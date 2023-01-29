LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jae’ly Withers had 19 points and 13 rebounds, Kamari Lands had 11 points and a big 3-pointer, and Louisville defeated Georgia Tech 68-58 on Wednesday night, for the Cardinals’ first ACC win of the season. Louisville led 33-28 at halftime and maintained a...

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO