Fans get ready for NFC championship game at Eagles drone show

By Marcella Baietto
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

Fans get ready for NFC championship game at Eagles drone show 01:57

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The crowd outside of the art museum was rocking Saturday. The Eagles put on a special light show and even gave a few lucky fans tickets to Sunday's championship game.

Under a sky of neon drones, Eagles fans came together to wish their team good luck ahead of the big game.

Among the designs are an Eagles logo, a flying eagle, and outlines of some players with their numbers like Jason Kelce.

"The drone show was absolutely amazing, Jonathan McGill said. "I'm glad I got my video camera out just to tape everything. The technology these days is just insane."

The tension between the Eagles and the 49ers fans could be felt. Before the 300 drones, mostly Eagles green flew above the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum some light-hearted trash-talking took place.

CBS Philadelphia caught up with die-hard Philly fans Charles and Rhonda Allen who say they're ready to see the 49ers lose. But fans from California say they're not leaving without a fight.

"Enjoy your ride home because that's the last time you coming to Philly," Charles Allen said.

"I'll be wearing this all day at the Super Bowl," Rhonda Allen said.

"When you take a cheesesteak back to San Francisco make sure there's something green on it," Charles Allen said.

"We brought the heat with us so it kind of feels like California right now," Gagan Mann said.

While organizers prepared for the drone show, San Francisco fan Oscar Torres stood out amongst the line of people waiting to take a photo with the Rocky statue.

"Ever since I've been wearing this costume, they have not lost," Torres said. "I got a knot in my stomach. I'm nervous obviously but excited at the same time. I feel like it's a very even match, but I do believe the 49ers have the edge and we will come out victorious."

"Enjoy your ride home because that's the last time you coming to Philly," Charles Allen said.

"I'll be wearing this all day at the Super Bowl," Rhonda Allen said.

Eagles fans are getting ready for the NFC game with 49ers fans in green territory 02:07

And after all the back and forth, fans reminded each other that it's just a Philly thing.

"There's been this cliché that Eagles fans are violent and all of this but honestly it's just friendly trash talk, friendly fire," Mann said. "It's the city of Brotherly Love. Give me a hug."

One man was selling big chains with Eagles and 49ers logos. He says he's a fan of whichever team spends the most money on his gear.

During the show, the drones formed a QR code that fans could then take a picture of and enter to win free tickets for Sunday's game.

Watch the Eagles drone show highlights below.

Philadelphia Eagles drone show highlights 01:57

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

