Fairfield, IA

KWQC

Sheriff: Burlington man arrested after assaulting a family member

DES MOINES CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Burlington man Tuesday night after they say he assaulted a family member and was in violation of a no-contact order, according to a press release. County officials say, Justin Marshall was charged with domestic abuse...
BURLINGTON, IA
khqa.com

Mt. Pleasant man facing gun-related charges

MT. PLEASANT, IOWA (KHQA) — A Mt. Pleasant man is facing gun-related charges following an incident in which police had to use gas canisters to force the suspect from his apartment, according to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department. Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Mt. Pleasant officers were dispatched to...
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
khqa.com

Juveniles arrested in Hamilton Casey's armed robbery

HAMILTON, Ill. (KHQA) — A Hamilton juvenile has been arrested for armed robbery, and charges against a second Hamilton minor are pending, according to Hamilton Police Department Chief of Police Mike Boley. The arrests stem from an armed robbery that occurred at the Hamilton Casey’s General Store on Friday,...
HAMILTON, IL
KCRG.com

Mother of Xavior Harrelson to plead guilty in drug case

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The mother of a boy who went missing and was found dead months later, is pleading guilty to charges in an unrelated drug case. Court records show Sarah Harrelson will be sentenced in March. She plans to plead guilty to selling methamphetamine to an undercover officer in Des Moines last year.
MONTEZUMA, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man found with thousands of dollars in stolen goods

An Iowa City man with a history of thefts was reportedly found with thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise at a storage unit. 27-year-old Jerome Brooks of the Quarters apartment complex on Highway 6 East was in possession of a storage unit at Black and Gold Storage on Waterfront Drive when police executed a search warrant on the morning of November 11th. Investigators reportedly located property tying Brooks to at least seven burglaries and thefts. The property, which was returned to their rightful owners, was valued at over $11,000. However, police say the property that wasn’t recovered ups the total substantially.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Out of state couple facing charges after being found with stolen mail

An out-of-state couple faces multiple charges after a search warrant executed at their hotel room found stolen mail. According to police, 34-year-old Don Basney of Clinton Township Michigan and 36-year-old Joann Soderberg of West Hollywood California were staying at the Radisson on 1st Avenue in Coralville on Saturday morning when they executed the warrant. The two were allegedly found with ingoing and outgoing mail from over 20 different Iowa City addresses. There were reportedly three outgoing checks for utility payments that were never delivered. A further search of Basney’s vehicle found additional pieces of stolen mail.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

IC man arrested after allegedly asking convenience store clerk if they sell meth pipes

An Iowa City man has been arrested after allegedly asking a convenience store clerk if they sold meth pipes. Iowa City Police say 34-year-old Christopher Cummings of South Dodge Street entered Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on Stevens Drive at 6:30pm on December 22nd and asked the clerk, “Where are the pipes?” Cummings then purchased a different item, but a baggie of methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his pocket when he pulled out his wallet.
IOWA CITY, IA
kyoutv.com

Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 10:00 am, the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 300 block of E. Kirkwood Avenue. Inside officers seized a reported large quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms. Police subsequently arrested 39-year-old Timothy Michael Carey Jr. Carey...
FAIRFIELD, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man who claimed he has a hard time remembering how to spell his name arrested for driving while barred

An Iowa City man who claimed he has a spelling issue was arrested for driving while barred and providing false ID information. Police stopped 39-year-old Plimio Zuniga Duron of Alyssa Court Southwest Monday night just before 10 pm because the registration sticker on the Ford pickup he was driving had expired. Police checked the registration sticker and found that it was for a different vehicle.
IOWA CITY, IA
Radio Iowa

New CEO at Ottumwa hospital where police are investigating patient assaults

There’s a new CEO at a southeast Iowa hospital where authorities are investigating assaults committed by an employee found dead in a hospital room last fall. William Keifer was announced as the new chief executive officer of Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Keifer was tabbed the interim CEO in November after previous CEO Dennis Hunger was relieved of his duties.
OTTUMWA, IA
KCJJ

Woman accused of abandoning 9-month-old while intoxicated

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a Jones County woman abandoned a nine-month-old child while she was intoxicated. The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center received a call just before 12:30 Friday morning from a concerned father in Texas saying he was worried about his nine-month-old daughter. He claimed the girl had been left alone at a residence on 520th Street while the woman who was supposed to be watching the child left intoxicated.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Burlington Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Drug Trafficking

Davenport, IA- A Burlington man was sentenced Wednesday, January 25th, to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, 37-year-old Shawn Henry Lewis possessed over 380 grams of cocaine, and 2200 grams of marijuana with intent to distribute them. Lewis has multiple prior felony convictions related...
BURLINGTON, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa dog breeder charged with animal neglect

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southern Iowa dog breeder now faces several counts of animal abuse and neglect. Henry Sommers owns "Happy Puppys" in Appanoose County, where sheriff's deputies say four dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions. Right now, the animals are being cared for by a local shelter.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Deadline nears for Marengo company to release list of chemicals in facility that exploded. Monday is the deadline for a Marengo company to give Iowa's Department of Natural Resources the list of chemicals located inside their facility.
MARENGO, IA

