That '90s Show spoilers follow. The wacky charm of That '70s Show lives on in Netflix's new spin-off series, That '90s Show, as a whole new generation of dumbasses take over the Forman basement for some more teenage shenanigans. The kind that entail the awkward throes of teen romance, tapping kegs and smoking the weed your grandma (albeit accidentally) hooks you up with.

2 DAYS AGO