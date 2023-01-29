ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

406mtsports.com

Rocky, Montana Tech, Providence athletes receive Frontier track awards

Indoor track and field standouts from Rocky Mountain College, Montana Tech and the University of Providence were honored Monday by the Frontier Conference as the athletes of the week. The list of four recipients included Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College, Cade Van Vleet of Montana...
PROVIDENCE, RI
KSEN AM 1150

They Were Surrounded By FIRE

Back in '61, the U.S. Forest Service over in Missoula, dropped 20 of their most elite smokejumpers near a wildfire burning in the Idaho wilderness. Next Tuesday, night, the 7th, the documentary, "Higgins Ridge," will be presented down at Conrad's beautiful Orpheum Theatre. It's going to be a FREE screening in an ongoing series which brings Montana based documentaries to Conrad, & our Golden Triangle. Tomorrow (Tues) afternoon at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show, Pondera Arts Council President, Bob Hjelm, along with Montana PBS producer, Gus Chambers, will be my special guests to share more on this outstanding presentation. Bob submits, "It's a dramatic story that will have you on the edge of your Orpheum Theatre seat!" "ME?" Being the "stage-door Johnny," I am, I'm always on the edge of my "Air Chair" when Hjelm & Chambers are in the studio...
CONRAD, MT
lobbyobserver.org

The Hype Around Market Basket

Recently talk of Market Basket has been a big topic of discussion for those who grocery shop. With high prices now, many people are left unable to afford as many groceries as they once did pre-pandemic. But with a new Market Basket in Shrewsbury, people can buy more products than they previously were for a lower price.
SHREWSBURY, MA
OK! Magazine

Missing Mother Ana Walshe Left Husband Ominous New Year's Note Reflecting On 'Courage' Hours Before Disappearance

Only hours before her shocking disappearance, Ana Walshe left her husband, Brian, an unsettling note marveling on the ups and downs of the New Year and what's to come in 2023. The Massachusetts mom disappeared after allegedly leaving her Cohasset home on early Sunday, January 1. Three days later, on Wednesday, January 4, she was reported missing. "Wow! 2022 … What a year! And yet, we are still here and together!" Ana wrote on the side of a box of champagne left in her dining room. "Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives...
COHASSET, MA

