AEW is about to hit the road, but it won't just be for episodes of Dynamite and Rampage. Today AEW CEO and Head of Creative Tony Khan announced that the company is launching AEW House Rules, which will be a series of live events taking place on select weekends in markets across the country. AEW fans have been hopeful that AEW would start doing house shows at some point, and now that time is finally here. The first edition of AEW House Rules will take place on Saturday, March 18th in Troy, Ohio at the Hobart Arena, and it will feature stars like Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Dr. Britt Baker, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and more, and you can find tickets for all of the new shows right here.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO