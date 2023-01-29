Read full article on original website
Creston clips Glenwood to return to state duals
(Creston) -- Last year, Creston wrestling had its superb dual season end with a heartbreaking loss in regional duals. This year, the Panthers avoided a repeated heartbreak for the program's second state dual tournament trip in the past three years and 15th in program history thanks to a nail-biting 36-33 win over Glenwood.
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/31): East Mills, Bedford, West Harrison clinch conference title shares
(KMAland) -- East Mills, Bedford & West Harrison clinched shares of conference championships, Atlantic won a wild one with Red Oak, Stanton was an OT winner, Jarrett Spinnato hit 1,000 career points & more from KMAland boys basketball on Tuesday. Check out the full rundown below. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Glenwood...
No. 1 Lewis Central girls 'enjoying the moment' heading into state tournament
(Council Bluffs) -- The next few days will be memorable for the sport of girls wrestling in Iowa. It could be an iconic stretch for the Lewis Central girls wrestling program. The top-ranked Titans, however, enter the upcoming IGHSAU Girls State Wrestling Tournament cool, calm and collected. The Titans solidified...
Atlantic moves into latest Class 3A rankings
(KMAland) -- Atlantic is into the latest IGHSAU girls basketball rankings in Class 3A. The Trojans are one of seven KMAland conference teams ranked in Class 1A, 2A or 3A in the latest rankings. View the complete rankings linked here and the KMAland conference teams listed below. CLASS 1A. 7....
KMAland Bowling (1/31): St. Albert bowling gets sweep of Red Oak
(KMAland) -- The St. Albert bowling teams picked up a sweep of Red Oak in KMAland bowling on Tuesday. Top score: Lexi Narmi, St. Albert (395) Runner-up: Bailey Secrest, St. Albert (344) Other St. Albert scorse: Sophie Sheffield 325, Mady Jundt 313, Georgie Bohnet 312, Olivia Gardner 292. Red Oak...
Williams posts double-double in East Mills' rout of West Harrison
(Hastings) -- East Mills girls basketball ran its win streak to five consecutive on Monday night with a dominant 54-13 win over West Harrison. And the victory came behind another stellar performance from senior Emily Williams. Williams nearly recorded a triple-double as she finished the contest with 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight steals.
Ally K. Cooper, 47, of Creston, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 W. Montgomery, Creston, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
IWCC Clarinda centennial planning underway
(Clarinda) -- Iowa Western Community College officials are hearing plenty of ideas for celebrating the Clarinda campus' centennial. About a dozen local residents--including alumni--attended the first planning session for the upcoming celebration at Iowa Western's Clarinda depot Tuesday evening. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday evening, Iowa Western President Dr. Daniel Kinney says the session generated a lot of feedback.
Hayden Drake Hoffmann, age 20, Oakland, IA
Visitation Location: Oakland United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, February 2, 2023. Memorials: Memorials are suggested to the Hayden Hoffmann Memorial Fund. Funeral Home:Rieken-Duhn Funeral Home. Cemetery: Belknap Cemetery. Notes: www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
Barbara Batten, 89, of Florida
Service: Graveside memorial service at a later date. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Barbara passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Lakeland, Florida. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Levi Racine, 25, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Levi passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
This Is The Largest Restaurant In Iowa
The great state of Iowa has some iconic eateries. Some restaurants even have a history that can be traced back hundreds of years. Others are huge not only in size but status as well. According to "Only In Your State" The Largest Restaurant In Iowa Has 850 Seats And An...
One Person Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash in Creston
(Creston) A Ringgold County woman suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston on Monday afternoon. Creston Police say the accident happened at 3:30 p.m. at Patriotic Parkway and Highway 34. Authorities say 80-year-old Joyce Elaine England of Mount Ayr was injured in the crash. England was driving an eastbound...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]
A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
Des Moines' priciest home sales of 2022
Des Moines metro home pricing finally hit its ceiling in 2022 after several years of spikes.That's according to a new year-end report published by Les Sulgrove, a local realtor and former president of the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors.Zoom in: Sulgrove uses a valuation model of an existing DSM residence's to estimate what an average home is currently worth.That peaked at around $325K during the last quarter of 2022 and is now around $310K, his data shows.👀 Here's a look at the six most expensive metro homes of 2022 that all sold for at least $1.9 million, according to...
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
