Menominee overcomes halftime deficit to notch first GNC victory against Braves

GLADSTONE — The Menominee boys basketball team erased a two-point halftime deficit to overcome Gladstone 62-59 on Friday.

The victory is Menominee’s first Great Northern Conference win. The Maroons improve to 1-3 in the GNC and 5-6 overall.

Connor Coduti poured in seven points to help the Maroons build a 12-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter, but Drake Johnson responded with 10 points of his own as the Braves overtook Menominee 24-22 at halftime.

Gladstone’s lead hovered at two in the third quarter thanks to 3-pointers by Kaden Gibbs and Eli Berthaume, while Menominee countered with seven points from Trevor Theuerkauf and five more by Kaden Starzynski to make it a 46-44 contest in favor of the Braves.

Free throws became the weapon of choice for Menominee the fourth quarter, as Theuerkauf, Coduti and Eli Beal went a perfect 10-of-10 from the charity stripe to help the Maroons outscore Gladstone by a five-point margin.

“I didn’t feel as though we had our best defensive performance tonight, but we were good enough offensively to make up for it,” Menominee coach Sam Larson said. “We put together some nice scoring stretches in the third and fourth quarter to give ourselves a little bit of a lead. Gladstone is starting to build some chemistry after being banged up for much of the season. I thought their dribble drive offense really exposed some flaws in our defense.”

Coduti finished with a game-high 20 points. Theuerkauf tacked on 18 while Starzynski chipped in 11.

This was the best game that Connor Coduti has had attacking the rim. He had some strong ripthroughs and finished well,” Larson added.

Johnson led Gladstone (0-3 GNC, 5-7 overall) with 18 points. Gibbs contributed 14.

Menominee will play its first “home” game of the season on Tuesday when it host Escanaba for another GNC clash at the Max E. Peterson Fieldhouse, located on the University of Wisconsin-Green, Marinette Campus.

The Maroons will aim to avenge their 59-46 loss to the Eskymos on Jan. 6.

We are a little bit of an enigma right now. We are having different guys step up in different games, but we need to have everybody bring it on the same night,” Larson said. “Shooting will come and go, but our defensive intensity and rebounding need to be there on a night by night basis.”

Tuesday’s game tips off at 6:30 p.m.

Menominee 62, Gladstone 59

Menominee 12 11 22 18 — 62

Gladstone 8 16 22 13 — 59

Menominee: Coduti 20, Tr. Theuerkauf 18, Starzynski 11, Beal 6, Darrent Butler 3, Landan Bardowski 2, Tanner Theuerkauf 2; FTs: 17-19

Gladstone: Johnson 18, Gibbs 14, Nick Mathhews 8, Berthaume 7, Thomas Tackman 6, Elliot Vitito 6; FTs: 3-5