LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police say they likely have the car involved in Monday night's mass shooting that involved multiple gunmen and injured 11 people. Police Chief Sam Taylor during a news conference Tuesday morning that a man came to the hospital late Monday and officers were able to determine he had been hurt in the shooting, bringing the total number of people hurt from 10 to 11. His injuries were relatively minor, Taylor added.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO