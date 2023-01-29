ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

College Basketball Betting Guide: Tuesday 1/31/23

College basketball is one of the more entertaining sports to bet on due to the sheer volume of games that take place each day. The season is heating up as conference play winds down, and this is a great time to hone your betting prowess before March Madness. Using our...
TENNESSEE STATE
numberfire.com

Thomas Bryant playing with Lakers' bench unit on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Bryant will operate with Los Angeles' second unit after Anthony Davis was picked as Tuesday's starting center. In 15.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bryant to score 14.1 FanDuel points. Bryant's Tuesday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
numberfire.com

Kawhi Leonard (knee) cleared for Clippers Tuesday

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard is not on the injury report for Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Leonard will return to the starting lineup after being held out last game on the second end of a back-to-back. Paul George will also return. Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable. numberFire's models...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Grizzlies starting Desmond Bane (knee) on Wednesday, Ziaire Williams to bench

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (knee) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Bane will make his 29th start at shooting guard after he was forced to miss two games with knee soreness. In 32.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bane to score 33.0 FanDuel points.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Thunder starting Isaiah Joe on Wednesday, Aaron Wiggins to bench

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe is starting in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Joe will make his second appearance in Oklahoma City's starting lineup after Aaron Wiggins was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Rockets' team ranked 28th in defensive rating, our models project Joe to score 19.5 FanDuel points.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Milwaukee's Thursday matchup

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Antetokounmpo is expected to suit up at home after the Milwaukee superstar was designated as probable. In 33.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Antetokounmpo to score 54.6 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 28.1 points,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Tuesday

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Powell will play with Los Angeles' second unit after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 21.0 FanDuel points. Powell's Tuesday projection includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jose Alvarado coming off New Orleans' bench on Tuesday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is not starting in Tuesday's game versus the Denver Nuggets. Alvarado will return to his previous second unit role after C.J. McCollum was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Alvarado to score 22.8 FanDuel points. Alvarado's Tuesday projection includes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Nets' T.J. Warren (shin) out again on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (shin) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Warren continues to deal with a shin injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Boston. His next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Warren is averaging...
BOSTON, NY
numberfire.com

Brandon Clarke coming off the bench for Memphis on Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Clarke will move to the bench on Wednesday with Xavier Tillman entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Clarke to play 28.2 minutes against Portland. Clarke's Wednesday projection includes 13.4 points,...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) targeting Thursday

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) said his "goal" is to play on Thursday versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Haliburton has been sidelined since January 11 due to left knee and elbow sprains. The Pacers are on the front end of a back-to-back Thursday, so if Haliburton accomplishes his goal, they will likely hold him out Friday versus the Sacramento Kings. T.J. McConnell, Chris Duarte, and Andrew Nembhard will take a hit once Haliburton is cleared.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Josh Richardson (knee) available for Spurs on Monday

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson is dealing with left knee soreness. He was listed probable coming into the day, and as expected, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Richardson for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Boston's Grant Williams operating bench role on Wednesday night

Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will come off the bench after Robert Williams was named Boston's starter. In 23.0 expected minutes, our models project Grant Williams to score 15.6 FanDuel points. Grant Williams' projection includes 7.4 points, 3.4...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy