KWQC
Sheriff: Burlington man arrested after assaulting a family member
DES MOINES CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Burlington man Tuesday night after they say he assaulted a family member and was in violation of a no-contact order, according to a press release. County officials say, Justin Marshall was charged with domestic abuse...
khqa.com
Mt. Pleasant man facing gun-related charges
MT. PLEASANT, IOWA (KHQA) — A Mt. Pleasant man is facing gun-related charges following an incident in which police had to use gas canisters to force the suspect from his apartment, according to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department. Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Mt. Pleasant officers were dispatched to...
khqa.com
Juveniles arrested in Hamilton Casey's armed robbery
HAMILTON, Ill. (KHQA) — A Hamilton juvenile has been arrested for armed robbery, and charges against a second Hamilton minor are pending, according to Hamilton Police Department Chief of Police Mike Boley. The arrests stem from an armed robbery that occurred at the Hamilton Casey’s General Store on Friday,...
KCRG.com
Mother of Xavior Harrelson to plead guilty in drug case
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The mother of a boy who went missing and was found dead months later, is pleading guilty to charges in an unrelated drug case. Court records show Sarah Harrelson will be sentenced in March. She plans to plead guilty to selling methamphetamine to an undercover officer in Des Moines last year.
KCJJ
Iowa City man found with thousands of dollars in stolen goods
An Iowa City man with a history of thefts was reportedly found with thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise at a storage unit. 27-year-old Jerome Brooks of the Quarters apartment complex on Highway 6 East was in possession of a storage unit at Black and Gold Storage on Waterfront Drive when police executed a search warrant on the morning of November 11th. Investigators reportedly located property tying Brooks to at least seven burglaries and thefts. The property, which was returned to their rightful owners, was valued at over $11,000. However, police say the property that wasn’t recovered ups the total substantially.
KCJJ
Out of state couple facing charges after being found with stolen mail
An out-of-state couple faces multiple charges after a search warrant executed at their hotel room found stolen mail. According to police, 34-year-old Don Basney of Clinton Township Michigan and 36-year-old Joann Soderberg of West Hollywood California were staying at the Radisson on 1st Avenue in Coralville on Saturday morning when they executed the warrant. The two were allegedly found with ingoing and outgoing mail from over 20 different Iowa City addresses. There were reportedly three outgoing checks for utility payments that were never delivered. A further search of Basney’s vehicle found additional pieces of stolen mail.
KCJJ
IC man arrested after allegedly asking convenience store clerk if they sell meth pipes
An Iowa City man has been arrested after allegedly asking a convenience store clerk if they sold meth pipes. Iowa City Police say 34-year-old Christopher Cummings of South Dodge Street entered Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on Stevens Drive at 6:30pm on December 22nd and asked the clerk, “Where are the pipes?” Cummings then purchased a different item, but a baggie of methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his pocket when he pulled out his wallet.
kyoutv.com
Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 10:00 am, the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 300 block of E. Kirkwood Avenue. Inside officers seized a reported large quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms. Police subsequently arrested 39-year-old Timothy Michael Carey Jr. Carey...
KCJJ
Iowa City man who claimed he has a hard time remembering how to spell his name arrested for driving while barred
An Iowa City man who claimed he has a spelling issue was arrested for driving while barred and providing false ID information. Police stopped 39-year-old Plimio Zuniga Duron of Alyssa Court Southwest Monday night just before 10 pm because the registration sticker on the Ford pickup he was driving had expired. Police checked the registration sticker and found that it was for a different vehicle.
Radio Iowa
New CEO at Ottumwa hospital where police are investigating patient assaults
There’s a new CEO at a southeast Iowa hospital where authorities are investigating assaults committed by an employee found dead in a hospital room last fall. William Keifer was announced as the new chief executive officer of Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Keifer was tabbed the interim CEO in November after previous CEO Dennis Hunger was relieved of his duties.
KCJJ
Washington County man arrested after police chase in southwest Johnson County
A Washington County man has been arrested after a police chase through southwest Johnson County. The pursuit actually began just after midnight Friday in Washington County. Johnson County deputies joined the chase, which ended near 560th Street and Kansas Avenue between Hills and Kalona, just after 12:15 Friday morning. 36-year-old...
ourquadcities.com
Three face charges after alleged copper wire theft from Century Link
Three suspects face charges after reports of copper wire theft from Century Link, according to a news release. In December of 2022, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office began to take reports of vandalism and theft of copper wire from Century Link, the release says. Century Link reported their...
KCJJ
Woman accused of abandoning 9-month-old while intoxicated
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a Jones County woman abandoned a nine-month-old child while she was intoxicated. The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center received a call just before 12:30 Friday morning from a concerned father in Texas saying he was worried about his nine-month-old daughter. He claimed the girl had been left alone at a residence on 520th Street while the woman who was supposed to be watching the child left intoxicated.
ktvo.com
Lawsuit filed against Heartland hospital alleging wrongful termination
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa health center is the subject of a lawsuit after one of its doctors said he was wrongfully terminated from the hospital. According to a press release from attorney Stuart Higgins, Dr. Raheel Jiwan filed a lawsuit against Jefferson County Health Center in Jefferson County District Court.
KBUR
Burlington Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Drug Trafficking
Davenport, IA- A Burlington man was sentenced Wednesday, January 25th, to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, 37-year-old Shawn Henry Lewis possessed over 380 grams of cocaine, and 2200 grams of marijuana with intent to distribute them. Lewis has multiple prior felony convictions related...
KCCI.com
Iowa dog breeder charged with animal neglect
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southern Iowa dog breeder now faces several counts of animal abuse and neglect. Henry Sommers owns "Happy Puppys" in Appanoose County, where sheriff's deputies say four dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions. Right now, the animals are being cared for by a local shelter.
KCJJ
Suspect wanted on weapons charge arrested after allegedly helping 11-year-old exact revenge on rival with water bead pistol
An Iowa City man wanted on a weapons charge has been arrested after allegedly helping an 11-year-old exact revenge on a rival by having her shoot the other child with a water bead pistol. 20-year-old Dhyaaaldin Mohammad was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 4:15 Wednesday afternoon. Iowa...
KCJJ
IC man accused of pawning thousands of dollars worth of his roommate’s disc golf equipment
Iowa City Police say a suspect stole thousands of dollars in disc golf equipment from his roommate and pawned it. Arrest records indicate 52-year-old David Schultz of The Quarters on Highway 6 East sold between 300 and 350 disc golf discs to Play It Again Sports on 1st Avenue last November. The total value of the discs was between $4,500 and $7,000.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, January 30th, 2023
Deadline nears for Marengo company to release list of chemicals in facility that exploded. Monday is the deadline for a Marengo company to give Iowa's Department of Natural Resources the list of chemicals located inside their facility. Man convicted of arson and five counts of attempted murder after Iowa City...
