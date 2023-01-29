ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Memphis to remain closed in wake of fatal Tyre Nichols beating by cops

By Rich Calder
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The University of Memphis announced Saturday that its campuses will remain closed indefinitely in wake of chilling video being released showing the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis cops.

“As our community continues to try to cope with the events surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols, we share the heartbreak being felt throughout our city, the university said in a statement.

“Our Memphis campuses will remain closed on Saturday, Jan. 28, and continue to remain closed until further notice.

“Students, faculty and staff can access the campus facilities with their regular access credentials. Essential facilities will be available to students, faculty and staff.”

The college has more than 21,000 students enrolled.

The university also said will continue to monitor for potential “safety concerns that may arise as the safety of our campus community remains our top priority.”

Disturbing body-cam footage released by the city of Memphis Friday sparked protests across the nation. It shows Nichols being beaten, pepper sprayed, and tasered by the cops during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. The 29-year-old, a FedEx worker and father of a four-year-old boy, died three days later in the hospital.

The five officers were fired and arrested, each charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression, in addition to second-degree murder.

The Memphis Police Department identified them as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr., and Justin Smith. They range in age from 24 to 32 and each served in the department for about 2 1/2 to five years.

Five officers involved in the arrest of Nichols’ have been charged with murder.
City of Memphis
Nichols’ was pulled over on January 7 and fatally beaten by Memphis police officers.
Facebook/Deandre Nichols
Protests erupted across the country following the release of the chilling bodycam footage the night of the arrest.
Gerald Herbert/AP
Read more of the Post’s coverage of Tyre Nichols’ beating death

The officers were sprung from the Shelby County Jail Friday after posting between $250,000 and $350,000 bail.

New York Post

