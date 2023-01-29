Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
LeBron James On Rui Hachimura: "We Don't Want Rui To Fit In, We Want Him To Fit Out"
LeBron James had some high praise for Rui Hachimura for his performance against the Knicks but he also sent him a message after the game.
sportszion.com
Official: Marcus Jordan dating his father Michael Jordan’s teammate Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen
It appears that 2023 will be a wild west of bizarre revelations and incidents in the sports industry. The first month already produced Michael Jordan calling Isiah Thomas ‘a*#*le’ in his documentary. How could his son, Marcus Jordan, be an exception?. Marcus Jordan played college basketball for a...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Gets Real About LeBron James Surpassing Him In All-Time Scoring
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has finally opened up on how it feels to watch LeBron James come closer to surpassing his all-time scoring record.
A Blockbuster 4-Team Trade Idea That Sends Chris Paul To The Los Angeles Lakers
This incredible trade idea involving 4 teams would see Chris Paul join the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook end up on the Charlotte Hornets among other moves.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Reveals LeBron James' Angry Reaction In The Locker Room After Lakers-Celtics Game
It has been a pleasure to watch LeBron James dominate on the court all these years and throughout his time in the league, there have been very few instances when he has completely lost it during a game. It takes something truly ridiculous for that to happen and something ridiculous did happen on Saturday night.
Anna Horford Tweeted And Deleted "The Oscar Goes To LeBron James" Because Of His Reaction And Some Lakers Fans Sent Her Unacceptable Threats
Al Horford's sister Anna posted a tweet making fun of LeBron James' reaction to the missed call against the Celtics, and got horrific threats from some fans.
“I Was Wrong About Darvin Ham…”: Lakers Fans Pissed After Loss To Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Lakers fans were furious at Darvin Ham after the coach failed to guide the team to beat the Brooklyn Nets while short-handed.
Chandler Parsons Blasts LeBron James: "I Can Watch My French Bulldog Get Ran Over... I Wouldn't React Like That."
Chandler Parsons didn't like LeBron James' reaction to the missed call against the Celtics and roasted him with the wildest analogy about his French Bulldog.
"LeBron James And Anthony Davis Should Not Play Until The NBA Fixes Its Rigged Games Against The Lakers," NBA Fan Made An Unrealistic Suggestion About The Lakers Stars
NBA fan's unrealistic suggestion for LeBron James and Anthony Davis gets shot down.
“When people say they don’t regret it, they’re lying” - Reggie Miller once revealed not winning a ring “burns” him
Miller also opted to remain loyal with the Pacers instead of chasing a ring with the Celtics in 2007.
thesource.com
Ex-NBA Player Matt Barnes Threatened With Glock According To Fiancee
Last week model Anansa Sims’ ex husband, David Patterson Jr., filed a lawsuit against her fiancé, retired NBA player Matt Barnes. The lawsuit came after a spitting incident at a football game where video captured shows. Anansa wrote:. I’m exhaling, because I hate making private matters public, but...
LeBron James Sports Unreleased Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers Before Lakers-Knicks Game at Madison Square Garden
LeBron James has long been noted for his tunnel outfit choices, often sporting some of the most sought-after fashion pieces with the hottest sneakers. His latest look proved this theory when he arrived in New York City for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the New York Knicks game on Jan. 31. The Lakers beat the Knicks 129-123 at Madison Square Garden. James was sure to arrive in style for the big game. The NBA champion revealed a letterman jacket with a matching pair of sneakers from the new Tiffany & Co. x Nike collaboration. View this post on Instagram A post...
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Vanessa Bryant Shares Unreleased Nike Kobe 6 on Instagram
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. February marks the observance of Black History Month and to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared unreleased Nike Kobe sneakers created for the annual celebration. Vanessa posted a photo of the popular Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneaker in the unreleased “Black History Month” colorway on Instagram yesterday. According to the caption, the shoe is a promo sample and isn’t expected to be released to the public. The shoe wears a gradient color scheme on...
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
Kevin Durant fires back at East rival for dissing his Nets teammate
Kevin Durant was in protective big brother mode this week. Before a game last week against the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers big Montrezl Harrell got asked about the strong recent play of Nets counterpart Nic Claxton, who has stepped up in Durant’s absence. Harrell brushed off Claxton’s impact and said that Kyrie Irving deserved the... The post Kevin Durant fires back at East rival for dissing his Nets teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com
Marcus Jordan & Larsa Pippen Seal Secret Handshake With A Kiss
Marcus Jordan shows off his secret handshake with his “twin” Larsa Pippen. Marcus Jordan, 32, and Larsa Pippen, 48 are officially an item. After months of speculation, Jordan and Pippen made their relationship IG official. Marcus Jordan shared a video of him and his “twin” on Instagram as they showed off their secret handshake and sealed it with a kiss. Jordan used Drake and 21 Savage’s “Treacherous Twins” to soundtrack the Reel. He captioned the post, “Twistin’ up my fingers for my twin.”
When will LeBron James break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record? Our tracker, updated after Knicks game
LeBron James is approaching one of the all-time great NBA records that you might have thought was unthinkable to break: The most total points in a career, set by the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 38,387 in his storied years. James, as of Wednesday morning, now has 38,299 in his career,...
