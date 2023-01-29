Read full article on original website
Interstates 80, 25 closed due to crashes, winter conditions
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is closed due to crashes and winter conditions, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported at 8:20 a.m. Conditions include 50-plus mph winds that have created “significant blowing and drifting snow, and poor visibility,” the department reported. Whiteout/ground blizzard...
Casper Mt. Road still closed early Wednesday amid gusty winds, blowing snow
CASPER, Wyo. — High winds and blowing snow are still plaguing Casper Mountain Road early Wednesday. According to WYDOT, Wyoming 251, which gives access to Casper Mountain, is closed as of 5 a.m., with an unknown reopening time. The road has remained closed for most of the past 24 hours.
Wintry conditions close more roads, highways around Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Throughout the Casper area, several streets and highways have been closed by the Wyoming Department of Transportation as winter conditions have made travel dangerous in a number of locations. Roads are closed along Wyoming 220 from Pathfinder Road to Alcova; between Wyoming 258, Wyoming Boulevard and...
S’no problem: C/NCIA crews use big machines to keep planes moving during snow event
CASPER, Wyo. — It takes a lot of effort and horsepower to keep Mother Nature in check at local airports. On Monday, the Casper/Natrona County International Airport posted a photo on social media showing off some of that horsepower and effort as their crews worked to clear deep drifted snow from the airport grounds.
Sheriff’s deputies free woman stuck in snow in Antelope Hills area
CASPER, Wyo. — Today, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies freed Natrona County resident Marianne Shoemaker after she became stuck in the snow in the Antelope Hills area. According to NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan, dispatchers received a call roughly an hour and a half ago from Natrona...
Windchill Warning ends this morning; high winds expected all week long
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper will bid adieu to the bitter chill in the air this week as temperatures warm to a more seasonal average, but high-speed winds are here to stay. A Windchill Warning in effect for Natrona County will expire at 9 a.m. today, though the National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting windchill values as low as minus 20 degrees. Winds will come from the southwest at 24–30 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph. Skies will be clear and sunny, and the forecast high is 20 degrees.
Bitter cold, blustery winds on Monday after a foot of snowfall in Casper over weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — The snow has stopped, but bitter cold temperatures well below normal for this time of year will continue through at least tomorrow. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, windchills of minus 35 degrees are likely in parts of Natrona County today. As of 5 a.m., the Casper-Natrona County International Airport is reporting a temperature of minus 21 degrees. Today’s high is expected to reach just 7 degrees, with the low tonight dipping to zero.
NCSD: Buses ‘gelling up’ led to unexpected school closures in Natrona County today
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District says extreme cold hampered its ability to run school buses on Monday morning, leading to a late and unexpected closure announcement. According to a release issued Monday, the district’s inclement weather teams met around 4 a.m. and decided schools could run...
Casper sees foot of snow over weekend; more on Casper Mountain
CASPER, Wyo. — According to data from the National Weather Service in Riverton, the Casper area saw roughly 12 combined inches of snow on Saturday and Sunday, with Casper Mountain seeing roughly 18 inches. The snow adds to what has already been one of the snowiest winters Casper has...
Casper Homeowner Catches Thieves Breaking Into His House, Alerts Police
The Casper Police Department announced that a homeowner helped Casper Police arrest burglars that broke into his home. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who wrote that "on the evening January 31, 2023, an attentive homeowner for a residence located on Indian Paintbrush was alerted to activity on his home security video system. The homeowner viewed two unknown individuals attempting to gain entry into his residence. The homeowner, who was off-site at the time, remained on the phone and continued to give information to the Public Safety Communications Center while police responded."
Casper’s Boys & Girls Club to open Monday in response to NCSD weather closure
CASPER, Wyo. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming will open its main branch today in Casper in response to the unexpected weather closure of Natrona County School District buildings. The extra B&G “School’s Out, Club’s In” day offers club activities for kids from 10 a.m. to...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/30/23–2/1/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Obituaries: Locker; Becker; Burnside
Ryan John Locker, 69, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper Wyoming. Ryan was born on January 10, 1954 in Harvey, North Dakota to John and Dorothy Locker. He was the fourth child born to a family of six. The Lockers lived on a family farm outside of Balfour, ND. Ryan graduated from Balfour High School in 1972 where he attended North Dakota State University graduating with his Bachelor’s degree in Ag Economics in 1975. After graduating from NDSU, Ryan accepted a position as loan officer for the Production Credit Association in Carrington, ND. There he met the love of his life Maria Brickner. Ryan and Maria married in April of 1978; together they had two sons, Adam and Aaron.
Fatal wreck closes Hwy. 85
A two-vehicle accident south of Newcastle on Jan. 17 at 2:05 p.m. resulted in the death of a 71-year-old Denver man, according to Sgt. Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The accident occurred around milepost 85 in Niobrara County, closing the highway for several hours. Vladimir Perlin was driving...
Casper’s Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill to close, liquidate food inventory
CASPER, Wyo. — The Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill announced on social media on Monday that it will be selling off its food items. Multiple calls and messages to Yellowstone Garage on Monday were not returned. The Facebook post announcing the sale was met with multiple enquiries regarding the status of the restaurant. The posts were not answered as of noon Monday.
Update on Natrona County School District Closures
A recent email from the Natrona County School District reads:. "We want to take a moment to share more information regarding the decision to close NCSD schools and buildings today. While an unexpected and unavoidable situation, we understand there may be confusion as to what occurred. We very much appreciate your patience and understanding.
Wyoming Man Hit by Semi, Killed While Trying to Get Car Unstuck From Snow
A Wyoming man was killed late Wednesday night after he was hit by a semi while trying to get his car unstuck from the snow, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at mile marker 34.5 on U.S. 18/U.S. 20, about six miles west of Lusk.
Obituaries: Howard; Miracle; Coto; Walton
Bryan Craig Howard: January 13, 1965 – January 23, 2023. Bryan Craig Howard, 58, of Casper, Wyoming left this world for the halls of Valhalla on January 23, 2023 at his home in Casper. Bryan was born in Roseburg, Oregon to Robert L. Howard and Carolyn M. Howard on...
Casper Pride launches website update, prepares for upcoming Pride Week and beyond
CASPER, Wyo. — As Casper Pride prepares to celebrate Pride 2023 from June 7 through June 11, the organization has updated its website to serve as a central place to connect with the Pride community in Casper and beyond all year long. The updated website is one of several...
