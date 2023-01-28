African American Cultural Celebration at NC Museum of History returns in person

For the first time in three years, the African American Cultural Celebration took place in person in downtown Raleigh.

This was the 22nd annual iteration of the festival, which happens at the North Carolina Museum of History.

"We have playwrights, we have historians, we have performers of all different types who are coming out who are sharing what's special about North Carolina," Adrienne Nirde said.

The festival brings together African American community members, organizations, storytellers and more. This year the central theme of the event was highlighting the contributions African Americans have made to North Carolina's history and culture.

"I just think it's a wonderful opportunity for folks to come together and celebrate and kick off Black history month, learn what's special about our state, see what folks are taking on and the really talented communities we have here," Nirde said.