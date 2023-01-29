Youthful You brings health, beauty services to Texoma

HENRIETTA ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Three nurses and a doctor are bringing health and beauty services to Texoma.

Youthful You opened its doors to a newly six-month remodeled building in Henrietta.

The medical spa offers IV infusions, IM injections, weight management and other services.

Officials at Youthful You say bringing a medical spa to the area brings a unique business that might have ever been here and with the community support, they know they can bring a friendly environment while you maintain your well-being.

“We wanted to serve our community as well all the surrounding areas and be able to offer them services to help their wellness. That’s what our focus is, is to help everyone’s wellness and beauty, and just make people feel good,” Youthful You Aesthetic Nurse Jessica Searcy said.

In the future, they hope to get a massage therapist and somebody who does eyebrow and eyelash extensions.

