Granville County, NC

2 women, 1 man arrested with 220 pounds of marijuana, untaxed liquor in North Carolina, sheriff says

By Kathryn Hubbard
 4 days ago

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on Thursday and seized 220 pounds of marijuana, untaxed liquor, more than 20 pounds of liquid THC and cash.

On Thursday at 3:30 p.m., the Granville County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Agency executed two search warrants on the properties of Dalton Lane Huff, Alyssa Vaughan McDowell and Linda Bullock Huff, deputies said.

2 shot, ‘seriously injured’ in Greensboro: police

Deputies and ALE officers seized more than 220 pounds of marijuana, 22 pounds of liquid THC, several jars of untaxed liquor and more than $30,000.

Two of the three involved in the bust are now also facing child abuse charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

    (Granville County Sheriff’s Office)
    (Granville County Sheriff’s Office)
    (Granville County Sheriff’s Office)

Dalton Huff was arrested and charged with:

  • Misdemeanor Possession/Sell non-taxed alcohol
  • Misdemeanor Possession/Sell alcohol w/o permit
  • Misdemeanor Child abuse
  • Misdemeanor Possession of marijuana paraphernalia
  • Felony Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver marijuana
  • Felony Trafficking marijuana
  • Felony Possession of marijuana
  • Felony Manufacturing of marijuana
  • Felony Possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana
  • Felony Maintaining vehicle/dwelling

Linda Huff was arrested and charged with:

  • Felony Conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana
  • Felony Trafficking of marijuana
  • Felony Possession of marijuana
  • Felony Possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana
  • Felony maintaining vehicle/dwelling

McDowell was arrested and charged with:

  • Misdemeanor Possession/Sell alcohol w/o permit
  • Misdemeanor Possession/Sell of non-taxed alcohol
  • Misdemeanor child abuse

The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be provided.

Anyone having any information in regard to this ongoing investigation are asked to contact the GCSO, NC ALE or Granville County Crime Stoppers.

