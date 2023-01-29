Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Military Wondering if Cancer Cases and Nuclear Silo Work are LinkedAFmitrynewsMalmstrom Air Force Base, MT
4 Great Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 150 Stores. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Great Falls, MT
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Latest Permanent Store ClosureJoel EisenbergTwin Falls, ID
Related
406mtsports.com
Frontier laurels bestowed on Providence, Carroll basketball players
Davien Harris-Williams of the University of Providence and Jamie Pickens of Carroll College are the Frontier Conference's basketball players of the week, the league announced on Monday. Harris-Williams is a junior from Tacoma, Washington. Pickens is a senior from Helena.
406mtsports.com
Rocky, Montana Tech, Providence athletes receive Frontier track awards
Indoor track and field standouts from Rocky Mountain College, Montana Tech and the University of Providence were honored Monday by the Frontier Conference as the athletes of the week. The list of four recipients included Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College, Cade Van Vleet of Montana...
They Were Surrounded By FIRE
Back in '61, the U.S. Forest Service over in Missoula, dropped 20 of their most elite smokejumpers near a wildfire burning in the Idaho wilderness. Next Tuesday, night, the 7th, the documentary, "Higgins Ridge," will be presented down at Conrad's beautiful Orpheum Theatre. It's going to be a FREE screening in an ongoing series which brings Montana based documentaries to Conrad, & our Golden Triangle. Tomorrow (Tues) afternoon at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show, Pondera Arts Council President, Bob Hjelm, along with Montana PBS producer, Gus Chambers, will be my special guests to share more on this outstanding presentation. Bob submits, "It's a dramatic story that will have you on the edge of your Orpheum Theatre seat!" "ME?" Being the "stage-door Johnny," I am, I'm always on the edge of my "Air Chair" when Hjelm & Chambers are in the studio...
Brick House Bakery makes a move in Great Falls
Brooks says the lack of a menu allows her to be more creative and create whatever her and her customers want.
New developments in Great Falls for 2023 (video)
Rib and Chop House restaurant will be located at 21 Third Street North and aims to be open by Spring of 2023.
Harvard Crimson
In Photos: Students Walk Out of Harvard Professor John Comaroff’s First Class of Semester
Students postered the door and walls surrounding Northwest B108, the classroom where Comaroff teaches, with signs calling for his resignation. Students began to file out of Comaroff’s classroom at 3 p.m., chanting slogans like “No more Comaroff, no more complicity.”. Signs in the Northwest basement brand Comaroff as...
WCVB
'Forgive Lindsay': Husband of Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman charged in children's deaths shares statement
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is facing multiple charges in connection with the deaths of their three young children is sharing his thoughts about the tragic incident that happened at their Duxbury home. Patrick Clancy made a statement on Saturday through a post on...
lobbyobserver.org
The Hype Around Market Basket
Recently talk of Market Basket has been a big topic of discussion for those who grocery shop. With high prices now, many people are left unable to afford as many groceries as they once did pre-pandemic. But with a new Market Basket in Shrewsbury, people can buy more products than they previously were for a lower price.
Missing Mother Ana Walshe Left Husband Ominous New Year's Note Reflecting On 'Courage' Hours Before Disappearance
Only hours before her shocking disappearance, Ana Walshe left her husband, Brian, an unsettling note marveling on the ups and downs of the New Year and what's to come in 2023. The Massachusetts mom disappeared after allegedly leaving her Cohasset home on early Sunday, January 1. Three days later, on Wednesday, January 4, she was reported missing. "Wow! 2022 … What a year! And yet, we are still here and together!" Ana wrote on the side of a box of champagne left in her dining room. "Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives...
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residents
Hoping to start a new business, Carmen Quiroga opened a new breakfast spot in Coventry, Connecticut earlier this month. She named her diner and coffee shop "Woke Breakfast and Lunch". (source)
Police locate possible armed suicidal person in Sturbridge
The Sturbridge Police Department along with the Massachusetts State Police have located a person who was possibly suicidal and armed.
Comments / 0