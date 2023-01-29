Read full article on original website
ComicBook
AEW Dynamite: New TNT Champion Crowned in Main Event, Former Champion Returns
Samoa Joe once again became "The King of Television" on this week's AEW Dynamite, beating Darby Allin to win back the TNT Championship in a No Holds Barred Match. Allin tried to put Joe away late in the match by pulling out the ring's padding to expose the wood boards beneath, only for Joe to shove the referee into the ropes and trip up Allin's attempt at a Coffin Drop. Joe then nailed Allin with a Muscle Buster on the boards to become a two-time TNT Champion.
ComicBook
WWE's Brock Lesnar Reportedly Drew Heat for Unplanned Royal Rumble Spot
WWE's Royal Rumble is now in the rearview mirror, and those who watched witnessed a bevy of memorable moments throughout. One such moment was during the Men's Rumble match when Brock Lesnar found himself shockingly eliminated by Bobby Lashley. Lesnar was obviously irate, and he went on a destruction spree around and inside the ring. One of these moments reportedly drew him some heat backstage according to Fightful Select, specifically the moment when Lesnar threw referee Eddie Orengo over the barricade, a move that was evidently unplanned, threw a wrench into his role later in the match, and possibly resulted in an injury.
ComicBook
Recent WWE Title Change Was Decided Last Minute
The lengthy title reign is in style. Ever since Roman Reigns began his historic run with the WWE Universal Championship back in Summer 2020, titleholders from all of WWE's divisions have followed suit. Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos and Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair have been with all of their gold for nearly a calendar year, while WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is coming up on eight months with his prize. On the rare occasion that a WWE title does switch hands, it typically comes on a premium live event, which made Charlotte Flair's recent championship victory all the more shocking.
ComicBook
Report: Topics for Dark Side of the Ring Season 4
VICE's Dark Side of the Ring currently has its long-awaited fourth season in production. PWInsider's Mike Johnson provided an update on the show on Wednesday, stating that three episodes of the season will cover Abdullah the Butcher, Mike Awesome and Bam Bam Bigelow. Mick Foley, Terry Funk, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and Jim Cornette have reportedly been interviewed to cover those topics.
ComicBook
AEW Reveals House Rules Live Events
AEW is about to hit the road, but it won't just be for episodes of Dynamite and Rampage. Today AEW CEO and Head of Creative Tony Khan announced that the company is launching AEW House Rules, which will be a series of live events taking place on select weekends in markets across the country. AEW fans have been hopeful that AEW would start doing house shows at some point, and now that time is finally here. The first edition of AEW House Rules will take place on Saturday, March 18th in Troy, Ohio at the Hobart Arena, and it will feature stars like Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Dr. Britt Baker, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and more, and you can find tickets for all of the new shows right here.
ComicBook
WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Main Event Reportedly Revealed
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is now reporting that the main event of the Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event will see Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. This match was originally rumored as far back as November, but things were finally set in motion when Zayn chose to turn his back on The Bloodline in the closing minutes of Saturday night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Zayn's decision to bash Reigns across the back with a steel chair not only resulted in his own expulsion from The Bloodline, but it fractured the group to where Jey Uso is now teasing he's leaving the group as well.
