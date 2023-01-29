ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Ex-NBA Player Matt Barnes Threatened With Glock According To Fiancee

Last week model Anansa Sims’ ex husband, David Patterson Jr., filed a lawsuit against her fiancé, retired NBA player Matt Barnes. The lawsuit came after a spitting incident at a football game where video captured shows. Anansa wrote:. I’m exhaling, because I hate making private matters public, but...
LeBron James Sports Unreleased Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers Before Lakers-Knicks Game at Madison Square Garden

LeBron James has long been noted for his tunnel outfit choices, often sporting some of the most sought-after fashion pieces with the hottest sneakers. His latest look proved this theory when he arrived in New York City for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the New York Knicks game on Jan. 31. The Lakers beat the Knicks 129-123 at Madison Square Garden. James was sure to arrive in style for the big game. The NBA champion revealed a letterman jacket with a matching pair of sneakers from the new Tiffany & Co. x Nike collaboration. View this post on Instagram A post...
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Vanessa Bryant Shares Unreleased Nike Kobe 6 on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. February marks the observance of Black History Month and to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared unreleased Nike Kobe sneakers created for the annual celebration. Vanessa posted a photo of the popular Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneaker in the unreleased “Black History Month” colorway on Instagram yesterday. According to the caption, the shoe is a promo sample and isn’t expected to be released to the public. The shoe wears a gradient color scheme on...
Kevin Durant fires back at East rival for dissing his Nets teammate

Kevin Durant was in protective big brother mode this week. Before a game last week against the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers big Montrezl Harrell got asked about the strong recent play of Nets counterpart Nic Claxton, who has stepped up in Durant’s absence. Harrell brushed off Claxton’s impact and said that Kyrie Irving deserved the... The post Kevin Durant fires back at East rival for dissing his Nets teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Marcus Jordan & Larsa Pippen Seal Secret Handshake With A Kiss

Marcus Jordan shows off his secret handshake with his “twin” Larsa Pippen. Marcus Jordan, 32, and Larsa Pippen, 48 are officially an item. After months of speculation, Jordan and Pippen made their relationship IG official. Marcus Jordan shared a video of him and his “twin” on Instagram as they showed off their secret handshake and sealed it with a kiss. Jordan used Drake and 21 Savage’s “Treacherous Twins” to soundtrack the Reel. He captioned the post, “Twistin’ up my fingers for my twin.”
