Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Early Days of Como ParkThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night skyRoger MarshMinnesota State
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
Related
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Anthony Davis (foot) on Tuesday, Thomas Bryant to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward / center Anthony Davis (foot) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Davis will make his first start since his return after Thomas Bryant was sent to the bench. In 32.2 expected minutes, our model project Davis to score 45.3 FanDuel points. Davis'...
numberfire.com
Naz Reid starting for Minnesota on Wednesday in place of injured Rudy Gobert (groin)
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (groin) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Reid will get the start on Wednesday with Rudy Gobert sidelined with a groin injury. The Timberwolves are 3.5-point underdogs against the Warriors on Wednesday. Their implied team total of 117.75...
numberfire.com
College Basketball Betting Guide: Tuesday 1/31/23
College basketball is one of the more entertaining sports to bet on due to the sheer volume of games that take place each day. The season is heating up as conference play winds down, and this is a great time to hone your betting prowess before March Madness. Using our...
numberfire.com
Thomas Bryant playing with Lakers' bench unit on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Bryant will operate with Los Angeles' second unit after Anthony Davis was picked as Tuesday's starting center. In 15.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bryant to score 14.1 FanDuel points. Bryant's Tuesday projection...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
numberfire.com
49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (knee) cleared for Clippers Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard is not on the injury report for Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Leonard will return to the starting lineup after being held out last game on the second end of a back-to-back. Paul George will also return. Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable. numberFire's models...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies starting Desmond Bane (knee) on Wednesday, Ziaire Williams to bench
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (knee) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Bane will make his 29th start at shooting guard after he was forced to miss two games with knee soreness. In 32.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bane to score 33.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Isaiah Joe on Wednesday, Aaron Wiggins to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe is starting in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Joe will make his second appearance in Oklahoma City's starting lineup after Aaron Wiggins was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Rockets' team ranked 28th in defensive rating, our models project Joe to score 19.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Milwaukee's Thursday matchup
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Antetokounmpo is expected to suit up at home after the Milwaukee superstar was designated as probable. In 33.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Antetokounmpo to score 54.6 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 28.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Powell will play with Los Angeles' second unit after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 21.0 FanDuel points. Powell's Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Jose Alvarado coming off New Orleans' bench on Tuesday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is not starting in Tuesday's game versus the Denver Nuggets. Alvarado will return to his previous second unit role after C.J. McCollum was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Alvarado to score 22.8 FanDuel points. Alvarado's Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting LeBron James (ankle) on Tuesday for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. James will make his 41st start this season after the 38-year old was inactive on Monday night and Patrick Beverley was ruled out. In 36.7 expected minutes, our models project James to score 49.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
C.J. McCollum (thumb) starting in New Orleans' Tuesday lineup, Jose Alvarado to bench
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (thumb) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. After sitting out on Sunday with a thumb ailment, McCollum will make the start at point guard. In a matchup versus a Denver unit allowing 48.8 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project McCollum to score 37.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Nets' T.J. Warren (shin) out again on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (shin) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Warren continues to deal with a shin injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Boston. His next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Warren is averaging...
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke coming off the bench for Memphis on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Clarke will move to the bench on Wednesday with Xavier Tillman entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Clarke to play 28.2 minutes against Portland. Clarke's Wednesday projection includes 13.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) targeting Thursday
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) said his "goal" is to play on Thursday versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Haliburton has been sidelined since January 11 due to left knee and elbow sprains. The Pacers are on the front end of a back-to-back Thursday, so if Haliburton accomplishes his goal, they will likely hold him out Friday versus the Sacramento Kings. T.J. McConnell, Chris Duarte, and Andrew Nembhard will take a hit once Haliburton is cleared.
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (knee) available for Spurs on Monday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson is dealing with left knee soreness. He was listed probable coming into the day, and as expected, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Richardson for...
numberfire.com
Boston's Grant Williams operating bench role on Wednesday night
Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will come off the bench after Robert Williams was named Boston's starter. In 23.0 expected minutes, our models project Grant Williams to score 15.6 FanDuel points. Grant Williams' projection includes 7.4 points, 3.4...
Comments / 0