. While speaking with the woman, it was determined she had an active arrest warrant with the Avon Police Department. Avon confirmed the warrant, and the woman was transported to meet an Avon officer.
Possible attempted robbery fails at bank ATM: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 21 that while she was stopped at an ATM at Key Bank to make a deposit, someone came up to her passenger window and pointed something at her that was wrapped in a plastic bag. Suspecting the man had a gun, she immediately...
Unknown man found to be looking for previous homeowner: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Officers responded to a home Jan. 23 for a report of an unknown man knocking at the front door. They located him and learned he was looking for a previous owner of the home. A resident reported Jan. 25 that three unknown men requested to plow her driveway, but she declined their offer.
Woman alleges ex-boyfriend stole items from apartment: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Jan. 25 at 9:22 a.m. officers responded to the Park Tower Apartment complex for a theft report. The woman said that sometime the night before, her ex-boyfriend stole some of her property. She noticed the thefts when she got home from work. The woman gave her ex permission to be inside the residence. They had an on again off again relationship and the night before they had rekindled the relationship. He asked if he could stay over because he did not have a place to stay the night. She said ‘yes.’ The woman went to work and came home around 4 a.m. The ex was not at the apartment. She noticed that her belongings had been rifled through and belongings missing. Most of the missing items belonged to the previous boyfriend of the woman. Items taken included shoes, clothes, and jewelry. The case is still under investigation.
Detectives investigate recent thefts from Esporta Fitness locker room: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
Man does not take kindly to woman driving without proper child restraints: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Officers responded Jan. 27 to a report of a woman driving recklessly with an unrestrained infant in the front seat. Her vehicle was stopped exiting the highway and she explained that she was driving in such a manner because a man in an SUV had pointed a gun at her.
Resident’s checks stolen from two different mailboxes: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Dec. 28, a Windswept Drive resident came to the police station to report fraud. The man told an officer that the previous month, he had mailed some bills with checks that never made it to the intended businesses. One of the checks was altered from $225 to $7,000, but...
Dog bites woman advising owner that canines were loose: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A woman was bitten by a dog on a leg and arm Jan. 28 after going to a neighbor’s house to tell him his dogs were running loose. She did not want to pursue charges, but the owner of the dogs was told to quarantine his dogs for ten days and have them examined by a veterinarian. He was also advised he would be cited if the dogs got loose again.
Cleveland.com
Gunmen open fire, wound man in parking lot of Lake County hotel, police say
MENTOR, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was wounded Wednesday morning when two suspects opened fire on the victim as he sat in his car in the parking lot of a hotel, police say. The shooting was reported at about 8 a.m. at an unspecified hotel on Emerald Court, which is located by the Diamond Centre shopping area east of Heisley Road, just south of Ohio 2. The victim, who does not live in Ohio, tells police he was staying at the hotel with a male companion.
Medina dog owner calls officer ‘a fool’ while being cited for animal’s attack: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Jan. 10, a Windrow Lane couple came to the police station to report that the day before, their terrier mix had been attacked by a large Cane Corso dog that had jumped out of the back seat of a parked silver Toyota. The large dog bit the terrier, which...
cleveland.com
Uninvited man makes himself at home in neighbor’s apartment: Brunswick Police Blotter
A resident reported that his neighbor knocked on his door at 8:27 a.m. Jan. 3, then entered the apartment while asking for a cigarette when the caller’s girlfriend answered the door. The caller reportedly confronted his neighbor and called police. The neighbor told officers he had had a few...
Woman tries to return coats she stole from Saks in November: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:15 p.m. Jan. 25, police were called to Saks Fifth Avenue at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road, to investigate a theft. A woman suspected in a theft that took place in November had returned to the store, attempting to return two of the items she allegedly stole. In...
cleveland19.com
Victim carjacked outside of Garfield Heights senior living facility, police say
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police say a 71-year-old woman was carjacked Saturday outside a senior living facility. According to police, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at Jennings on Granger Road. As of Tuesday, police said there are no arrests. The victim received a minor injury during...
Drunk Parma woman drives wrong direction in construction zone: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Jan. 8, police observed a weaving black Buick Encore driving the wrong way in a construction zone on York Road with its high beams on. Due to construction, the road only allowed one-way traffic heading west. The Encore was heading east, causing other drivers to move between construction barrels to avoid getting hit.
Thief makes off with more than $2,000 worth of items: Avon Police Blotter
Grandma loses child support check on store counter: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Jan. 3, a Cleveland woman came to the police station after discovering that she had left her grandson’s child support check on the counter of a Biddulph Road store. When she went back to the business, the check was gone. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Suspicious...
Driver leads police on chase into Cleveland: Independence Police Blotter
Police attempted to pull over a driver at 10:03 a.m. Jan. 3 for driving in rainy conditions without headlights, in violation of Ohio law. The man reportedly fled and threw something out the window during the chase, which was later joined by officers from the Cuyahoga Heights Police Department. The...
Cleveland.com
Woman victim of scam in which fake Amazon rep told her she was involved in Russian money laundering: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Fraud: Aurora Road. At 9:35 a.m. Jan. 25, a Solon woman, 71, reported that she received a call from someone claiming to represent Amazon. The caller said that the woman owed $400 for a computer, and that her Amazon account had been flagged for being connected to money laundering in Russia.
Drunk driver pulled over for swerving: Medina Police Blotter
A driver was stopped on Ryan Road near Lafayette Road at 3:17 p.m. Jan. 30 for a marked lanes violation and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired. A resident called police at 12:34 p.m. Jan. 27 to report that a neighbor had ridden their dirt bike in the caller’s yard.
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.
