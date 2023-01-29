ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

NBC New York

No, Bears Linebacker Jack Sanborn Is Not Dating Margot Robbie

No, Margot Robbie is not dating Jack Sanborn originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nope. Margot Robbie is not dating Bears rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn. Nor is she dating White Sox infielder Leury Garcia. You may have seen tweets or headlines about these Chicago athletes getting together with the A-list actress from Australia, but it’s really just a big goof.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC New York

Two-Time WNBA Champion Breanna Stewart Joins New York Liberty

Two-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart joins Liberty originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Breanna Stewart has an Empire State of mind, and the WNBA is officially on notice. The two-time WNBA champion and 2018 league MVP announced on Wednesday that she is signing with the New York Liberty. The specifics...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

