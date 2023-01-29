Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
The Vikings 4 Realistic Options at QB in 2023
Please Note: This article originally appeared on our flagship site VikingsTerritory.com. The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in 2022 — about four or five more than oddsmakers expected. The franchise used late-game heroics and heartstopping transactions to do so and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
Running backs in the Super Bowl are why the Vikings can cut Dalvin Cook
Dalvin Cook is due to carry the sixth-highest cap hit among running backs next season.
Well, There’s a Reason the Vikings DC Search Is Taking So Long
Thirteen days ago, the Minnesota Vikings cut ties with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after the purple and gold defense flamed out of the playoffs. The Vikings lost at home to the New York Giants, and that was that. Fast forward to the beginning of February, and the franchise has not...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Vikings Have 2 Free Agents in ESPN’s Top 50
Free agency is just six weeks away, and the NFL’s round-robin of player movement will be as frantic as ever. Twenty prominent quarterbacks could realistically switch home addresses while oodles of position players will be coveted by NFL general managers. Two men stand off the page for ESPN as...
PFF Sends Pending Vikings FA to Division Rival
We’re at the point where teams no longer playing football fully focus on next season. That is the case for the Minnesota Vikings, and all eyes are on the defensive side of the ball. Many changes are expected, and Pro Football Focus sees one pending Vikings free agent heading to a divisional rival.
‘PFT’ Picks Another Fight with Kirk Cousins
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the quarterback-less San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, advancing to Super Bowl LVII, where they’ll take on the Kansas City Chiefs, who bested the Cincinnati Bengals on Championship Sunday. Eagles-49ers was a snoozefest because San Francisco had no healthy quarterbacks midway through the game, but Chiefs-Bengals...
The Dark Horse for Vikings Defensive Coordinator Job
The Minnesota Vikings have interviewed Sean Desai (Seattle Seahawks), Brian Flores (Pittsburgh Steelers), Ryan Nielsen (New Orleans Saints), and Mike Pettine (Vikings) so far for their open defensive coordinator position. Ed Donatell, the 2022 defensive boss, was let go about two weeks ago after the Vikings finished 27th in defensive...
5 Prospects to Watch at the Senior Bowl
This week, the Reese’s Senior Bowl will take place with practices occurring from Tuesday-Thursday and the game being played on Saturday, February 4th. The prospects taking part largely are considered mid-tier prospects heading into the draft season, and this is another opportunity to raise their stock before this spring.
Report: The Vikings Are Waiting on One More Interview for Their DC Job
While the rest of the league has progressively finished their hiring processes for both head coaching and coordinator jobs, the Minnesota Vikings hiring process for their defensive coordinator spot has been relatively slow and methodical over the past couple weeks. Apparently, a big cause for this is the fact that the Vikings are waiting on one more interview for this job: current Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero.
Winners from Day 2 of the Senior Bowl
Day 2 of the Senior Bowl is officially a wrap from Mobile, Alabama, and now, it’s time to talk about what we saw from the practice throughout the day. Here are five of the big winners from Day 2. If you haven’t seen the five from Day 1, you can check that out here.
7th Vikings Player Earns Pro Bowl Nod
The 2022 Minnesota Vikings produced 13 wins, one playoff loss, and seven Pro Bowlers. When the week began, that number was six but grew to seven when Danielle Hunter was awarded a Pro Bowl spot on Monday. The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling tweeted, “Danielle Hunter was named to the Pro Bowl Games this weekend. The Vikings edge rusher replaces the Eagles’ Haason Reddick, who’s preparing for the Super Bowl.”
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Let’s Get Wild With Minnesota
Joe Smith and Michael Russo of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild come into February with much uncertainty. Dean Evason scratched Matt Dumba twice and Minnesota promptly lost to Florida and Carolina. Defense may be less of an issue. Minnesota needs even-strength scoring. The Wild rank 27th in the NHL there....
The Zapruder Part of Vikings DC Search Begins
The Minnesota Vikings cut defensive coordinator Ed Donatell loose 12 days ago after the franchise flopped defensively in the playoffs versus the New York Giants. Since then, head coach Kevin O’Connell has interviewed Sean Desai (Seattle Seahawks), Brian Flores (Pittsburgh Steelers), Ryan Nielsen (New Orleans Saints), and Mike Pettine (Vikings) as possible Donatell replacements.
Questions Answered: All the Brady + Vikings Talk, “Running It Back,” Where’s Flores?
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the January 30th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Tom Brady says he is retiring from football 'for good'
Tom Brady says he is retiring "for good" from football, ending a historic 23-year career during which he won seven Super Bowls and set multiple NFL passing records.
