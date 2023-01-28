Read full article on original website
Ex-Lovers Attack Each Other Using Cars, Engine Oil, Fists In Putnam, Police Say
Two ex-lovers are facing charges after attacking each other in a Hudson Valley incident that kept escalating in violence as it went on, police said. The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 26, around 11:50 p.m., when officers in Putnam County responded to a parking lot of a closed business in Philipstown on Route 9, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
Officers find sharpened metal pipe cover during a routine cell search
The inmate was already serving time for criminal possession of a weapon.
Family says sheriff's deputy in Monroe shot pit bull
The 4-year-old dog, Emmalena, was outside of a residence on Oakwood Trail when the family representative says the deputy arrived to serve legal papers to someone who moved six years ago.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Beacon residents arrested in Putnam County after violent domestic dispute
CARMEL – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has arrested Jaznia McCrae and Naije Perrette, both 23-year-old Beacon residents after the two were involved in a violent domestic incident in Philipstown on January 26 at approximately 11:50 p.m. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville said the two began fighting...
Police: Kingston woman wanted on several charges
Police say the suspect is wanted on several charges including assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Murder suspect arraigned for fatal shooting in August
The indictment alleges that the suspect caused the death of Kareem Collier on or about August 2.
Fight At Local Shop Leads To Stabbing In Carmel, Suspect From Mahopac In Custody: Police
A man is facing charges after stabbing a victim twice in a fight inside a Hudson Valley business, police said. The altercation broke out on Monday, Jan. 30 around 10 p.m., in Putnam County at the Cloud House Smoke Shop located in Carmel at 898 Route 6. There, police found...
Do You Know This Man? He’s Wanted for Allegedly Stealing a Car in Dutchess County
New York State Police are looking for the community's help in locating a man who allegedly stole a car in the town of Wappinger. New York State Police are hoping that someone from the Hudson Valley might have information that could help them identify the man pictured below. Car Theft...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delaware County Sheriff's Office Blotter
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announces arrests for different violations in the county. The sheriff's office says a Hancock resident was arrested on a bench warrant. Preston Walker had a warrant out from the state police Endwell barracks for Criminal Trespass. He was arrested and turned over to state police...
Beacon Woman Stabbed Multiple Times, Suspect Nabbed, Police Say
A man from the area is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a woman in the neck several times. The incident took place in Dutchess County on Friday, Jan. 27 on Wolcott Avenue in Beacon. The woman was found after Beacon Police received a call from her telling officers she had...
Dutchess County Youths Being Extorted On Social Media, Cops Say
Police in the Hudson Valley are warning parents of a group that is targeting youth on social media for suggestive photos and then blackmailing them for cash. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation into multiple cases of local youths being extorted via social media over the past week, said Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.
Student Caught With Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley HS, Police Say
A student at a Hudson Valley high school has been charged with felony possession of a weapon after a loaded gun was allegedly found in his belonging.The incident took place in Rockland County around 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at Nanuet High School, at 103 Church St., in Nanuet.Clarkstown Police b…
hudsonvalleyone.com
One man crime spree comes to end after Kingston man runs out of luck
The Ulster County Sheriff’s office reports the apprehension of Daniel Neal IV in connection with a day of reckless abandon which crossed multiple town lines. Sheriff’s office detectives allege that the 43-year-old stole a pickup truck off the lot of the Kingston U-Haul on Ulster Avenue on November 18 and headed south, arriving at the Citgo station on Broadway in Port Ewen, where he is alleged to have assaulted the employee on shift and robbed the gas station of $3000 in cash.
Hudson man allegedly displays handgun to the victim
Police seized an unregistered 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a 31-round magazine from the residence.
1 Shot To Death In Peekskill, Person Of Interest In Custody, Police Say
A man found on a city street died from a gunshot wound in Northern Westchester while police say a person of interest is in custody. The incident took place in Peekskill around 4:15 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29 in the 600 block of John Street. According to Peekskill Police Chief Leo...
Police: Albany man involved in two recent Lark Street shootings
A 19-year-old Albany resident has been charged in connection with two recent shootings on Lark Street.
Unlicensed driver charged following Sidney crash
On January 17th, a woman was arrested following a one-vehicle crash in Sidney.
WRGB
Albany man arraigned on murder, weapons charges in shooting death back in August 2022
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arraigned Albany County Court, accused in the fatal shooting death of another man. 34-year-old Sadiem Wood was arraigned on charges of murder, 2 counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with evidence. Around 2:15 a.m., back on August 2nd,...
Man Found Dead by Stream in Beacon, NY Identified
After a lengthy investigation, the City of Beacon Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased back on January 1st. The new year had a tragic start in the Dutchess County city of Beacon, as police responded to a call on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m. The call reported that there was a person believed to be deceased in a stream near a wooded area off of Teller Avenue near Henry Street.
Police investigating fatal Ulster County car crash
New York State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened on Sunday in the town of Wallkill on I-84.
