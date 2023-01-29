1,500 pairs of socks donated to Springs Rescue Mission

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Promenade shops at Briargate delivered over 1,500 pairs of socks to Springs Rescue Mission, on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Courtesy of FOX21 News’ Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

The holiday season may be over but gifts continued to roll in for a Colorado Springs community in need. Springs Rescue Mission saw a 33% increase in donations compared to 2022. The organization works to fight homelessness, poverty and addiction in Colorado Springs.

“Socks, from what we learned, is one of the items that the homeless community really needs. That really hit home because you don’t really think of that as something that you [need],” said Marie Fay Woods, Management Assistant at the Promenade Shops. “Everyone has socks in their drawers. To be able to provide such an important component for people who really need it really meant a lot for us and our initiative.”

The Shops partnered with Springs Rescue Mission to host “Socks for Santa,” a month-long celebration gifting free photos and moments with Santa and Ms. Claus to children and families who donated a pack of children’s or adult socks.

The Shops said this event was their 20th anniversary and will have more to come in the future.

