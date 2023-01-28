ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Winter weather in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Freezing conditions are impacting parts of East Texas. Downed power lines, fallen trees and power outages are causing problems throughout the Piney Woods as a shallow, cold air mass settles across the area. Below are photos from around East Texas showing some of the wintery conditions. Emerald Bay Frankston Smith County […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
The Tyler Loop

“She lifted me up and carried me to the first aid station where I could get my ankles wrapped.”

So, it was the year 2000, and walking down the breezeway of Sabine Middle School as a sixth grader was an everyday activity. On this particular day, a memory was born. One of my peers walks up next to me and starts to make these weird, wide, staggered, elongated steps. I blow it off and worry about the only thing that was concerning to me, which was the drums.
LONGVIEW, TX
Power 95.9

Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings

Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
TEXARKANA, TX
US105

10 Things that Every Small Town has in Common in East Texas

Every East Texas small town has it's own uniqueness to it. It can be in the architecture or maybe the layout of the land or even just a simple landmark. Every East Texas small town has something very much alike, too. I'm gonna pick on my hometown of Lindale for this write up but you'll notice that your small town has some, or all, of these things very much in common.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan will be appearing on Wheel of Fortune this Thursday, Feb. 2. His wife, Julie Maberry, and three kids are dedicated viewers and have made it a family tradition. David always had an eye for the game. “Every time a puzzle comes up, he...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tipping In Tyler & Longview, Texas, Is It Out Of Control? IMO, Yes.

When I go out to eat or go out for a drink with my friends I am accustomed to tipping the server at the restaurant or the bartender who served us, it's something I've done for years and it's just part of the experience. The better the experience the more I will end up tipping this person. Over the past couple of years though I've noticed that more and more industries and people around Tyler and Longview, Texas have been asking for tips at various places.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

New Tyler Legacy and Tyler High head football coaches re-unite

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The new Tyler High head football coach, Rashaun Woods, was in attendance during the appointment of the new Tyler Legacy head football coach , Beau Trahan, to re-unite with his old friend. “I know the guy, I know the quality of character that he has. When...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Three Schools Announce Early Release And No School

Sulphur Springs ISD, Como-Pickton ISD and Miller Grove ISD have made the decision to release their students early today due to the intense cold weather and the possibility of the roads freezing over due to cold weather. Sulphur Springs and Como-Pickton will be releasing students at 12 P.M. today, Miller Grove will be releasing students at 12:30 P.M. today.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Police Public Safety Announcement

The condition of the roads in Sulphur Springs, due to ice forming on the roadway, on the trees, and power lines, is becoming more dangerous for drivers. Unless you absolutely have to be out in this weather, please stay home or elsewhere and off the roadways. Roads have been blocked by falling trees and power lines.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
inforney.com

'Cold, nasty' conditions expected for East Texas

East Texas is expected to see cold, icy conditions this week, a National Weather Service of Shreveport meteorologist said. The NWS issued a winter storm warning and advisory for portions of East Texas on Monday morning which will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The affected local counties include Smith, Upshur and Wood.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

More than 26,000 without power in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As cold weather continues to move through East Texas, about 26,439 residents are reportedly without power. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of current outages: Anderson County – 2,883 […]
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Officials arrested Billy Martin Diaz, 28, of Mt. Pleasant, on warrants for Continuous Violence Against the Family and Abandoning a Child. They charged him with three misdemeanors and have not set a bond. Cynthiai Marie Franks. Deputies arrested Cynthia Marie Franks, 31, of Cookville, on warrants for Evading Arrest with...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Snapped power pole knocks out electricity in downtown Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A snapped power pole knocked out electricity in parts of downtown Longview Tuesday morning. The reports came about 8 a.m. According to the Longview Fire Department a power pole near the intersection of High Street and Cotton had snapped. The Central Fire Department was without power as well.
LONGVIEW, TX

