A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
MSNBC
'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call
As the country marks 2 years since the January 6 insurrection, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the DOJ charging 950 people in connection with storming the Capitol. Plus, former Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers joins “The Beat” after receiving a Presidential medal for his refusal to abuse his power to overturn the 2020 election, as Trump and his coup lawyer John Eastman asked him to. Bowers described the call from Trump’s team and how John Eastman’s support of coup plots “floored” him. Jan. 7, 2023.
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
While Ron DeSantis Is Fighting Culture Wars, Millions Of Floridians Are Losing Their Health Care
The Florida governor's record of opposing Medicaid expansion — and other initiatives to expand coverage — deserves more attention than it's getting
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Donald Trump Loses Yet Another Lawyer as Legal Troubles Worsen
Alina Habba, who was recently fined for filing a "frivolous" lawsuit, is no longer Trump's counsel in E. Jean Carroll's rape and defamation suit.
Trump says he is ‘more angry’ than ever as he tries to revive White House bid
Speech to Republicans in New Hampshire as ex-president becomes first to hit the 2024 campaign trail
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Donald Trump Promises 2024 Will Be a 'Monster'
The former president is optimistic about his party and his own chances in 2024, while the GOP still remains without a House speaker.
Trump news – live: Trump’s secret donation to Arizona election audit revealed as he sets off on campaign trail
Donald Trump reportedly made a secret $1m donation to a partisan-driven“audit” of Arizona’s election results in his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.According to The Guardian, it was Mr Trump who largedly bankrolled the discredited review of election results which the president hoped would support his baseless claims that the election was “stolen” from him and swing the outcome in his favour. The revelation comes as it also emerged that Mr Trump’s attorney John Eastman is facing disciplinary charges and potential disbarment in California over his involvement in the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.This weekend,...
Getting Crowded For Trump? Nikki Haley Said To Be Planning To Announce 2024 Presidential Run
Former Republican Governor of South Carolina and the 29th Ambassador of the United States to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, is reportedly planning to declare her bid to become the president. What Happened: The probable candidate could indicate her run in the form of a video that could arrive in...
Trump denounces claims he's 'not campaigning' in first high-profile 2024 speech
Trump's first high-profile 2024 campaign event had him defending against claims he has been slow to start his campaign - and saying every day feels like April Fools Day with Biden in the US.
Trump, Meadows-backed ex-WNC House candidate, to plead guilty to illegal political cash
A former Western North Carolina congressional candidate backed by then-President Donald Trump and his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will plead guilty to accepting illegal campaign money. Lynda Bennett, who lost the 2020 Republican 11th District primary runoff against eventual general election winner Madison Cawthorn, is awaiting a federal hearing at which she...
'Trump fatigue' in New Hampshire complicates 2024 White House bid
WEARE, New Hampshire Jan 27 (Reuters) - When Donald Trump trounced his Republican rivals in New Hampshire's 2016 primary, the stunning win announced to other states the reality TV showman was a serious contender. Trump went on to capture the Republican nomination and then the White House.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Trump says he is 'more angry' than ever as he kicks off his 2024 presidential campaign
Donald Trump spoke at events in New Hampshire and South Carolina on Saturday in an attempt to energize his 2024 campaign.
Pence aides didn't started packing up files until after January 6 because of Trump election denial
Mike Pence's team didn't start packing up his documents until after January 6, due to Donald Trump's insistence everyone act like they were staying for a second term.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
HuffPost
Trump Opens 2024 Run, Says He's 'More Committed' Than Ever
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 White House bid with stops Saturday in New Hampshire and South Carolina, events in early-voting states marking the first campaign appearances since announcing his latest run more than two months ago. “Together we will complete the unfinished...
