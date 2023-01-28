ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mid-Hudson News Network

Beacon residents arrested in Putnam County after violent domestic dispute

CARMEL – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has arrested Jaznia McCrae and Naije Perrette, both 23-year-old Beacon residents after the two were involved in a violent domestic incident in Philipstown on January 26 at approximately 11:50 p.m. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville said the two began fighting...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delaware County Sheriff's Office Blotter

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announces arrests for different violations in the county. The sheriff's office says a Hancock resident was arrested on a bench warrant. Preston Walker had a warrant out from the state police Endwell barracks for Criminal Trespass. He was arrested and turned over to state police...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Dutchess County Youths Being Extorted On Social Media, Cops Say

Police in the Hudson Valley are warning parents of a group that is targeting youth on social media for suggestive photos and then blackmailing them for cash. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation into multiple cases of local youths being extorted via social media over the past week, said Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

One man crime spree comes to end after Kingston man runs out of luck

The Ulster County Sheriff’s office reports the apprehension of Daniel Neal IV in connection with a day of reckless abandon which crossed multiple town lines. Sheriff’s office detectives allege that the 43-year-old stole a pickup truck off the lot of the Kingston U-Haul on Ulster Avenue on November 18 and headed south, arriving at the Citgo station on Broadway in Port Ewen, where he is alleged to have assaulted the employee on shift and robbed the gas station of $3000 in cash.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Man Found Dead by Stream in Beacon, NY Identified

After a lengthy investigation, the City of Beacon Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased back on January 1st. The new year had a tragic start in the Dutchess County city of Beacon, as police responded to a call on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m. The call reported that there was a person believed to be deceased in a stream near a wooded area off of Teller Avenue near Henry Street.
BEACON, NY

