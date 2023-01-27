ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

West Michigan digging out: see which cities hit the snowfall jackpot

By Ellen Bacca, Sara Flynn
WOOD TV8
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kHcXC_0kUqGfUE00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In what was the most significant winter storm since the Christmas week blizzard, some cities are shoveling more than a half foot of new snow.

Current traffic conditions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XsR13_0kUqGfUE00

The heaviest swath of snow fell in northern Ottawa and Kent counties into far western Montcalm and southern Muskegon, where 8 inches or more fell in several locations:

  • 11.5″ just west of Greenville, Montcalm Co.
  • 10.0″ in Spring Lake, Ottawa Co.
  • 8.8″ near Comstock Park, Kent Co.
  • 8.6″ east of Marne, Kent Co.
  • 8.2″ in Belmont, Kent Co.
  • 8.0″ in Roosevelt Park, Muskegon Co.
  • 8.0″ in Walker, Kent Co.

There was a broader swath of 5-8 inches for many locations near and north of the I-96 corridor:

  • 7.6″ in Grandville, Kent Co.
  • 7.5″ near Grand Haven, Ottawa Co.
  • 7.5″ near Holland, Ottawa Co.
  • 7.5″ in Lake Odessa, Ionia Co.
  • 7.2″ in East Grand Rapids, Kent Co.
  • 7.0″ in Wyoming, Kent Co.
  • 6.5″ in Sheridan, Montcalm Co.
  • 5.5″ near Caledonia, Kent Co.

There was a rather sharp cut-off to the south, with 3-5″ across central Allegan, Barry, and Eaton counties and 1-3″ for areas just north of the I-94 corridor.

You can view the map for more specific information.

Snow Conditions Report: Jan. 26, 2023

Now that the winter storm is in the rear view, the attention turns to colder weather on the horizon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=144G3J_0kUqGfUE00
Cool air is poised to settle into West Michigan in the week ahead.

Some News 8 viewers sent in photos of snow piling up across the viewing area:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQhE6_0kUqGfUE00
    Taken in West Olive. (Courtesy of Bob DeMaagd)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebkrx_0kUqGfUE00
    Taken in West Olive. (Courtesy of Bob DeMaagd)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NpTYN_0kUqGfUE00
    Courtesy of Jon Wierda
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zW5TL_0kUqGfUE00
    Taken near Grand Haven. (Courtesy of Scott Wagasky)

You can send your snow photos to ReportIt@woodtv.com . Be sure to include your name as well as where and when the photo was taken.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

WOOD TV8

