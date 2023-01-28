Hello and welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw! Tonight we are coming at you live from Tulsa, Oklahoma on the heels of a heated Royal Rumble event on Saturday. Rhea Ripley was victorious in the women’s Royal Rumble match, going the length of the match as the number one entrant. Cody Rhodes, entering at number thirty, won the men’s Rumble match. Following a brutal championship defense against Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns was struck from behind by Sami Zayn with a chair after he had tried to pressure Zayn into furthering punishment on Owens. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa beat Sami down but Jey Uso refused to partake in the defense. All of this and more as we see the fallout from WWE Royal Rumble.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO