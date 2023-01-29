ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

DNA testing leads to arrest in 1987 Pinellas County cold case

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 55-year-old man living in Mississippi is facing a murder charge for the death of a Pinellas County woman that dates back to 1987. Michael Lapniewski was developed as a suspect after advancement in DNA testing, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Detectives have been conducting an extensive investigation over a period of several years.
'We are coming for you' | HCSO launches new firearms lab to help solve crimes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new firearms lab to help them solve gun-related crimes quicker and more efficiently. When investigators go to a crime scene, they collect firearms and bullet casings as evidence. In a lot of cases, those materials are sent over to a state lab in order to run them through a national database.
Lakeland police continue search for gunmen; car involved believed found

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police say they likely have the car involved in Monday night's mass shooting that involved multiple gunmen and injured 11 people. Police Chief Sam Taylor during a news conference Tuesday morning that a man came to the hospital late Monday and officers were able to determine he had been hurt in the shooting, bringing the total number of people hurt from 10 to 11. His injuries were relatively minor, Taylor added.
Polk sheriff: 18-year-old arrested after firing 28 bullets, striking another teen in the back

BARTOW, Fla. — An 18-year-old was arrested after shooting another teen in the back following a fight in unincorporated Bartow, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reports. On Monday, detectives took Vincent Smith, 18, into custody for three counts of attempted first-degree murder and other related charges after he reportedly fired bullets at a car – striking a 17-year-old Eagle Lake teen.
Man in his 20s shot, killed; Tampa police investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating the death of a man who was killed Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of East 24th Avenue around 10:20 a.m. There, officers found who they described as a black male in his late twenties with a gunshot wound. The […]
Police: Florida mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping child inside

TAMPA, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a mother was found dead next to her sleeping child on Monday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., police were dispatched to the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Dr. located inside the Easton Park subdivision in New Tampa after a woman was found lying in the street.
