ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Talking Guilford Vikings basketball with head coach Chris Dixon

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C0dlO_0kUrwWvG00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WTVO)–As of now the Guilford Vikings are leading a very tight and intense battle for first place in NIC-10 boys’ basketball. The Vikings are 11-2 in conference play and 17-7 overall. They’re a game ahead of Auburn, with Boylan and East not far behind.

Guilford hasn’t won a NIC-10 championship in boys’ basketball since the 1999-2000 season when Aaron Robinson was a sophomore at the school. Is this the year the Vikings end that drought?

Learn more about the Vikings in this interview from ‘Overtime.’ Watch the media player above. And watch for ‘Overtime’ Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for the latest in high school basketball in the Rockford area.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Four Jefferson J-Hawks sign football letters of intent

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Rockford Jefferson’s football program has produced at least four college players from this year’s senior class. Four young men signed letters of intent with colleges on this second big National Signing Day. Joey Alvarez signed with Augustana. Alvarez was a NIC-10 All-Conference linebacker for the J-Hawks. Diallo Buois signed with Ripon College. Dubois […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Lena-Winslow’s Henry Engel to walk on at Illinois

LENA, Ill. (WTVO)-Lena-Winslow continues to be the small school that produces big time football players. Another Panther is headed to the Big Ten Conference. All-State defensive tackle Henry Engel has committed to the University of Illinois. Engel tells me he’ll be a preferred walk on. He’ll have an opportunity to earn a scholarship once he […]
LENA, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Rockford, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Boylan Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Jefferson High School on February 01, 2023, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area hoops scores from Tuesday, January 31

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Tuesday, January 31 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories. NIC-10 GIRLSHononegah 57 Auburn 49Guifford 54 Belvidere […]
ROCKFORD, IL
news8000.com

Lil Wayne coming to Madison as part of 'Welcome to Tha Carter' tour

MADISON, Wis. -- One of the biggest names in rap history is coming to Madison this spring, with tickets going on sale later this week. Live Nation announced Tuesday that Lil Wayne will be performing at The Sylvee on April 8, 2023 as part of his 28-city nationwide "Welcome to Tha Carter" tour, which starts in Minneapolis on April 4.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Lil Wayne coming to Madison this spring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Lil’ Wayne is pulling into Madison this spring as his latest tour gets underway. The rap superstar comes to The Sylvee on Saturday, April 8, as part of his Welcome to the Carter Tour, organizers revealed Tuesday. Tickets for the show will go on...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford-area schools compete in blood drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center’s “School’s United! to Save Lives” program. More than 30 local schools are participating in the blood drive, where students at Rockford-area schools will have the chance […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond

A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center's "School's United! to Save Lives" program.
ROCKFORD, IL
tourcounsel.com

CherryVale Mall | Shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois

CherryVale Mall (originally The Mall at Cherryvale) is a shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois, along its border with Cherry Valley. Located at the intersection of US 20, Interstate 39, and Interstate 90, the two-story mall is the largest shopping mall in northern Illinois outside of suburban Chicago. Along with being...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt after a morning fire in Rockford. First responders were called to E. State Street, near SwedishAmerican, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a fire. Crew found flames coming from a first-floor chimney area in the house when they arrived. The blaze was brought under control within […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling

GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Truck hits tree on intersection of Meridian rd. and Blacklaws rd.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:30 this morning Northwest First Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident of a pickup truck colliding with a tree on the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road. According to first responders, one man sustained minor injuries. The crash was...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford’s Busch Jeweler hosts grand opening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Christmas day, Busch Jewelers near Cherry Vale Mall suffered a catastrophe when the pipes in the store froze causing extensive damage. After a month of doing business at their smaller temporary store, the main store had it’s reopening on Saturday at 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy