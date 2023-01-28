Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Flew To Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Immediately After Royal Rumble 2023
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens gave incredible performances at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, but made sure to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe. Briscoe died earlier this month in a car accident minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. Earlier this week,...
Kevin Nash Says He Turned Down Appearance At WWE RAW 30th Anniversary
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash talked about turning down WWE’s offer to be at last week’s RAW 30 show on the latest episode of his podcast. He noted that he didn’t want people he didn’t know approaching him about his son, who passed away back in October.
Chelsea Green Begins To Portray Her ‘Karen’ Character (Video), Roman Reigns News
At Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event, Roman Reigns took out both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion took to his TikTok account after the show, simply saying:. “You’re either Bloodline, or you’re not.”. You can check...
Update On Nia Jax’s WWE Status After Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax’s return to WWE may not be a long-term deal after all, as multiple signs point to her not being fully back with the promotion. At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Jax was the #30 entrant in the Women’s Rumble match in her first WWE appearance since being released in November 2021.
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 1/27/23
Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,544,000 viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2,257,000 viewers they did a week ago. SmackDown pulled in a 0.67 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is up from the 0.55 rating the show did one week ago. This was the highest key demo rating since March 2020. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
Episodes 17 & 18 Of WOW – Women Of Wrestling Draw 300,000+ Viewers
The viewership information for WOW – Women of Wrestling’s 17 & 18th syndicated episodes have been revealed following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Wrestlenomics, the 17th episode of the latest season of WOW – Women of Wrestling which aired on January 8th, drew 309,000 viewers in syndication, down 12% from the 353,000 viewers on January 1st. The 17th episode obtained a 0.06 rating with 73,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic. The rating was also down 15% from last week.
Former WWE Star Credits Fans For Helping Them Get The Call For Royal Rumble Return
WWE brought back Michelle McCool for this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match. The former WWE Superstar was sitting at ringside when her music hit and she got into the ring as the twenty-fifth entrant. She lasted over 13 minutes and eliminated Tamina before she was thrown over the top...
Michael Cole Claims Triple H & Kevin Dunn Ribbed Him At The WWE Royal Rumble
Michael Cole has confirmed that Triple H and Kevin Dunn ribbed him during the start of last Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The show opened up with the return of Pat McAfee, who took a hiatus from WWE in late 2022 to work with ESPN’s College Game Day.
Producers For WWE RAW Revealed (1/30/23)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches on the latest episode of WWE RAW. You can check those out below:. – Cody Rhodes, Judgment Day Promo: Michael Hayes. – Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY: TJ Wilson. – Johnny Gargano vs. Baron Corbin: Abyss. –...
Pat McAfee Addresses WWE Return At The 2023 Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Event
Former NFL athlete and WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee made his surprise return at Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in San Antonio, TX. McAfee began appearing on WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown for over a year starting in April 2021. On September 7, 2022, WWE announced that McAfee would be taking a hiatus from SmackDown for the foreseeable future in order to join ESPN’s College GameDay, and would return once he’s through with the project.
Gunther On Possible Lesnar Match, Why He Loves Feuding With Sheamus
Gunther has had a hell of a run as the Intercontinental Champion. He had some memorable clashes with Sheamus in 2022, including a five-star match at Clash at the Castle. He also had an outstanding Royal Rumble performance, which included a staredown with Brock Lesnar. Gunther spoke with the Battleground...
Jimmy Korderas Says WWE Didn’t Need More Surprises At The Royal Rumble
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome’s 30th-anniversary celebration. In his latest Reffin Rant video on Twitter, WWE’s longest-tenured referee Jimmy Korderas noted how this year’s Royal Rumble stood on its...
Booker T Explains Why He Didn’t Appear On WWE RAW 30
On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed why he wasn’t featured on WWE RAW 30 last week to help celebrate the anniversary of the show. The WWE Hall of Famer explained that he had to make it to Orlando, Florida on Tuesday night to call the NXT broadcast. He said,
Pat McAfee Talks About Lesnar’s Reaction To Royal Rumble Elimination
Pat McAfee had a front row seat to the fury of Brock Lesnar following the latter’s elimination from the Royal Rumble at the hands of Bobby Lashley. On a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee spoke about Brock going berserk and slamming the ring steps into the announce table. Highlights are below:
WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results January 30, 2023
Hello and welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw! Tonight we are coming at you live from Tulsa, Oklahoma on the heels of a heated Royal Rumble event on Saturday. Rhea Ripley was victorious in the women’s Royal Rumble match, going the length of the match as the number one entrant. Cody Rhodes, entering at number thirty, won the men’s Rumble match. Following a brutal championship defense against Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns was struck from behind by Sami Zayn with a chair after he had tried to pressure Zayn into furthering punishment on Owens. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa beat Sami down but Jey Uso refused to partake in the defense. All of this and more as we see the fallout from WWE Royal Rumble.
Mia Yim Opens Up On Her WWE Return
In a recent interview with MySanAntonio, RAW Superstar Mia Yim opened up about her recent return to WWE. She detailed on the circumstances surrounding her return, disclosing how Impact Wrestling’s Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore and Head of Talent Relations Gail Kim were very understanding when it came to her decision to jump ship back to WWE.
WWE RAW News – Seth Rollins Qualifies For Men’s Elimination Chamber Match
Seth Rollins picked up a crucial victory to keep his WrestleMania dreams alive on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Rollins defeated Chad Gable to earn a spot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match en route to WrestleMania 39. Austin Theory will be defending his WWE United States Championship in that high-stakes match inside the devilish steel structure.
Cody Rhodes Addresses Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative From Vince McMahon
Cody Rhodes officially punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 by emerging victorious in the 2023 Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare eliminated WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER to score the biggest victory of his career in San Antonio, Texas. Rhodes returned to WWE at...
Tyson Fury Hints At Returning To WWE At Clash At The Castle 2
Two-time boxing Heavyweight World Champion Tyson Fury recently spoke to Give Me Sport for a new interview. Fury hinted at returning to a WWE ring at the upcoming Clash At The Castle 2 pay-per-view event. At WWE Crown Jewel on October, 31, 2019, Fury made his WWE in-ring debut by...
