CBS Sports

Kyle Smaine, professional US skier, killed in avalanche in Japan

American skier Kyle Smaine was one of two men who died in a recent avalanche while backcountry skiing in a well known resort in Nagano, Japan. Authorities declined to disclose either skiers' nationalities and names, but Smaine's wife, Jenna Dramise, confirmed his death in an Instagram post. He was 31.

