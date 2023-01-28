Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Happy Valley star responds to fan theories ahead of the season 3 finale
Happy Valley's Rhys Connah has described various fan theories swirling around the crime drama's series finale as "stupid". After ratcheting up some brutal tension over the past five weeks, screenwriter Sally Wainwright's BBC drama is about to wrap up for good this coming weekend, with Connah's teenage character Ryan Cawood caught in the middle of a manhunt for his killer dad Tommy Lee Royce (played by James Norton).
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan reunites with former co-star by joining Invincible season 2
The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has announced he's joining the cast of Invincible for season two. Morgan seemingly confirmed his involvement in the project through social media, posting an image of himself on Instagram alongside two volumes labelled Invincible 2 and 3. "Doing a little reading. Thanks to #robertkirkman," he captioned the image, also tagging the Amazon show's official account.
digitalspy.com
Normal People and Vikings stars' new show gets first-look trailer
Digital Spy can exclusively reveal the pulse-pounding first-look trailer for Normal People and Vikings star Leah McNamara's action comedy series Then You Run. The Sky Max and NOW show sends McNamara and a group of girlfriends – played by Doctor Who: Class's Vivian Oparah, Boxing Day's Yasmin Monet Prince and newcomer Isidora Fairhurst – on a madcap dash through Europe with three kilos of heroin.
digitalspy.com
Wednesday star Emma Myers shares hopes for season 2
Wednesday star Emma Myers has shared her hopes for the show's forthcoming second series. Myers plays Wednesday's werewolf roommate Enid Sinclair on the smash hit Netflix show. With news of the season two renewal, some fans have pushed for a potential romance between Wednesday and Enid – although Myers isn't as keen on that idea.
digitalspy.com
The Snow Girl season 2 potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
The Snow Girl spoilers follow. Netflix's latest crime thriller, The Snow Girl (La chica de nieve) starts with the mystery of a missing girl named Amaya, but mysteries within the mystery soon unravel once a journalist named Miren looks into her disappearance. Across six episodes, The Snow Girl takes viewers...
msn.com
Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed
Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight star reveals she’s "officially married" with surprise wedding news
The star first appeared in Married At First Sight Australia's sixth season in 2019, and married Sam Ball in the experiment. While the reality TV marriage did not go to plan, Elizabeth seems over the moon for her real-life relationship and marriage to engineer Alexander Vega. Related: Married At First...
digitalspy.com
24's Kiefer Sutherland pays tribute after Annie Wersching passes away, aged 45
Kiefer Sutherland has paid tribute to his co-star and friend Annie Wersching, who has sadly died of cancer at the age of 45. The actress played the major role of Renee Walker in seasons 7 and 8 of 24, which Sutherland led. She appeared in a long list of TV shows, including big roles in Bosch and The Vampire Diaries.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon season 2 confirms filming start date
House of the Dragon season 2 is set to begin filming very soon. The Game of Thrones prequel series – which is set around 200 years before the original show and follows the Targaryen dynasty – made its debut last year, becoming a huge hit for network HBO.
digitalspy.com
Former EastEnders star Danny Dyer was unhappy with Mick Carter storylines before exit
Former EastEnders star Danny Dyer has said he wasn't a fan of how his character Mick Carter was written towards the end. During the BBC soap's Christmas Day episodes, Mick made his exit – diving into the sea and seemingly drowning while trying to save his beloved Linda Carter.
digitalspy.com
Happy Valley star Mollie Winnard reveals trolling over Coronation Street role
Happy Valley star Mollie Winnard has opened up on receiving negative comments over her Coronation Street role. The actress has recently been appearing in the third season of the BBC police drama in the role of Joanne. Her character is at the centre of a domestic abuse and addiction storyline connected to protagonist Sgt Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) and her teenage son Ryan (Rhys Connah).
digitalspy.com
That '90s Show fan theory suggests that Eric isn't Leia's biological father
That '90s Show spoilers follow. The wacky charm of That '70s Show lives on in Netflix's new spin-off series, That '90s Show, as a whole new generation of dumbasses take over the Forman basement for some more teenage shenanigans. The kind that entail the awkward throes of teen romance, tapping kegs and smoking the weed your grandma (albeit accidentally) hooks you up with.
digitalspy.com
The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy shuts down season 2 rumours after Twitter hack
The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy has dismissed rumours of a possible season 2 following her Twitter hack. Fans of the Netflix chess miniseries were sent in a frenzy when the show's star seemingly hinted at more episodes on Twitter yesterday (January 30). Eagle-eyed users spotted a message on the...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street to revisit Sarah and Adam baby storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street is set to revisit Sarah and Adam Barlow's baby storyline. Fans may remember that the married couple first discussed having a baby way back in August 2021, months after they reconciled following Adam's fling with Carla. While the couple did begin trying for a...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Nate Robinson joins risky plan to help Ethan and Marcus
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Nate Robinson is set to join Ethan Anderson and Marcus Dean in a risky plan to take down new villain – and Ethan's boss – Greg. Ethan and Marcus recently made a complaint against Greg after he tried to grope Marcus during a visit to the couple's home, but Greg threatened to ruin Ethan's reputation unless the complaint was dropped.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Dean Thompson faces upsetting police quiz in surprise new story
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Dean Thompson faces police questioning on UK screens next week after Bree Cameron gets the wrong idea over his relationship with Ziggy Astoni. Dean faces some upsetting suspicions when a trip to the hospital with Ziggy has an unexpected...
digitalspy.com
Happy Valley just let itself down with one specific storyline
Happy Valley season 3 spoilers follow (but mild ones). Happy Valley's Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) has already cemented herself in the hall of fame along with the very best television characters. Thanks to Sally Wainwright's writing, Cawood is a fully-fleshed personality who's equal parts vulnerable and headstrong. She is also...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa addresses "make or break" holiday with Dan Osborne
Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has seemingly shut down rumours of a rough patch in her marriage. Jossa, who played Lauren Branning on the BBC soap, and The Only Way Is Essex's Dan Osborne tied the knot in 2017 and share two daughters, Ella and Mia. For her 30th birthday...
digitalspy.com
The Snow Girl's twisty ending explained — What happened to Amaya?
The Snow Girl spoilers follow. Netflix's The Snow Girl (La chica de nieve) follows a young journalist named Miren who's obsessed with the mystery surrounding a missing girl — yep, "snow girl" — who went missing in Malaga many years earlier. Based on Javier Castillo's novel of the...
digitalspy.com
The Last of Us episode 3 is even sadder than you think
The Last of Us episode 3 spoilers follow. Picture it: it's been a week since Tess sacrificed herself in The Last of Us and the tear tracks are still fresh on your face, glistening in the light of your TV or laptop as the HBO logo appears. "Finally," you say to yourself. "Finally, we can get back to the zombie-killing, action-packed mission at hand, free of soul-destroying pain and loss."
Comments / 0