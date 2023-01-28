Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Belle and Beast from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Belle and Beast from the SPCA of East Texas. These adorable Disney puppies are 4-weeks-old, and the Mom and pups have been with the SPCA of East Texas for two days. They will be perfect for cuddles!. The SPCA...
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Longview nurse earns award for compassionate care
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview named the winner of the DAISY Award. Nurse Keyunikia Brasher earned the DAISY Award for her outstanding work with a patient who has dementia and Alzheimer’s. The DAISY Award was created by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease […]
PHOTOS: Winter weather in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Freezing conditions are impacting parts of East Texas. Downed power lines, fallen trees and power outages are causing problems throughout the Piney Woods as a shallow, cold air mass settles across the area. Below are photos from around East Texas showing some of the wintery conditions. Emerald Bay Frankston Smith County […]
“She lifted me up and carried me to the first aid station where I could get my ankles wrapped.”
So, it was the year 2000, and walking down the breezeway of Sabine Middle School as a sixth grader was an everyday activity. On this particular day, a memory was born. One of my peers walks up next to me and starts to make these weird, wide, staggered, elongated steps. I blow it off and worry about the only thing that was concerning to me, which was the drums.
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings
Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
10 Things that Every Small Town has in Common in East Texas
Every East Texas small town has it's own uniqueness to it. It can be in the architecture or maybe the layout of the land or even just a simple landmark. Every East Texas small town has something very much alike, too. I'm gonna pick on my hometown of Lindale for this write up but you'll notice that your small town has some, or all, of these things very much in common.
KLTV
Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan will be appearing on Wheel of Fortune this Thursday, Feb. 2. His wife, Julie Maberry, and three kids are dedicated viewers and have made it a family tradition. David always had an eye for the game. “Every time a puzzle comes up, he...
Tipping In Tyler & Longview, Texas, Is It Out Of Control? IMO, Yes.
When I go out to eat or go out for a drink with my friends I am accustomed to tipping the server at the restaurant or the bartender who served us, it's something I've done for years and it's just part of the experience. The better the experience the more I will end up tipping this person. Over the past couple of years though I've noticed that more and more industries and people around Tyler and Longview, Texas have been asking for tips at various places.
KLTV
Additional East Texas school districts announcing closures, early dismissals
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: Kaufman ISD, Terrell ISD, and Scurry-Rosser ISD have announced early dismissal for Monday due to severe weather conditions. Kaufman ISD students can be picked up as early as noon, Scurry-Rosser ISD students will begin to be released at 12:30 p.m. Terrell ISD students pickup time...
KLTV
New Tyler Legacy and Tyler High head football coaches re-unite
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The new Tyler High head football coach, Rashaun Woods, was in attendance during the appointment of the new Tyler Legacy head football coach , Beau Trahan, to re-unite with his old friend. “I know the guy, I know the quality of character that he has. When...
Three Schools Announce Early Release And No School
Sulphur Springs ISD, Como-Pickton ISD and Miller Grove ISD have made the decision to release their students early today due to the intense cold weather and the possibility of the roads freezing over due to cold weather. Sulphur Springs and Como-Pickton will be releasing students at 12 P.M. today, Miller Grove will be releasing students at 12:30 P.M. today.
Sulphur Springs Police Public Safety Announcement
The condition of the roads in Sulphur Springs, due to ice forming on the roadway, on the trees, and power lines, is becoming more dangerous for drivers. Unless you absolutely have to be out in this weather, please stay home or elsewhere and off the roadways. Roads have been blocked by falling trees and power lines.
cbs19.tv
Meals on Wheels East Texas cancels meal deliveries for Tuesday due to weather
TYLER, Texas — Due to inclement winter weather, Meals on Wheels East Texas will not be making meal deliveries Tuesday. The nonprofit announced Monday that deliveries have been suspended Tuesday for the safety of the volunteers, drivers and staff. Meals on Wheels East Texas serves six local counties, including...
Police in Kilgore, TX are Searching for These Burglary Suspects [VIDEO]
Right now, police officers in Kilgore, Texas are seeking the public's assistance regarding an alleged burglary that took place on January 24 at a local convenience store in the area. Do you recognize them?. It was around 3:45 a.m. when the three people you'll see moving about in the video...
inforney.com
'Cold, nasty' conditions expected for East Texas
East Texas is expected to see cold, icy conditions this week, a National Weather Service of Shreveport meteorologist said. The NWS issued a winter storm warning and advisory for portions of East Texas on Monday morning which will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The affected local counties include Smith, Upshur and Wood.
This is One of the Best Breakfasts I’ve Ever Had in Tyler, Texas
There are quite a few great options in Tyler, TX for lovers of breakfast food--and I think I have found one of my favorite breakfast dishes ever. I am a great lover of breakfast food. Like I could literally eat it for almost every meal--even breakfast! ;) Seriously love it...
More than 26,000 without power in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As cold weather continues to move through East Texas, about 26,439 residents are reportedly without power. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of current outages: Anderson County – 2,883 […]
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Officials arrested Billy Martin Diaz, 28, of Mt. Pleasant, on warrants for Continuous Violence Against the Family and Abandoning a Child. They charged him with three misdemeanors and have not set a bond. Cynthiai Marie Franks. Deputies arrested Cynthia Marie Franks, 31, of Cookville, on warrants for Evading Arrest with...
LIST: Multiple East Texas school districts cancel, delay classes Tuesday due to wintry weather
RAINS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to flooded roadways and poor road conditions. CBS19 will update this list as districts make their decisions:. Alba-Golden ISD - 10AM start Tuesday. Athens ISD - Canceled Tuesday. Big Sandy ISD...
KLTV
Snapped power pole knocks out electricity in downtown Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A snapped power pole knocked out electricity in parts of downtown Longview Tuesday morning. The reports came about 8 a.m. According to the Longview Fire Department a power pole near the intersection of High Street and Cotton had snapped. The Central Fire Department was without power as well.
Comments / 0