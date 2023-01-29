Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 21:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to around 7 feet. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity-Northeast local beaches. * WHEN...Through late Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. /TIST PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Gadsden; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 04:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Target Area: South Laramie Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and dangerously cold wind chills. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero Monday morning, and as low as 25 degrees below zero Monday night and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Dangerously cold wind chills could lead to hypothermia and can cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow expected to significantly reduce visibility. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times with drifting snow encroaching on some roadways where a deep snowcover exists. Gusty winds will combine with poor visibility and icy roads to make travel difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Page by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Page; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulation ranging from a coating to one inch in the valleys with 1 to 2 inches in the ridges above 2000 feet. A light glaze of ice from freezing drizzle and light freezing rain. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and western Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. The steadiest precipitation will taper off by 6 AM. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 9 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Atascosa, De Witt, Karnes, Kinney, Lavaca, Uvalde by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Atascosa; De Witt; Karnes; Kinney; Lavaca; Uvalde WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of the Coastal Plains and the US Highway 90 corridor. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Isolated to scattered power outages.
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Cook, North Shore, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Areas of blowing snow also expected. * WHERE...Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing snow will also cause reduced visibility and may result in difficult travel. Dangerous wind chills are also expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The winds will start to increase between midnight and 3 AM and then increase further toward 6 AM.
Special Weather Statement issued for Winston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 15:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 16:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Winston A thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Winston County through 445 PM CST At 352 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Stallo, or 10 miles west of Nanih Waiya, moving northeast at 40 mph. The storm may produce ground covering graupel or hail, posing hazardous travel conditions. HAZARD... Dime to Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hazardous travel conditions with slick roads and low visibility is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nanih Waiya around 405 PM CST. Millcreek around 415 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Noxapater. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<40 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Allendale by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allendale FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River at Burtons Ferry. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, flooding of some adjacent agricultural lands occurs. Most boat ramps along the river are unusable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 745 PM EST Wednesday, the stage was 15.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 19:28:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Light snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could reduce visibility and cause partial lane blockages.
Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 815 PM EST Wednesday, the stage was 12.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 13.9 feet Monday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 815 PM EST Wednesday, the stage was 12.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 13.9 feet Monday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union; Western Alachua DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility decreasing to one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Hamilton, Suwannee, Baker, Union, Bradford, Gilchrist, Northern Columbia, Eastern Alachua, Southern Columbia and Western Alachua Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Warning issued for Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charleston; Colleton; Dorchester FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Edisto River near Givhans Ferry. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Weeks Landing in Canadys is not accessible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 730 PM EST Wednesday, the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 11.1 feet. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 730 PM EST Wednesday, the stage was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.3 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Burke, Emanuel, Jenkins by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burke; Emanuel; Jenkins FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ogeechee River at Midville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, the access road into the River Bluff in Midville floods. The lower portion of Johnson Road near Herndon is also flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 800 PM EST Wednesday, the stage was 6.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain in flood until further notice. Although, the river could briefly drop below 6.0 feet on Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Attala and Holmes Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Hinds and Warren Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Yazoo and Madison Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 18.5 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Big Black River West 15.0 12.8 Wed 6 pm CST 14.2 17.8 18.3
High Wind Watch issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-03 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH possible. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County and South Laramie Range. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Expect dangerous travel conditions due to icy roadways and blowing snow.
Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:30:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 14:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Calhoun; Franklin; Gulf; Liberty The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Apalachicola River near Blountstown affecting Liberty, Gulf, Franklin and Calhoun Counties. For the Apalachicola River...including Blountstown...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Apalachicola River near Blountstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Forest Road 115 in Liberty County at River Styx Campground will flood, isolating access to the site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Wednesday /8:15 PM EST Wednesday/ the stage was 17.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CST Wednesday /8:15 PM EST Wednesday/ was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 17.4 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.2 feet on 07/28/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
