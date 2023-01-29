ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick man gets 42 months for insurance fraud scheme

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 4 days ago

SPOKANE — A Kennewick man has been sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for his role in a complex scheme involving staging fake automobile accidents to defraud insurance companies, making false statements to federal law enforcement and attempting to obstruct a federal investigation, according to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Friday.

Ali Abed Nasser, 52, pleaded guilty to the charges in 2022. In addition to the prison time, Nasser also agreed to three years of court-ordered supervision following the completion of his sentence, forfeiture of nearly $20,000 and financial restitution of roughly $127,000, the press release noted.

Nasser also attempted to bribe someone he suspected was a federal informant in order to stop the investigation and make the case go away, the press release said.

“Staged accidents make our streets dangerous and distract police from responding to legitimate distress calls,” wrote Vanessa Waldorf, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, in a press release. “Moreover, efforts to hinder federal criminal proceedings will not be tolerated.”

“We will continue to work closely with our federal and state law enforcement, and private industry, partners to investigate fraud schemes,” Waldorf added.

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Eastern Washington Man Gets 42 Months for Insurance Fraud Scheme

SPOKANE — A Kennewick man has been sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for his role in a complex scheme involving staging fake automobile accidents to defraud insurance companies, making false statements to federal law enforcement and attempting to obstruct a federal investigation, according to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney's Office on Friday.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Caller credited in stolen car bust

PENDLETON – “See something, say something” helped return a stolen car out of Walla Walla to its owner over the weekend. Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram said a citizen didn’t ignore something that looked suspicious. “A resident saw something that he deemed to be suspicious,” Byram...
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

A woman is arrested in homicide investigation

RICHLAND, Washington – On Saturday, patrol officers arrested a woman they had been searching for in relation to Thursday morning’s shooting on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue that left one person dead. A male and female were also injured. The female suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail for first-degree assault. Her name was not released.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Zillah starts amnesty program for residents to resolve delinquent payments

ZILLAH, Wash.- The City of Zillah Municipal Court has partnered with Yakima County District Court to implement a new program to clear delinquent accounts and provide relief to people with accounts in collections. The new amnesty program runs from February 1 through 28, those interested should contact the Zillah Municipal...
ZILLAH, WA
610KONA

Umatilla Saloon Robbed, Suspect at Large

(Weston, OR) -- The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery with a gun early Monday morning. This happened around 3:00am at the Long Branch Cafe and Saloon in Weston, Umatilla County. That's roughly halfway between Milton-Freewater and Pendleton along Highway 11. Umatilla County Sheriff's Captain Sterrin Ward told Newsradio the suspect entered the restaurant from a back door wearing a heavy coat, ski mask and gloves. The suspect displayed a gun and demanded money. The owner of the establishment complied with the demands and the suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. The investigation continues. No one was hurt. There was no physical description of the suspect released.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Police seek suspects in homicide investigation

RICHLAND, Washington – Detectives from the Richland Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue. The suspects are said to have fled the scene. On Thursday, officers responded at about 10:30 a.m. to a report of two gunshot victims in the roadway on...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Pedestrian killed by car in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash that left one person dead around 2:47 a.m. on January 31. Officers responded to the crash on W. 14th and Olympia and found a 40-year-old man with injuries from being hit by a car. The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries according to the KPD.
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart

RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
RICHLAND, WA
phswasco.com

Drug usage in PHS

Unfortunately, drugs like marijuana, alcohol, pills etc… have become more and more common in society but more specifically amongst teenagers. Popular music like Hip Hop and psychedelic rock and famous people like Snoop Dogg and Willy Nelson have had a huge impact on this process by making drugs seem cool and blissful all while ignoring the negative effects. But just how often do you find a student attending Pasco High School that uses some sort of substance? And how do you find an answer?
PASCO, WA
KIMA TV

Police: Woman escapes from man in Sunnyside after he kidnapped, raped, and beat her

MABTON, Wash. -- A woman is safe today after police say she escaped from a man in Sunnyside who had kidnapped her, raped her, and held her captive for nearly 20 hours. Police say the woman was at Feezell Park in Mabton on Sunday when 24-year-old Francisco Hernandez Montoya put his hand through her passenger side window and unlocked the car door.
MABTON, WA
KEPR

Kennewick School District seeking new three year levy

Kennewick Wash. — The February Special Election is just two weeks away. Most school districts are asking you to help fund education. We’ll be profiling all of them over the next couple of weeks, but today, we’re looking at the Kennewick School District, where they're trying to get a three-year levy approved after the last year's education levy failed.
KENNEWICK, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
4K+
Followers
169
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy