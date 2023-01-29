Read full article on original website
DNA testing leads to arrest in 1987 Pinellas County cold case
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 55-year-old man living in Mississippi is facing a murder charge for the death of a Pinellas County woman that dates back to 1987. Michael Lapniewski was developed as a suspect after advancement in DNA testing, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Detectives have been conducting an extensive investigation over a period of several years.
Hillsborough County inmate dies after suffering ‘medical event’: deputies
An inmate died after he was found unresponsive in the Falkenburg Road Jail, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
'We are coming for you' | HCSO launches new firearms lab to help solve crimes
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new firearms lab to help them solve gun-related crimes quicker and more efficiently. When investigators go to a crime scene, they collect firearms and bullet casings as evidence. In a lot of cases, those materials are sent over to a state lab in order to run them through a national database.
flaglerlive.com
Man and Woman Spray-Painting Stolen Truck Scarlet Red Draw Attention, and Arrest
Dayanly C. Gonzalez, 33, and Reinier Perez Torres, 28, both of Tampa, are facing six felony charges between them for the alleged theft of a semi truck registered in Mississippi and belonging to Coral Gables-based Tobico Logistics. The couple had themselves tipped off a witness to their theft when the...
Woman struck, pinned under Pinellas County public bus
A 58-year-old woman was successfully rescued from underneath a public bus after she was struck late Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco To Brief Media On Large-Scale Human Trafficking Case And Arrests
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco will host a news conference tomorrow, Feb. 1, to discuss a recent large-scale human trafficking case and related arrests. Sheriff Nocco will be joined by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis. “Additional
Search ongoing for missing toucan stolen from local animal sanctuary
TAMPA, Fla. — The search is ongoing for a toucan named "Maggie" who was stolen in the middle of the night last week from Horsepower For Kids & Animal Sanctuary. Karen Kalbaugh, who's a worker at the local sanctuary, said Wednesday night someone came into the farm, climbed over a fence, came into an aviary and took Maggie somewhere.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Halts Battery Store Fire On Dale Mabry
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue battled a fire at 10321 North Dale Mabry Highway early Wednesday morning. Multiple calls came into our dispatch center from passers-by reporting smoke coming from the Tampa Bay Battery building. Engine 19 was first on the scene,
Deputies shoot 2 people after responding to fight in Brooksville
Hernando County sheriff's deputies shot and wounded two people after one of them opened fire on officers Sunday
Clearwater hit-and-run lands pedestrian in the hospital
Clearwater police are searching for the driver responsible for a crash that landed a man in the hospital Tuesday night.
Lakeland police continue search for gunmen; car involved believed found
LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police say they likely have the car involved in Monday night's mass shooting that involved multiple gunmen and injured 11 people. Police Chief Sam Taylor during a news conference Tuesday morning that a man came to the hospital late Monday and officers were able to determine he had been hurt in the shooting, bringing the total number of people hurt from 10 to 11. His injuries were relatively minor, Taylor added.
Polk sheriff: 18-year-old arrested after firing 28 bullets, striking another teen in the back
BARTOW, Fla. — An 18-year-old was arrested after shooting another teen in the back following a fight in unincorporated Bartow, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reports. On Monday, detectives took Vincent Smith, 18, into custody for three counts of attempted first-degree murder and other related charges after he reportedly fired bullets at a car – striking a 17-year-old Eagle Lake teen.
Tampa Police investigating murder of woman in New Tampa
Tampa police say a woman in her 20s was murdered sometime Monday evening in the New Tampa Subdivision of Easton Park in the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive.
Hernando sheriff: Deputies shoot, injure 2 people after being fired upon
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County deputies returned fire after being shot at Sunday, the agency said in a statement. Two people were injured and taken to a hospital. Deputies arrived at a home on Cobb Road after receiving a report about a domestic disturbance, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Man in his 20s shot, killed; Tampa police investigating
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating the death of a man who was killed Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of East 24th Avenue around 10:20 a.m. There, officers found who they described as a black male in his late twenties with a gunshot wound. The […]
2 injured in Hernando County deputy-involved shooting
Two people were shot by Hernando County deputies on Sunday evening.
WESH
Police: Florida mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping child inside
TAMPA, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a mother was found dead next to her sleeping child on Monday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., police were dispatched to the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Dr. located inside the Easton Park subdivision in New Tampa after a woman was found lying in the street.
Man Killed In St. Petersburg Scooter Crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 39-year-old man was killed on an electric scooter in a crash that happened on Monday, police say. According to police, on Monday, at 6:32 p.m., a black Ford Escape was traveling westbound on 22nd Avenue North. A black Ancher electric
Tampa Man Found Guilty Of Robbing Mail Carrier At Gunpoint
TAMPA, Fla. – Omar Rochester Miller, Jr., 23, Tampa, was found guilty of armed robbery of a postal carrier, theft of postal keys, and brandishing a firearm during the robbery. Miller faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in federal prison for the armed robbery,
Pasco County Sheriff's Office takes new approach to combat opioid crisis
Data from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office shows U.S. 19 is a hotspot for opioid overdoses. On average, one in five overdoses in Pasco County are now fatal, with fentanyl fueling the crisis.
