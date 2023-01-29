Talking Guilford Vikings basketball with head coach Chris Dixon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WTVO)–As of now the Guilford Vikings are leading a very tight and intense battle for first place in NIC-10 boys’ basketball. The Vikings are 11-2 in conference play and 17-7 overall. They’re a game ahead of Auburn, with Boylan and East not far behind.



Guilford hasn’t won a NIC-10 championship in boys’ basketball since the 1999-2000 season when Aaron Robinson was a sophomore at the school. Is this the year the Vikings end that drought?



Learn more about the Vikings in this interview from ‘Overtime.’ Watch the media player above. And watch for ‘Overtime’ Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for the latest in high school basketball in the Rockford area.

